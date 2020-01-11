Comprehensive List of Banks using Blockchain Technology in 2020 [Updated]
Updated & Revised to include over 400 Banks & Financial Institutions using blockchain technology in 2020
. The list has been updated, however, to include over double the banks originally listed. At the time of publishing, the list contains 414 banks and Financial Institutes from around the world that have invested in blockchain technology to some degree.
One of the industries which have been the most opposed to blockchain technology is the finance industry, but specifically banks. Initially, they saw the concept of blockchain as direct competition, actively removing the control they have over the funds and accounts of their customers. However, major players in the finance industry have increasingly begun to warm up to blockchain.
Financial institutions and other major companies are inherently slow in adopting any new technology, but have actually been exploring various use cases for some time now. So let’s take a look at which institutes have already implemented the change or are looking into it as we speak.
According to CEBNet in early 2019, of the 26 publicly listed banks in China, 12 have already adopted blockchain technology for various use cases within their systems. These banks vary from state owned ones like the Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Agriculture Bank of China, to privately owned ones, including China Merchants bank.
This is just China, before the strong public drive for blockchain adoption in late 2019, but the sentiment remains positive throughout the rest of the world.
ALFA Bank from Russia, Yes Bank from India, UOB (United Overseas Bank) from Singapore, CommonWealth Bank from Australia, and LatiPay from New Zealand are a few banks that have collaborated with a US based blockchain company. The Federal Bank from India & Lulu Exchange have partnered with a Bengaluru based fin-tech company. Axis Bank, RAK Bank, & Standard Charter Bank have connected with another blockchain network. Kotak Bank, which enables blockchain based trade finance operation, partnered with Deloitte & JP Morgan Singapore.
Other use-cases within the financial sector which have been developed include simplying and speeding up cross-border payments, improving trading accuracy, reliability and shorter settlement processes. Smart contracts have created benefits with the processing of transactions by removing the need of the middle man, as well as being used to develop loyalty and rewards systems.
There are a lot more banks working within multiple technology & service providers to integrate blockchain in their Use Cases. This just demonstrates the demand in all industries for the adoption of blockchain technology. Aelf
is making this possible with the aelf
ecosystem and the aelf Innovation Alliance which will enable blockchain technology to be adopted and integrates into mainstream organizations large and small. This has enabled the alliance to be successful with partnerships from experts and influencers like Michael Arrington
and Arrington XRP Capital
, Huobi Labs
, and FBG Capital
. Not only do organizations now have a platform to build upon, but they have resources, capital and expert advisors at their fingertips, which is all made possible through the this revolutionary aelf
initiative.
Below is a list of over 400 banks and financial institutes using or soon to be using blockchain technology:
Banks
77 Bank
ABN AMRO
AEON Bank
AIB
Akbank
Akita Bank
Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation
Alawwal Bank
Alfa Bank Alipay
Allied Irish Bank Ant Financial
ANZ (Australian and New Zealand Bank)
Aomori Bank
Al Rajhi Bank
Ashikaga Bank
ATB Financial
Axis Bank
Awa Bank
B3
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
Banca Intesa Sanpaolo
Banca Mediolanum
Banca Mifel
Banco BICE
Banco Bisa
Banco Bradesco Banco BTG Pactual
Banco de Crédito del Perú
Banco de Investment Global
Banco de Sabadell
Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires
Banco Industrial
Banco Mercantil del Norte
Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz
Banco Nacional de Bolivia
Banco Popular Dominicano
Banco Regional
Banco Santander
Bangkok Bank
Bank ABC
Bank Al Habib Limited
Bank Busan
Bank Dhofar
Bank Frick & Co
Bank Of America|Merrill Lynch
Bank of Cyprus
Bank Of England
Bank of France
Bank Of Indonesia
Bank Of Iwate
Bank Of Leumi
Bank of Lithuania
Bank of Montreal Bank Mellat
Bank Melli Iran
Bank Of Nagoya
Bank Of Okinawa Bank Pasargad
Bank Of Thailand
Bank Of The Ryukyus
Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
Bank Of Yokohama
Bankinter Banorte
Banreservas
Banque Internationale de Commerce — BRED (Suisse)
Banque Thaler
Barclays’ investment bank BBVA
BCI
Bexs Banco De Cambio
BMO Financial Group (Bank of Montreal)
BNP Paribas
BNY Mellon
BRAC Bank Limited
CBW Bank (Citizens Bank Of Weir)
Central Bank of Brazil
Chiba Bank
Chiba Kogyo Bank
China Banking Association
China Merchant Bank
China CITIC Bank International Limited
China Guangfa Bank
Chong Hing Bank Limited
Chugoku Bank (Bank of China)
