Midas And 0G Partner To Bring Real-World Assets To AI-Native Blockchain Infrastructure

Singapore, Republic of Singapore, July 1st, 2025/Chainwire/--Tokenization protocol Midas and AI blockchain 0G have announced a strategic partnership to unlock the next wave of onchain finance through modular design. By combining Midas’ tokenisation infrastructure with 0G’s decentralized AI-native compute, the partners will develop new solutions that intelligently leverage real-world assets (RWAs).

As part of the partnership, Midas will deploy on the 0G mainnet, scheduled for late Q3 2025, bringing its full stack of tokenization infrastructure. In parallel, 0G will integrate Midas’ tokenized instruments and vault logic into its optimized AI layer. This will position both platforms to serve institutions, developers, and liquidity providers at scale.

Midas offers a compliant protocol suite for issuing tokenized certificates tracking institutional-grade strategies. Its tokens, including mF-ONE, mMEV, mEDGE, mRE7YIELD, mBASIS and mTBILL, provide exposure via tokenized certificates to reference real-world assets across private credit, US short-term treasuries, and market-neutral strategies.

0G Labs CEO Michael Heinrich said: “Midas have made huge strides in expanding compliant access to tokenized RWAs and we’re delighted that they’ve chosen to build on 0G. We’re excited to be collaborating with them to develop new financial products that will combine AI with tokenized assets, giving users greater onchain opportunities than ever before.”

By launching on 0G, Midas will introduce compliant, composable tokens into a modular environment optimized for AI-powered workflows and smart contract automation. Use cases range from onchain lending vaults and automated credit exposures to AI-enhanced risk analytics and composable strategy deployment. 0G’s modular Layer 1 blockchain is purpose-built for AI-native applications.

It combines high-performance compute, decentralized storage, data availability, and low-latency smart contract execution, ideal for deploying data-intensive financial applications and real-time DeFi logic. 0G’s architecture supports seamless integration with EVM and non-EVM ecosystems, while its recent Galileo testnet demonstrated sustained throughput and low gas costs.

It also saw significant developer adoption with over 170 million transactions and 13 million accounts in under two months. The collaboration between Midas and 0G reflects a shared vision: to make programmable, compliant financial infrastructure natively interoperable with the AI applications of the future.

About Midas

Midas is a tokenisation platform building institutional-grade financial products for the open web. Its ERC-20 tokens are structured to track dedicated strategies with verifiable on-chain performance, combining TradFi-grade standards with DeFi composability. Midas is backed by leading investors like Framework Ventures, BlockTower Capital, and GSR, and partners with regulated custodians to ensure strong compliance and risk controls. Learn more: https://midas.app/

About 0G 0G is the first decentralized AI protocol (AIP), purpose-built to power a truly democratized future of intelligence. As a modular and infinitely scalable Layer 1, 0G enables the execution of decentralized AI applications at scale. It unifies high-performance decentralized storage, compute, and data availability (DA) to support the next generation of AI-native use cases. With verifiable AI processing and a permissionless agent ecosystem, 0G is laying the foundation for an open and unstoppable AI economy. Learn more: https://0g.ai/

Disclaimer This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or buy any financial instrument. Midas-issued tokens are not available to US & UK persons and entities, or those from sanctioned jurisdictions. This is not investment advice.

Past performance is no indicator of future returns. Investors have no legal rights in the underlying assets, and their claims are subject to qualified subordination. Read the Prospectus and legal terms carefully before any investment decision. Full Investment Disclaimer: https://docs.midas.app/resources/legal-documents/investment-disclaimer

