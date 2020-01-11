Comprehensive List of Banks using Blockchain Technology in 2020 [Updated]

One of the industries which have been the most opposed to blockchain technology is the finance industry, but specifically banks. Initially, they saw the concept of blockchain as direct competition, actively removing the control they have over the funds and accounts of their customers. However, major players in the finance industry have increasingly begun to warm up to blockchain.

Financial institutions and other major companies are inherently slow in adopting any new technology, but have actually been exploring various use cases for some time now. So let’s take a look at which institutes have already implemented the change or are looking into it as we speak.

According to CEBNet in early 2019, of the 26 publicly listed banks in China, 12 have already adopted blockchain technology for various use cases within their systems. These banks vary from state owned ones like the Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Agriculture Bank of China, to privately owned ones, including China Merchants bank.

This is just China, before the strong public drive for blockchain adoption in late 2019, but the sentiment remains positive throughout the rest of the world.

ALFA Bank from Russia, Yes Bank from India, UOB (United Overseas Bank) from Singapore, CommonWealth Bank from Australia, and LatiPay from New Zealand are a few banks that have collaborated with a US based blockchain company. The Federal Bank from India & Lulu Exchange have partnered with a Bengaluru based fin-tech company. Axis Bank, RAK Bank, & Standard Charter Bank have connected with another blockchain network. Kotak Bank, which enables blockchain based trade finance operation, partnered with Deloitte & JP Morgan Singapore.

Other use-cases within the financial sector which have been developed include simplying and speeding up cross-border payments, improving trading accuracy, reliability and shorter settlement processes. Smart contracts have created benefits with the processing of transactions by removing the need of the middle man, as well as being used to develop loyalty and rewards systems.

________________________



Below is a list of over 400 banks and financial institutes using or soon to be using blockchain technology:

Banks

77 Bank



AEON Bank

AIB

Akbank

Akita Bank

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation

Alawwal Bank

Alfa Bank

Alipay

Allied Irish Bank

Ant Financial

ANZ (Australian and New Zealand Bank)

Aomori Bank

Al Rajhi Bank

Ashikaga Bank

ATB Financial

Axis Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

Banca Intesa Sanpaolo

Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mifel

Banco BICE

Banco Bisa

Banco Bradesco

Banco BTG Pactual

Banco de Crédito del Perú

Banco de Investment Global

Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires

Banco Industrial

Banco Mercantil del Norte

Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz

Banco Nacional de Bolivia

Banco Popular Dominicano

Banco Regional

Banco Santander

Bangkok Bank

Bank ABC

Bank Al Habib Limited

Bank Busan

Bank Dhofar

Bank Frick & Co

Bank Of America|Merrill Lynch

Bank of Cyprus

Bank Of England

Bank of France

Bank Of Indonesia

Bank Of Iwate

Bank Of Leumi

Bank of Lithuania

Bank of Montreal

Bank Mellat

Bank Melli Iran

Bank Of Nagoya

Bank Of Okinawa

Bank Pasargad

Bank Of Thailand

Bank Of The Ryukyus

Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ

Bank Of Yokohama

Bankinter Banorte

Banreservas

Banque Internationale de Commerce — BRED (Suisse)

Banque Thaler

Barclays’ investment bank

BBVA

BCI

Bexs Banco De Cambio

BMO Financial Group (Bank of Montreal)

BNP Paribas

BNY Mellon

CBW Bank (Citizens Bank Of Weir)

Central Bank of Brazil

Chiba Bank

Chiba Kogyo Bank

China Banking Association

China Merchant Bank

China CITIC Bank International Limited

China Guangfa Bank

Chong Hing Bank Limited

Chugoku Bank (Bank of China)

CIBC (Canadian Imperial commercial banks)

CIM Banque S.A Geneve

Citi

Coast Capital Savings

Commercial Bank of Africa Limited

Commerzbank

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

Cooperatieve Rabobank

Credicorp Bank

Credit Agricole

Credit Libanais SAL

Credit Suisse

Cross River Bank

CTBC Bank

Cuallix



Daiwa Next Bank

Danske Bank

DBS Bank (Development Bank of Singapore)

Deloitte DenizBank A.S.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Börse

First America Bank

Federal Bank of India

Federal Reserve System

Fidor Bank

Fukui Bank



Goldman Sachs

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Hachijuni Bank

Hiroshima Bank

HOKURIKU BANK

Hong Kong Monetary Authority

HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Bank)

HYAKUGO BANK



Indovina Bank Ltd

IndusInd Bank (Indus India Bank)

ING

Intesa Sanpaolo (Intesa Sanpaolo)