CIBC (Canadian Imperial commercial banks)
CIM Banque S.A Geneve
Citi
Coast Capital Savings
Commercial Bank of Africa Limited
Commerzbank
Commonwealth Bank Of Australia
Cooperatieve Rabobank
Credicorp Bank
Credit Agricole
Credit Libanais SAL
Credit Suisse
Cross River Bank
CTBC Bank
Cuallix
Daishi Bank
Daiwa Next Bank
Danske Bank
DBS Bank (Development Bank of Singapore)
Deloitte DenizBank A.S. Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Börse
DNB
First America Bank
Federal Bank of India
Federal Reserve System
Fidor Bank
Fukui Bank
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
Hachijuni Bank
Hiroshima Bank
HOKURIKU BANK
Hong Kong Monetary Authority
HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Bank)
HYAKUGO BANK
ICICI Bank
Indovina Bank Ltd
IndusInd Bank (Indus India Bank) ING
Intesa Sanpaolo (Intesa Sanpaolo)
Itau Unibanco
Iyo Bank
Japan Post Bank
Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam
Joint-Stock Company BCS-Investment Bank
JPMorgan
JS Bank Limited
Juroku Bank
KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited
KEB Hana Bank
Keiyo Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Krungsri (Bank Of Ayudhya / Bank of Ayudhya)
Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi
Kuwait Finance House
Macquarie Group
MauBank Limited
Michinoku Bank
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust And Banking Corporation
Mizuho Financial Group
Monetary Authority Of Singapore
Morgan Stanley
Musashino Bank
National Australia Bank
National Bank Of Abu Dhabi (NBAD)
National Bank of Cambodia
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Egypt
National Bank of Kenya Limited
National Bank Of Kuwait
Natixis
NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK
Nomura Trust And Banking Company
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Nordea Bank
Norinchukin Bank
North Pacific Bank
NPCI (National Payments Corporation Of India)
Oita Bank
ORIX Bank
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation
Rabobank Nederland
Raiffeisen Bank
RAKBANK (National Bank Of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC)
RBL Bank
RCBC
RCI Bank & Services
ReiseBank
Reserve Bank Of India
Resona Bank
Royal Bank Of Canada
Royal Bank Of Scotland
San-In Godo Bank
Santander Bank
Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)
SBI Sumishin Net Bank
Scotiabank (Nova Scotia Bank)
SEB
Senshu Ikeda Bank
Seven Bank
Shanghai Huarui Bank (SHRB / Shanghai HanaMizuho Bank)
Shiga Bank
Shikoku Bank
Shimizu Bank
Shinhan Bank
Shinkin Central Bank
Shinsei Bank
Shoko Chukin Bank
Siam Commercial Bank Signature Bank Silvergate Bank
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
SMBC
Societe General
Sony Bank
South African Reserve Bank
South Indian Bank
Standard Chartered Bank
Star One Credit Union
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
Suruga Bank
Sveriges Riksbank
Switzerland’s UBS
Synchrony Bank
Telenor Microfinance Bank
The First International Bank of Israel Ltd
Tochigi Bank
Toho Bank
Tokyo Star Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank
Towa Bank
Tsukuba Bank
Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi
UBS
Union Bank
United Overseas Bank
UniCredit
Union Bank Of The Philippines
US Bancorp
Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
Volksbank Mittweida
WEG Bank
Wells Fargo
Westpac Bank
Woori Bank
Yachiyo Bank
Yamagata Bank
Yamaguchi Bank
Yes Bank
Other institutes related to Financial Services
Accenture
Ainslie Bullion
AirWallex
ALFAcashier
American Express
AstroPay
Australian Stock Exchange and Depository Trust
Cambridge Global Payments
CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique
CGI
CIBC
Clearing Corporation [DTCC]
CLS Group
Coil
Crypto Facilities
Currencies Direct
Daiwa Securities Group
Davivienda
DAYLI Financial Group DBS
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
DH Corporation
Dianrong
Digiledge
Dinex
DLocal DTCC
Earthport Employees’ Retirement System
Ernst & Young eToro
Everis
European Central Securities Depositories Association
Exchange4Free
Expanse
Expertus Technologies
EZforex
Global ID
Gold Bullion International
GSR Markets
Ho Chi Minh City Development JS Commercial
HQLA
KB Financial Group
Marqeta
Mastercard
MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
MoneyMatch
Mercury FX
MoneyGram Morgan Creek MUFG
NASDAQ
Natixis
New Forest Capital
Niaga Tbk Nomura
Nordea
Northern Trust
OANDA
Omidyar Network
Omni
OP Financial Group
Qiwi
R3 CEV
RationalFX Revolut
Reyl & Cie SA
RIALTO.AI
Saldo.Mx
SAP
Satoshi Systems
SBI Holdings
SBI Remit
SBI Ripple Asia
SBI Virtual Currencies
Scopus
SEB Group SGX
Shuttle Holdings
SIA
Singapore Exchange (SGX) SIX Group
Smart Token Chain
SnapCheck Société Générale SoFi
Sparro Square
SRI Capital
Stock Exchange of Thailand
SuMi TRUST
SunTrust
SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) Swissquote
UAE Exchange (UAE Exchange)
Union FX
UniPAY
Western Union
Yantra Financial Technologies
Zip Remit
If you find a bank or financial institute not on this list please comment or message me directly so I can add to this list. At the time of writing this was the most comprehensive list available to the public
