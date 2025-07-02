Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable OffChain Compute Framework For AI Apps

**Cayman Islands, Grand Cayman, July 2nd, 2025/Chainwire/--**Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable OffChain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications

Positioned as the “Trustless AWS,” ROFL enables developers to build privacy-preserving consumer and finance applications by leveraging Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs)

Oasis Protocol Foundation , steward of the AI-focused and privacy-first Oasis Layer 1 blockchain, has announced the official mainnet launch of Runtime Offchain Logic (ROFL), a transformative new framework designed to enable developers to perform complex computations offchain while retaining blockchain-level trust, verification, and privacy.

ROFL bridges a critical gap in Web3: how to run intensive workloads, such as AI model training, inference, and data analysis, without sacrificing decentralization or trust. With ROFL, developers can execute resource-intensive operations off-chain within secure enclaves, then cryptographically verify and connect the results back to smart contracts on-chain, unlocking entirely new use cases across the AI and blockchain landscape.

“When we think about the future of our digital world, consumers will continue to value convenience and ease of use over anything,” said Jernej Kos, co-founder of Oasis Protocol Foundation. “Which is why it’s critical for developers to focus on building applications that already have privacy and transparency built into their infrastructure. ROFL is a production-ready platform that will serve as plug-and-play infrastructure for building the next wave of AI applications.”

Early Builders on ROFL Are Already Redefining What’s Possible

Two standout projects already building on ROFL underscore the platform’s versatility:

Zeph , a privacy-first AI companion platform, utilizes ROFL to maintain user data confidentiality through trusted execution environments. In a space plagued by security concerns, a 2023 study in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine found 74% of companion apps posed "Critical" or "High" security risks. Zeph ensures sensitive data remains protected and verifiable.

WT3 , an autonomous AI agent for decentralized trading strategies, is leveraging ROFL to deliver fully private, trustless key management and trade execution. The project is funded with $100,000 in seed capital from the Oasis Protocol Foundation to accelerate development.

And the pipeline is just getting started. ROFL is designed to support a wide variety of future products, including game hosting, MCP servers, LLM oracles, price oracles, AI-powered chatbots, and more.

ROFL: A “Trustless AWS” for AI Applications

What sets ROFL apart is its integration with the Oasis TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) Cloud, a robust infrastructure offering developers a full end-to-end TEE-as-a-Service. This makes ROFL the “Trustless AWS” for AI applications, a white-label compute layer where developers can deploy powerful services with built-in privacy, trust, and scalability.

By combining blockchain’s integrity with the processing power of offchain computation, ROFL offers a breakthrough solution to two of today’s biggest tech challenges: the blockchain ecosystem’s limited application layer and AI’s pervasive trust issues.

Builders can start exploring how to leverage ROFL at the oasis.net/rofl-deck .

About Oasis Protocol Foundation

Oasis Protocol Foundation is a steward of Oasis Network, a Layer 1 blockchain platform focused on privacy, scalability, and versatility. It offers the first production-ready confidential EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), Sapphire, enabling privacy-preserving smart contracts and decentralized applications. The network is expanding its focus to include AI applications, positioning itself at the intersection of blockchain, privacy, and artificial intelligence.

