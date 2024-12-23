Entrepreneurs in Europe Meet to Discuss the Future of Startups in a Decentralized World

Here’s the thing: being a founder from Belarus often feels like playing a game on “extreme hard mode.” Statelessness, broken systems, constant relocations—it’s a miracle we’re still standing, let alone building. But we are. And last weekend in Lisbon, during the f27.club event, we decided to shake things up. If Belarusian founders are going to build unicorns, we need bold, decisive steps. This workshop was our first leap in that direction. The Idea Gather the sharpest minds, drop them into a room, and figure out how to empower stateless founders to not just survive but dominate. We went with the World Café format because it’s designed for what we do best—intense conversations. You pick a topic, sit down with a group, hash it out, then rotate to another table with fresh perspectives. Think of it as speed-dating for ideas, but with higher stakes. The room? Packed with 82 founders, VCs, innovators, and the people who help make this ecosystem work. Over 30% of attendees were women, bringing fresh, plural perspectives to the table. Once the buzz of introductions and networking settled, we got down to the big question: The Big Question: How Do We Build a Silicon Valley for Stateless Founders? This was the challenge we put on the table: how can founders without borders create ecosystems that rival the resources, culture, and innovation of traditional tech hubs? We tackled this through five key angles, or “lenses,” each designed to address a specific pain point for stateless founders. 1. No Office? No Problem: Building Trust Without Borders Lens: How can stateless founders establish trust and credibility without a physical office? Leader: Lesia Kholodylo, User Researcher What does identity mean when you’re a founder without a home base? At our workshop, four groups tackled this challenge from different angles: Group 1: How a founder’s personality shapes company culture, emphasizing trust and communication.\n\n\nGroup 2: Aligning the company’s identity with the founder’s brand and leveraging social media to build credibility.\n\n\nGroup 3: Using tools like zero-knowledge proofs to replace traditional markers like passports.\n\n\nGroup 4: Values and vision as the foundation for trust and legitimacy. “Identity isn’t just about logos or LinkedIn profiles—it’s about building trust, wherever you are. Be authentic, be clear, and find ways to make your story resonate—even in the most unexpected places,” Lesia said. 2. Culture Fit for the Stateless Team Lens: How do you create a cohesive company culture across borders? Leader: Lena Pishchuk from Ultra.VC “It’s one thing to gather talent globally, but it’s another to ensure everyone is aligned with a shared vision and values,” Lena explained. This discussion emphasized the importance of transparency, trust-building, and shared cultural rituals. From onboarding processes that highlight alignment to regular virtual retreats, the group explored practical ways to foster cohesion. Next Steps: Develop a playbook for cultural alignment.\n\n\nImplement regular check-ins and rituals to keep teams connected. 3. AI: The Secret Weapon for Stateless Founders Lens: How can AI help stateless startups compete and scale? Leader: Aliaksandr Budnik “AI levels the playing field between someone in Silicon Valley and someone in the middle of the Amazon rainforest,” Aliaksandr said. The discussion centered on how AI empowers founders to build companies from anywhere. Tools for automation, data analysis, and scaling make location irrelevant, provided you have internet access. Next Steps: Compile a list of accessible AI tools for stateless startups.\nHost workshops on applying AI for scaling and operations. 4. Funding & Governance Without Borders Lens: How can stateless companies build trust with investors and operate effectively without a physical HQ? Leader: Mike Ananyin “Governance should be as agile as your team. Transparency isn’t optional—it’s survival,” Mike emphasized. The group explored decentralized governance models like DAOs, which allow for global decision-making, and modular legal setups to align with regulatory requirements. Building trust with investors means clear reporting and accountability, no matter where your team is based. Next Steps: Develop templates for decentralized governance.\nEducate founders on leveraging blockchain-based accountability tools. 5. Stateless Innovation vs. Hub-based R&D Lens: How can stateless founders compete with established tech hubs? Leader: USAID/Pyxera Global “Stateless innovation allows for agility that hub-based R&D often lacks. But to succeed, we need shared tools and a digital infrastructure that bridges the gap.” The group discussed how decentralized models like DAOs can manage collaboration and ownership, helping stateless teams stay competitive. Next Steps: Build partnerships with decentralized collaboration platforms.