Cooking.City Bringing Back Value Redistribution To Solana Fair Launches

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, July 3rd, 2025/Chainwire/-Cooking.City, a recently introduced fair-launch platform, emphasizes ecosystem sustainability and long-term development. The project is backed by institutional investors including Jump and CMT Digital.

Today, Cooking.City fully launched, revealing its core mechanisms and points system to better align incentives between traders and developers while creating new ways to participate in on-chain launches.

Bringing Back Value Redistribution to Solana Fair Launches

Cooking.City is more than just another launchpad. It is a community-first platform focused on value redistribution instead of value extraction.

With Referral System, Cooking.City shares platform revenues with users. Referrers earn fee rebates and points based on their invitees’ trading activities. As the only launchpad which hasn't launched its official token, Cooking.City aims to attract early users through highly-anticipated airdrops, encouraging interaction between traders and quality token launches.

Users can check the rules of rewards and point history on the dashboard every day. Top referrers and traders will receive significant reward multipliers to further amplify their future rewards.

Cooking Points: A Multi-Layered Incentive System

The Cooking Points system is now live. It rewards users who actively engage with the platform across multiple dimensions.

Trading on Cooking.City: Higher trading volumes bring more points. And high market cap with healthy trading volume tokens are designated as Michelin Tokens, and trading them can offer bonus points multipliers.

Referrals: Users can share referral codes and earn up to 10x points multipliers based on referred users’ trading activity.

Social Quests: Liking, commenting, sharing official tweets, or using the #CookingCity tag unlocks additional point rewards.

Each user has a personal dashboard that updates daily. Points are retroactively calculated based on activity since launch and will be tied directly to future airdrop events.

Conviction Pool: A Capital-based Launch Feature to Signify Good Launch

Cooking.City’s Conviction Pool is a new mechanism that holds developers accountable and helps traders to tell quality launches from random ones.

Developer Commitment: To opt in, developers can choose to deposit some SOL and set a price that signals their conviction in the token.

Soft Price Protection: If the token graduates, the conviction pool will activate. If the price drops to a set level, users can swap their bought tokens into SOL from the conviction pool, acting like an insurance, establishing benchmarks for quality in the market. If the price does not fall below the set level, the developer can claim back the SOL from the conviction pool.

This design filters out low-effort launches, protects traders, and signals serious commitment from builders.

The Birthplace of Onchain Conviction

Cooking.City is creating a marketplace of convictions, allowing builders and investors to actualize and capture their faith through launches and trading. The launchpad is the first step towards its greater on-chain nation, effectively allowing more convicted projects to enter crypto through Cooking.City.

The team expects to diversify approaches of asset issuance and capital matchmaking through their evolving launch infrastructure and mechanisms.

About Cooking.City

Cooking.City is a pioneering platform designed to revolutionize token fair launches. By aligning values between builders, believers, and traders, Cooking.City creates new opportunities to reward quality launches and early support on token projects, encouraging builders and investors to grow together.





