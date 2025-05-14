Decode Dangerous URLs Instantly With This New Chrome Extension Built for Cyber Sleuths

Navigating the modern security landscape often feels like traversing a minefield filled with cleverly disguised threats. Among these threats, obfuscated URLs encoded in Base64 pose a unique risk. Meet Gore64, a chromium-based browser extension designed explicitly for cybersecurity professionals who regularly encounter encoded URLs and want a fast, safe method to decode them without ever clicking.

What Exactly is Gore64?

Gore64 is a lightweight, easy-to-use Chromium browser extension that identifies and decodes Base64-encoded strings embedded in hyperlinks. By right-clicking on any suspicious link, Gore64 instantly decodes any hidden Base64 content, allowing users to quickly assess threats and safely understand the destination without risking a click.

How Gore64 Works

Once installed, Gore64 adds a context menu option named "Barberion’s Gore64" to your Chromium-based browser. Here's the step-by-step functionality:

Right-Click: Select any suspicious, obfuscated URL. Decode: Click "Barberion’s Gore64" from the context menu. View Results: A new window will open displaying decoded URLs. You might see some non-readable characters (gobbly gook), but look carefully for the clearly readable URLs within the decoded results.





No network requests, no third-party decoding, just clean, instant decoding directly in your browser.

Installation Guide for Gore64

Step 1: Preparing the Files

Create a new directory named Gore64 and include two essential files:

manifest.json : Contains extension metadata.

: Contains extension metadata. background.js : Manages the decoding functionality.

: Manages the decoding functionality. Create a folder inside Gore64 named images and download the following 4 png’s https://postimg.cc/gallery/3KFTtKW



Step 2: Activate Developer Mode

Open Chrome or any Chromium-based browser.

Navigate to chrome://extensions/ .

. Enable the toggle for Developer mode located in the upper-right corner.

Step 3: Load Your Extension

Click Load unpacked and select the Gore64 directory.

and select the directory. The Gore64 extension will immediately become active.

Quick Usage Example

Right-click any suspicious Base64-encoded URL:

https://malicious.example.com?data=aHR0cHM6Ly9zaGFkeS1zaXRlLmNvbQ==

Select "Barberion’s Gore64" from the context menu.

from the context menu. Instantly view the decoded URL:

https://shady-site.com

Note: Decoded output may include some unreadable content:

Ûi ÿø¬qéí :Ü ¢¸?¢Úìþ)Ý Ëb §µ8ëY N'$zÒ ç¾x

Focus on the clearly readable URLs to identify potential threats.

Key Features

Fast & Local: Decoding happens instantly in your browser.

Decoding happens instantly in your browser. Secure: No external requests or logging, ensuring privacy and security.

No external requests or logging, ensuring privacy and security. Convenient: Easy-to-use context menu integration.

Easy-to-use context menu integration. Universal: Compatible with Chrome, Edge, Brave, and other Chromium browsers.

Why Use Gore64?

Security Analysis: Quickly analyze encoded phishing or malware URLs safely.

Quickly analyze encoded phishing or malware URLs safely. Incident Response: Decode malicious payload URLs without executing them.

Decode malicious payload URLs without executing them. Enhanced Productivity: Save time and effort typically spent decoding URLs manually or using external tools.

Customization

Gore64 includes multiple high-quality icons (16, 32, 48, 128 pixels) ensuring a sharp appearance across various resolutions.

Conclusion

Gore64 is a specialized, powerful tool ideal for cybersecurity professionals who need to quickly decode obfuscated URLs. It's a straightforward, efficient extension to maintain digital safety without compromising convenience or speed.

Equip yourself with Gore64—the cleaner, safer way to uncover encoded threats lurking behind suspicious URLs.

Unveil the hidden dangers. Decode with Gore64.





manifest.json

{ "manifest_version": 3, "name": "Gore64", "version": "1.6", "description": "Decode Base64 encoded strings in links.", "permissions": ["contextMenus", "activeTab", "scripting"], "background": { "service_worker": "background.js" }, "icons": { "16": "images/16.png", "32": "images/32.png", "48": "images/48.png", "128": "images/128.png" } }





background.js

chrome.runtime.onInstalled.addListener(() => { chrome.contextMenus.create({ id: "base64Decode", title: "Barberion's Gore64", contexts: ["link"] }); }); chrome.contextMenus.onClicked.addListener((info, tab) => { if (info.menuItemId === "base64Decode") { const url = info.linkUrl; // Regular expression to identify potential Base64 strings const base64Pattern = /(?:[A-Za-z0-9+/]{4})*(?:[A-Za-z0-9+/]{2}==|[A-Za-z0-9+/]{3}=)?/g; const matches = url.match(base64Pattern) || []; let decodedResults = []; matches.forEach((potentialBase64) => { try { if (potentialBase64 && potentialBase64.length > 0) { // Decode the Base64 string let decodedText = atob(potentialBase64); // Attempt to convert decoded text to readable UTF-8 string try { decodedText = decodeURIComponent(escape(decodedText)); } catch (e) { // If conversion fails, use the original decoded text } // Append to results decodedResults.push(decodedText); } } catch (e) { // Ignore errors and continue } }); if (decodedResults.length > 0) { chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: tab.id }, func: displayDecodedResults, args: [decodedResults.join("



")] }); } else { chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: tab.id }, func: displayNoBase64Found }); } } }); function displayDecodedResults(decodedText) { const htmlContent = ` <div id="customDialog" style="position: fixed; top: 50%; left: 50%; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); background-color: white; border: 1px solid #ccc; padding: 20px; z-index: 10000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; width: 80%; max-width: 600px; box-shadow: 0px 0px 15px rgba(0,0,0,0.2);"> <h2 style="margin-top: 0;">Decoded Base64</h2> <textarea style="width: 100%; height: 200px;" readonly>${decodedText}</textarea> <br><br> <button id="closeDialog">Close</button> </div> `; const dialogElement = document.createElement('div'); dialogElement.innerHTML = htmlContent; document.body.appendChild(dialogElement); document.getElementById('closeDialog').addEventListener('click', () => { dialogElement.remove(); }); } function displayNoBase64Found() { alert("No valid Base64 encoded string found."); }