\nAdvocate for funding models tailored to stateless teams. The Future of Nomadic Communities As the workshop wrapped up, it became clear that these conversations aren’t just about the Belarusian startup community. From digital nomads to climate refugees, the need to address statelessness and build truly borderless communities is no longer a niche concern—it’s the reality of the future. The tools are already here—decentralized networks, AI, and remote collaboration platforms. The challenge now is directing them with purpose. Leverage is everything. Whether it’s capital, code, or community, the founders who master their tools will shape the future. Here’s the thing: being a founder from Belarus often feels like playing a game on “extreme hard mode.” Statelessness, broken systems, constant relocations—it’s a miracle we’re still standing, let alone building. But we are. And last weekend in Lisbon, during the f27.club event, we decided to shake things up. If Belarusian founders are going to build unicorns, we need bold, decisive steps. This workshop was our first leap in that direction. f27.club The Idea The Idea Gather the sharpest minds, drop them into a room, and figure out how to empower stateless founders to not just survive but dominate. We went with the World Café format because it’s designed for what we do best—intense conversations. You pick a topic, sit down with a group, hash it out, then rotate to another table with fresh perspectives. Think of it as speed-dating for ideas, but with higher stakes. World Café The room? Packed with 82 founders, VCs, innovators, and the people who help make this ecosystem work. Over 30% of attendees were women, bringing fresh, plural perspectives to the table. Once the buzz of introductions and networking settled, we got down to the big question: The Big Question: How Do We Build a Silicon Valley for Stateless Founders? The Big Question: How Do We Build a Silicon Valley for Stateless Founders? This was the challenge we put on the table: how can founders without borders create ecosystems that rival the resources, culture, and innovation of traditional tech hubs? We tackled this through five key angles, or “lenses,” each designed to address a specific pain point for stateless founders. 1. No Office? No Problem: Building Trust Without Borders 1. No Office? No Problem: Building Trust Without Borders Lens: How can stateless founders establish trust and credibility without a physical office? Lens: Leader: Lesia Kholodylo , User Researcher Leader: Lesia Kholodylo What does identity mean when you’re a founder without a home base? At our workshop, four groups tackled this challenge from different angles: Group 1: How a founder’s personality shapes company culture, emphasizing trust and communication. Group 2: Aligning the company’s identity with the founder’s brand and leveraging social media to build credibility. Group 3: Using tools like zero-knowledge proofs to replace traditional markers like passports. Group 4: Values and vision as the foundation for trust and legitimacy. Group 1: How a founder’s personality shapes company culture, emphasizing trust and communication. Group 1: How a founder’s personality shapes company culture, emphasizing trust and communication. Group 1: Group 2: Aligning the company’s identity with the founder’s brand and leveraging social media to build credibility. Group 2: Aligning the company’s identity with the founder’s brand and leveraging social media to build credibility. Group 2: Group 3: Using tools like zero-knowledge proofs to replace traditional markers like passports. Group 3: Using tools like zero-knowledge proofs to replace traditional markers like passports. Group 3: Group 4: Values and vision as the foundation for trust and legitimacy. Group 4: Values and vision as the foundation for trust and legitimacy. Group 4: “Identity isn’t just about logos or LinkedIn profiles—it’s about building trust, wherever you are. Be authentic, be clear, and find ways to make your story resonate—even in the most unexpected places,” Lesia said. “Identity isn’t just about logos or LinkedIn profiles—it’s about building trust, wherever you are. Be authentic, be clear, and find ways to make your story resonate—even in the most unexpected places,” Lesia said. “Identity isn’t just about logos or LinkedIn profiles—it’s about building trust, wherever you are. Be authentic, be clear, and find ways to make your story resonate—even in the most unexpected places,” Lesia said. 2. Culture Fit for the Stateless Team 2. Culture Fit for the Stateless Team Lens: How do you create a cohesive company culture across borders? Lens: Leader: Lena Pishchuk from Ultra.VC Leader: Lena