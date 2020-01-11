Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoComprehensive List of Banks using Blockchain Technology in 2020  [Updated] by@Mappo

Comprehensive List of Banks using Blockchain Technology in 2020  [Updated]

Author profile picture

@MappoJoshua

aelf Head of Content Featured Writer - Cointelegraph

Updated & Revised to include over 400 Banks & Financial Institutions using blockchain technology in 2020
________________________

The below article is from: Comprehensive List of Banks Using Blockchain Technology. The list has been updated, however, to include over double the banks originally listed. At the time of publishing, the list contains 414 banks and Financial Institutes from around the world that have invested in blockchain technology to some degree.
One of the industries which have been the most opposed to blockchain technology is the finance industry, but specifically banks. Initially, they saw the concept of blockchain as direct competition, actively removing the control they have over the funds and accounts of their customers. However, major players in the finance industry have increasingly begun to warm up to blockchain.
Financial institutions and other major companies are inherently slow in adopting any new technology, but have actually been exploring various use cases for some time now. So let’s take a look at which institutes have already implemented the change or are looking into it as we speak.
According to CEBNet in early 2019, of the 26 publicly listed banks in China, 12 have already adopted blockchain technology for various use cases within their systems. These banks vary from state owned ones like the Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Agriculture Bank of China, to privately owned ones, including China Merchants bank.
This is just China, before the strong public drive for blockchain adoption in late 2019, but the sentiment remains positive throughout the rest of the world.
ALFA Bank from Russia, Yes Bank from India, UOB (United Overseas Bank) from Singapore, CommonWealth Bank from Australia, and LatiPay from New Zealand are a few banks that have collaborated with a US based blockchain company. The Federal Bank from India & Lulu Exchange have partnered with a Bengaluru based fin-tech company. Axis Bank, RAK Bank, & Standard Charter Bank have connected with another blockchain network. Kotak Bank, which enables blockchain based trade finance operation, partnered with Deloitte & JP Morgan Singapore.
Other use-cases within the financial sector which have been developed include simplying and speeding up cross-border payments, improving trading accuracy, reliability and shorter settlement processes. Smart contracts have created benefits with the processing of transactions by removing the need of the middle man, as well as being used to develop loyalty and rewards systems.
There are a lot more banks working within multiple technology & service providers to integrate blockchain in their Use Cases. This just demonstrates the demand in all industries for the adoption of blockchain technology. Aelf is making this possible with the aelf ecosystem and the aelf Innovation Alliance which will enable blockchain technology to be adopted and integrates into mainstream organizations large and small. This has enabled the alliance to be successful with partnerships from experts and influencers like Michael Arrington and Arrington XRP Capital, Huobi Labs, and FBG Capital. Not only do organizations now have a platform to build upon, but they have resources, capital and expert advisors at their fingertips, which is all made possible through the this revolutionary aelf initiative.
________________________

