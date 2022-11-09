Search icon
    Crypto Banking: DeFi to CeDeFi?by@techson
    Crypto Banking: DeFi to CeDeFi?

    Decentralized finance (DeFi) is currently disrupting the finance world with many decentralized applications (dApps) and tokens springing up to offer various kinds of financial services to people directly. This method people can buy, sell, save, exchange or invest in crypto assets just like they used to transact with traditional financial assets. DeFi services can be reasonably differentiated from traditional finance services like lending-borrowing, bank card usage etc. However, a more recent concept is the introduction of platforms that primarily focus on integrating decentralized banking and traditional baking.