Pishchuk “It’s one thing to gather talent globally, but it’s another to ensure everyone is aligned with a shared vision and values,” Lena explained. “It’s one thing to gather talent globally, but it’s another to ensure everyone is aligned with a shared vision and values,” Lena explained. “It’s one thing to gather talent globally, but it’s another to ensure everyone is aligned with a shared vision and values,” Lena explained. This discussion emphasized the importance of transparency, trust-building, and shared cultural rituals. From onboarding processes that highlight alignment to regular virtual retreats, the group explored practical ways to foster cohesion. Next Steps: Next Steps: Develop a playbook for cultural alignment. Implement regular check-ins and rituals to keep teams connected. Develop a playbook for cultural alignment. Develop a playbook for cultural alignment. Implement regular check-ins and rituals to keep teams connected. Implement regular check-ins and rituals to keep teams connected. 3. AI: The Secret Weapon for Stateless Founders 3. AI: The Secret Weapon for Stateless Founders Lens: How can AI help stateless startups compete and scale? Lens: Leader: Aliaksandr Budnik Leader: Aliaksandr Budnik “AI levels the playing field between someone in Silicon Valley and someone in the middle of the Amazon rainforest,” Aliaksandr said. “AI levels the playing field between someone in Silicon Valley and someone in the middle of the Amazon rainforest,” Aliaksandr said. “AI levels the playing field between someone in Silicon Valley and someone in the middle of the Amazon rainforest,” Aliaksandr said. The discussion centered on how AI empowers founders to build companies from anywhere. Tools for automation, data analysis, and scaling make location irrelevant, provided you have internet access. Next Steps: Next Steps: Compile a list of accessible AI tools for stateless startups. Host workshops on applying AI for scaling and operations. Compile a list of accessible AI tools for stateless startups. Host workshops on applying AI for scaling and operations. 4. Funding & Governance Without Borders 4. Funding & Governance Without Borders Lens: How can stateless companies build trust with investors and operate effectively without a physical HQ? Lens: Leader: Mike Ananyin Leader: Mike Ananyin “Governance should be as agile as your team. Transparency isn’t optional—it’s survival,” Mike emphasized. “Governance should be as agile as your team. Transparency isn’t optional—it’s survival,” Mike emphasized. “Governance should be as agile as your team. Transparency isn’t optional—it’s survival,” Mike emphasized. The group explored decentralized governance models like DAOs, which allow for global decision-making, and modular legal setups to align with regulatory requirements. Building trust with investors means clear reporting and accountability, no matter where your team is based. Next Steps: Next Steps: Develop templates for decentralized governance. Educate founders on leveraging blockchain-based accountability tools. Develop templates for decentralized governance. Educate founders on leveraging blockchain-based accountability tools. 5. Stateless Innovation vs. Hub-based R&D 5. Stateless Innovation vs. Hub-based R&D Lens: How can stateless founders compete with established tech hubs? Lens: Leader: USAID/Pyxera Global Leader: “Stateless innovation allows for agility that hub-based R&D often lacks. But to succeed, we need shared tools and a digital infrastructure that bridges the gap.” “Stateless innovation allows for agility that hub-based R&D often lacks. But to succeed, we need shared tools and a digital infrastructure that bridges the gap.” “Stateless innovation allows for agility that hub-based R&D often lacks. But to succeed, we need shared tools and a digital infrastructure that bridges the gap.” The group discussed how decentralized models like DAOs can manage collaboration and ownership, helping stateless teams stay competitive. Next Steps: Next Steps: Build partnerships with decentralized collaboration platforms. Advocate for funding models tailored to stateless teams. Build partnerships with decentralized collaboration platforms. Advocate for funding models tailored to stateless teams. The Future of Nomadic Communities The Future of Nomadic Communities As the workshop wrapped up, it became clear that these conversations aren’t just about the Belarusian startup community. From digital nomads to climate refugees, the need to address statelessness and build truly borderless communities is no longer a niche concern—it’s the reality of the future. The tools are already here—decentralized networks, AI, and remote collaboration platforms. The challenge now is directing them with purpose. Leverage is everything. Whether it’s capital, code, or community, the founders who master their tools will shape the future.