Below is a list of over 400 banks and financial institutes using or soon to be using blockchain technology:
Banks
  77 Bank
 ABN AMRO
 AEON Bank
 AIB
 Akbank
 Akita Bank 
 Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation
 Alawwal Bank
 Alfa Bank
 Alipay
 Allied Irish Bank
 Ant Financial
 ANZ (Australian and New Zealand Bank)
 Aomori Bank
 Al Rajhi Bank 
 Ashikaga Bank
 ATB Financial 
 Axis Bank 
 Awa Bank
B3
 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
 Banca Intesa Sanpaolo
 Banca Mediolanum
 Banca Mifel
 Banco BICE
 Banco Bisa
 Banco Bradesco
 Banco BTG Pactual
 Banco de Crédito del Perú
 Banco de Investment Global
 Banco de Sabadell
 Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires
 Banco Industrial
 Banco Mercantil del Norte
 Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz
 Banco Nacional de Bolivia
 Banco Popular Dominicano
 Banco Regional
 Banco Santander
 Bangkok Bank
 Bank ABC
 Bank Al Habib Limited
 Bank Busan
 Bank Dhofar 
 Bank Frick & Co
 Bank Of America|Merrill Lynch
 Bank of Cyprus
 Bank Of England 
 Bank of France
 Bank Of Indonesia
 Bank Of Iwate
 Bank Of Leumi
 Bank of Lithuania
 Bank of Montreal
 Bank Mellat
 Bank Melli Iran
 Bank Of Nagoya
 Bank Of Okinawa
 Bank Pasargad
 Bank Of Thailand 
 Bank Of The Ryukyus
 Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
 Bank Of Yokohama
 Bankinter Banorte
 Banreservas
 Banque Internationale de Commerce — BRED (Suisse)
 Banque Thaler
 Barclays’ investment bank
 BBVA
 BCI
 Bexs Banco De Cambio 
 BMO Financial Group (Bank of Montreal)
 BNP Paribas 
 BNY Mellon
 BRAC Bank Limited
 CBW Bank (Citizens Bank Of Weir)
 Central Bank of Brazil
 Chiba Bank 
 Chiba Kogyo Bank
 China Banking Association
 China Merchant Bank
 China CITIC Bank International Limited
 China Guangfa Bank
 Chong Hing Bank Limited
 Chugoku Bank (Bank of China) 
 CIBC (Canadian Imperial commercial banks)
 CIM Banque S.A Geneve
 Citi
 Coast Capital Savings
 Commercial Bank of Africa Limited
 Commerzbank
 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia
 Cooperatieve Rabobank
 Credicorp Bank
 Credit Agricole
 Credit Libanais SAL
 Credit Suisse
 Cross River Bank
 CTBC Bank 
 Cuallix
 Daishi Bank
 Daiwa Next Bank
 Danske Bank
 DBS Bank (Development Bank of Singapore)
 Deloitte DenizBank A.S. 
 Deutsche Bank
 Deutsche Börse
 DNB
 Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
 Ehime Bank
 EQI Bank
First America Bank
 Federal Bank of India
 Federal Reserve System
 Fidor Bank 
 Fukui Bank
 Gazprombank
 Goldman Sachs
 Gunma Bank
 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
 Hachijuni Bank
 Hiroshima Bank
 HOKURIKU BANK
 Hong Kong Monetary Authority
 HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Bank)
 HYAKUGO BANK
 ICICI Bank
 Indovina Bank Ltd
 IndusInd Bank (Indus India Bank)
 ING
 Intesa Sanpaolo (Intesa Sanpaolo) 
 Itau Unibanco
 Iyo Bank
 Japan Post Bank
 Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam 
 Joint-Stock Company BCS-Investment Bank
 JPMorgan
 JS Bank Limited
 Juroku Bank
 KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited
 KEB Hana Bank
 Keiyo Bank
 Kotak Mahindra Bank
 Krungsri (Bank Of Ayudhya / Bank of Ayudhya)
 Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi
 Kuwait Finance House
 Macquarie Group
 MauBank Limited
 Michinoku Bank
 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust And Banking Corporation
 Mizuho Financial Group 
 Monetary Authority Of Singapore 
 Morgan Stanley
 Musashino Bank
National Australia Bank 
 National Bank Of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) 
 National Bank of Cambodia
 National Bank of Canada
 National Bank of Egypt
 National Bank of Kenya Limited
 National Bank Of Kuwait 
 Natixis
 NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK
 Nomura Trust And Banking Company
 Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
 Nordea Bank
 Norinchukin Bank
 North Pacific Bank
 NPCI (National Payments Corporation Of India)
 Oita Bank
 ORIX Bank
 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation
 Pakistani Central Bank
 PKO BP
 Prime Bank Ltd.
 Privatbank IHAG Zurich
 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
 PT Bank CIMB
 Rabobank Nederland
 Raiffeisen Bank
 RAKBANK (National Bank Of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC) 
 RBL Bank
 RCBC
 RCI Bank & Services
 ReiseBank
 Reserve Bank Of India 
 Resona Bank
 Royal Bank Of Canada 
 Royal Bank Of Scotland
 San-In Godo Bank
 Santander Bank 
 Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) 
 SBI Sumishin Net Bank
 Scotiabank (Nova Scotia Bank) 
 SEB
 Senshu Ikeda Bank
 Seven Bank
 Shanghai Huarui Bank (SHRB / Shanghai HanaMizuho Bank) 
 Shiga Bank
 Shikoku Bank
 Shimizu Bank 
 Shinhan Bank
 Shinkin Central Bank
 Shinsei Bank
 Shoko Chukin Bank
 Siam Commercial Bank
 Signature Bank
 Silvergate Bank
 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
 SMBC
 Societe General
 Sony Bank
 South African Reserve Bank
 South Indian Bank
 Standard Chartered Bank
 Star One Credit Union
 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank 
 Suruga Bank
 Sveriges Riksbank
 Switzerland’s UBS
 Synchrony Bank
Telenor Microfinance Bank
 The First International Bank of Israel Ltd
 Tochigi Bank
 Toho Bank
 Tokyo Star Bank
 Toronto-Dominion Bank
 Towa Bank
 Tsukuba Bank
 Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi
 UBS
 Union Bank
 United Overseas Bank
 UniCredit
 Union Bank Of The Philippines
 US Bancorp
 Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
 Volksbank Mittweida
 WEG Bank
 Wells Fargo
 Westpac Bank
 Woori Bank
 Yachiyo Bank
 Yamagata Bank
 Yamaguchi Bank
 Yes Bank
__________________
Other institutes related to Financial Services
 Accenture 
 Ainslie Bullion
 AirWallex
 ALFAcashier
 American Express
 AstroPay
 Australian Stock Exchange and Depository Trust
 Banquecorp Physical Gold
 BCS Information Systems
 BeeTech
 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
 BitcoinIRA
 BitGo
 Bladex
 Bloomberg
 Bluzelle
 BNP Paribas
 BNY Mellon
 Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures
 Bolsa de Madrid
 BPCE
 BP PLC
 Bradesco
 Cambridge Global Payments
 CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique
 CGI
 CIBC
 Clearing Corporation [DTCC]
 CLS Group
 Coil
 Crypto Facilities
 Currencies Direct
 Daiwa Securities Group
 Davivienda
 DAYLI Financial Group
 DBS
 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
 DH Corporation
 Dianrong
 Digiledge
 Dinex
 DLocal
 DTCC
 Earthport
 Employees’ Retirement System
 Ernst & Young
 eToro
 Everis
 European Central Securities Depositories Association
 Exchange4Free
 Expanse
 Expertus Technologies
 EZforex
 FairFX
 Fidelity Investments
 FlashFX
 Fulton Financial Corporation
Global ID
 Gold Bullion International
 GSR Markets
 Ho Chi Minh City Development JS Commercial
 HQLA
 IBM
 IDT Corporation
 Infocomm Development Authority Of Singapore
 Infosys 
 InstaReM
 IntellectEU
 International Chamber of Commerce
 International Foreign Exchange (IFX)
 International Securities Services Association
 Intesa Sanpaolo
 Itaú
Jaccoo
 Jamica Stock Exchange
 Julius Baer
 KB Financial Group
 LatiPay
 Lianlian Pay
 Linx Partners
 London Metal Exchange
 London Stock Exchange
 Lulu Exchange
 Luxembourg Stock Exchange
 Marqeta
 Mastercard
 MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
 MoneyMatch
 Mercury FX
 MoneyGram
 Morgan Creek
 MUFG
 NASDAQ
 Natixis
 New Forest Capital
 Niaga Tbk
 Nomura
 Nordea
 Northern Trust
 OANDA
 Omidyar Network
 Omni
 OP Financial Group
 Paris Europlace
 Paycase Financial
 Paypal
 Persistent Systems
 PolySign
 Portal Finance
 Proof of Capital
 Qiwi
 R3 CEV
 RationalFX
 Revolut
 Reyl & Cie SA
 RIALTO.AI
Saldo.Mx
 SAP
 Satoshi Systems
 SBI Holdings
 SBI Remit
 SBI Ripple Asia
 SBI Virtual Currencies
 Scopus
 SEB Group
 SGX
 Shuttle Holdings
 SIA
 Singapore Exchange (SGX)
 SIX Group
 Smart Token Chain
 SnapCheck
 Société Générale
 SoFi
 Sparro
 Square
 SRI Capital
 Stock Exchange of Thailand
 SuMi TRUST
 SunTrust
 SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) 
 Swissquote
 TAS Group
 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
 Telindus
 Temasek Holdings
 Temenos
 Thai Stock Exchange
 The National Payments Corporation of India
 The PAR Foundation
 The Royal Mint
 Thomson Reuters Eikon
 Tora
 TradeCloud
 TradeIX
 TradeWind
 TransferGo
UAE Exchange (UAE Exchange) 
 Union FX
 UniPAY
 Viamericas Corporation
 Virginia’s Police Officer’s Retirement System
 Visa
 Volante Technologies
Western Union
Yantra Financial Technologies
Zip Remit
If you find a bank or financial institute not on this list please comment or message me directly so I can add to this list. At the time of writing this was the most comprehensive list available to the public

Related

Tags

#banks-using-blockchain#blockchain#list-of-banks#blockchain-adoption#blockchain-technology-in-2020#blockchain-adoption-in-2020#blockchain-top-story#blockchain-banking
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!