Itau Unibanco

Japan Post Bank

Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam

Joint-Stock Company BCS-Investment Bank

JPMorgan

JS Bank Limited

Juroku Bank

KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited

KEB Hana Bank

Keiyo Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Krungsri (Bank Of Ayudhya / Bank of Ayudhya)

Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi

Kuwait Finance House

Macquarie Group

MauBank Limited

Michinoku Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust And Banking Corporation

Mizuho Financial Group

Monetary Authority Of Singapore

Morgan Stanley

Musashino Bank

National Australia Bank

National Bank Of Abu Dhabi (NBAD)

National Bank of Cambodia

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Egypt

National Bank of Kenya Limited

National Bank Of Kuwait

Natixis

NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK

Nomura Trust And Banking Company

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Nordea Bank

Norinchukin Bank

North Pacific Bank

NPCI (National Payments Corporation Of India)

Oita Bank

ORIX Bank

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation

Pakistani Central Bank

PKO BP

Prime Bank Ltd.

Privatbank IHAG Zurich

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

Rabobank Nederland

Raiffeisen Bank

RAKBANK (National Bank Of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC)

RBL Bank

RCBC

RCI Bank & Services

ReiseBank

Reserve Bank Of India

Resona Bank

Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Scotland



Santander Bank

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

SBI Sumishin Net Bank

Scotiabank (Nova Scotia Bank)

SEB

Senshu Ikeda Bank

Seven Bank

Shanghai Huarui Bank (SHRB / Shanghai HanaMizuho Bank)

Shiga Bank

Shikoku Bank

Shimizu Bank

Shinhan Bank

Shinkin Central Bank

Shinsei Bank

Shoko Chukin Bank

Siam Commercial Bank

Signature Bank

Silvergate Bank

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

SMBC

Societe General

Sony Bank

South African Reserve Bank

South Indian Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

Star One Credit Union

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

Suruga Bank

Sveriges Riksbank

Switzerland’s UBS

Telenor Microfinance Bank

The First International Bank of Israel Ltd

Tochigi Bank

Toho Bank

Tokyo Star Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Towa Bank

Tsukuba Bank

UBS

Union Bank

United Overseas Bank

UniCredit

Union Bank Of The Philippines

US Bancorp

Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade

Volksbank Mittweida

WEG Bank

Wells Fargo

Westpac Bank

Yachiyo Bank

Yamagata Bank

Yamaguchi Bank

Yes Bank

__________________

Other institutes related to Financial Services

Accenture

Ainslie Bullion

AirWallex

ALFAcashier

American Express

AstroPay

Australian Stock Exchange and Depository Trust



BCS Information Systems

BeeTech

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

BitcoinIRA

BitGo

Bladex

Bloomberg

Bluzelle

BNP Paribas

BNY Mellon

Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures

Bolsa de Madrid

BPCE

BP PLC

Cambridge Global Payments

CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

CGI

CIBC

Clearing Corporation [DTCC]

CLS Group

Coil

Crypto Facilities

Currencies Direct



Davivienda

DAYLI Financial Group

DBS

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

DH Corporation

Dianrong

Digiledge

Dinex

DLocal

Employees’ Retirement System

Ernst & Young

eToro

Everis

European Central Securities Depositories Association

Exchange4Free

Expanse

Expertus Technologies

Fidelity Investments

FlashFX

Global ID

Gold Bullion International

GSR Markets

Ho Chi Minh City Development JS Commercial

HQLA



IDT Corporation

Infocomm Development Authority Of Singapore

Infosys

InstaReM

IntellectEU

International Chamber of Commerce

International Foreign Exchange (IFX)

International Securities Services Association

Intesa Sanpaolo

KB Financial Group



Mastercard

MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

MoneyMatch

Mercury FX

MoneyGram

Morgan Creek

NASDAQ

Natixis

New Forest Capital

Niaga Tbk

Nomura

Nordea

OANDA

Omidyar Network

Omni

OP Financial Group



Paycase Financial

Paypal

Persistent Systems

PolySign

Portal Finance

Qiwi



RationalFX

Revolut

Reyl & Cie SA

SAP

Satoshi Systems

SBI Holdings

SBI Remit

SBI Ripple Asia

SBI Virtual Currencies

Scopus

SEB Group

SGX

Shuttle Holdings

SIA

Singapore Exchange (SGX)

SIX Group

Smart Token Chain

SnapCheck

Société Générale

SoFi

Sparro

Square

SRI Capital

Stock Exchange of Thailand

SuMi TRUST

SunTrust

SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication)

UAE Exchange (UAE Exchange)

Union FX

UniPAY

Western Union

Yantra Financial Technologies

Zip Remit

If you find a bank or financial institute not on this list please comment or message me directly so I can add to this list. At the time of writing this was the most comprehensive list available to the public

