Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches

Thousands have already backed Block3’s vision : to build the world’s most advanced prompt-to-play engine, which will let anyone generate playable worlds in minutes from a simple text prompt. The scale of the impact is already spawning an equally vocal counter-movement, with experts saying this could be the end of traditional gaming studios .

Already being called the “ ChatGPT of gaming ”, Block3 has a solution to one of AI’s ongoing challenges, which is how to get enough data for its LLM to learn and grow.

By introducing a create2earn element, where users get paid for contributing, Block3 has found a practical route to accelerate product development. To enable this ambitious vision, Block3 is opening a limited-time token presale for just 90 days.

The BL3 token goes on sale at 9AM UTC today, July 1st, with tokens initially available at just $0.01. Prices increase by 5% every 72 hours, offering early investors gains of 312% by the time it hits major exchanges.

What is Block3 and Prompt-to-play Gaming

Block3 is made up of a team of developers who are going head-to-head with the gaming industry, by using AI to put creative power in the hands of gamers rather than gaming studios.

Think about it like an AI chatbot, where the user puts in prompts and gets an answer back from AI. With Block3, the mechanism is the same, except the output is a fully-formed video game, or in essence an immersive world customised to whatever the person typing can imagine.

This concept is prompting a growing number of users to explore decentralized exchange (DEX) platforms. The potential applications for this technology are wide-ranging.

For the more technical, the Block3 whitepaper reveals the complexity behind the concept and reveals the team’s roadmap. This is where the scale of the project is revealed, over a series of ambitious milestones that may see Block3 burgeon from fanatical fanbase to Unicorn over months of intensive development.

The Threat to Gaming: Saving a $665 Billion Industry

Gaming’s boom has been lacklustre in recent years, with a succession of AAA flops and declining audience engagement putting a major dent in an industry aiming at a $665 billion valuation by 2030 . Studios have gone awry and are just out of touch with what consumers want, and still churning out 100s millions of dollars for games that are played by just 100 people every month .

And now, its blockbuster moment may have arrived.

Block3 tackles this issue head-on and has thrown a spanner in the works. Even a 0.16% share of projected market revenue would generate over $1 billion.

In a statement from the team, they said: “Traditional game dev is dead. For the first time, anyone can build games, not just studios with bloated teams and red tape. We’re here to unlock the imagination of gamers, and if we break a few corporate conglomerates along the way, then so be it.”

The BL3 Presale is Now Live

The gaming industry shows no sign of stopping, and AI gaming specifically is experiencing an impressive 42.3% annual growth .

Block3 is well-positioned to benefit from these mega-trends, and with $665 billion of potential revenue up for grabs, there is ample incentive for the developers to scale this as big and fast as they possibly can.

The concept has already attracted an active community, generating notable attention online. With the presale set at a launch price of $0.01, early participants are positioning themselves ahead of the official rollout.

Both the crypto and AI sectors are known for rapid innovation, and this project represents one of the more expansive efforts to emerge recently.

To learn more and purchase BL3 tokens, users can visit the official Block3 website.

About Block3

Block3 is pioneering a new era in gaming by building the world’s first AI-native prompt-to-play platform. Designed to let anyone generate fully playable game worlds from a simple prompt, Block3 is eliminating the traditional barriers to game creation. By merging generative AI with real-time game logic and deployable environments, it’s changing how games are built and who gets to build them.

Block3

[email protected]

