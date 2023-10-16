204 Stories To Learn About Nft Art

Let's learn about Nft Art via these 204 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

The human body is an endless source of inspiration for art. But are there too many ass-themed NFT art out there? I certainly think so.

In this article you will find best Free NFT Generator to Make Your NFT Art Collection without Coding. Also, Learn How to Create an NFT Art in few minutes.

Combining playing with earning has massive potential to become one of the largest industries in the world.

Two-year-old Xenia Rose has already started working towards her dream of being a professional artist, with the launch of her first collection of NFTs.

In this article, we’ll explain 10 best avatar maker and Top NFT Avatar creators that you can use to make your NFT avatars without coding.

The more NFTs you collect, the less liquid your portfolio becomes. How can NFT lending, renting, or staking solve your illiquidity problem?

One of the options to benefit from NFTs is to create an NFT marketplace, where people can buy and sell NFTs. So here's a guide.

Here are five new platforms hoping to become mainstays of the burgeoning NFT landscape.

Despite its relative straightforwardness as a token, NFT industry participants can have wildly differing opinions on what NFTs really are. Here are 4 viewpoints

Mutts - gather round. The Canine Cartel rules the streets of the blockchain, got it?

We selected some of the hottest trends on the NFT market, showing that innovation happens fast to create value.

Why the High Demand for PFP NFTs and logic of several collectors collecting a specific NFT - in my case “Drop Bears”.

We have been hearing about NFTs being sold for millions of dollars, but what are NFTs? Are teenagers really making millions from JPEGs or is there more to it?

Krew Studios and Raini to launch Jordi Molla's inaugural NFT drop with a star-studded collaboration to accompany their highly anticipated new NFT release.

New NFT Accelerator Launchpad Luna encourages innovation in the NFT space.

What are NFTs and why is everyone going crazy over them?

What is it that makes the SolPunks community so unique? How did an entity without a roadmap become a force to reckon with in the NFT community?

I am Tagan Horton, an artist and designer building at the bleeding edge of digital media and cryptographic data technology.

The remarkable team behind the Nippleverse aim to liberate the Nipple from surging censorship and central control

An NFT drop is a huge milestone for any project, new or existing. But, like most things, NFT drops have pros and cons. This article will look at both.

Along with cryptocurrencies, NFTs have been highly successful in bringing many new investors into the blockchain world of digital assets in a short amount of ti

Detailed guide to the world of nft collections from idea to realization. It's useful for all beginners how to create your own collection and not to miscalculate

A multi-chain approach to NFTs -- one that frees creators from reliance on Ethereum with their prohibitively high Eth and Gas fees -- is a matter of necessity.

NFTs are inherently treacherous and right-clickers, collectors, and artists worldwide are falling for their deception.

Singapore-based blockchain and multimedia digital entertainment company will release the first NFT called the Land NFT for its PlayMining Verse metaverse.

Medusa Collection NFTs seek to correct the record concerning this misunderstood mythical character and raise money for alternative education.

Metablaze is introducing perpetual royalties to the Binance Smart Chain.

Let's get through the NFT hype to all the questions and concerns about the future of NFT and digital art

Here's a tutorial about how to generate NFT collections (+10,000 NFTs) without coding and for FREE.

NFT for ticketing is evolving vertical attracting sport event organizers and music festivals worldwide with FlashBack being a pioneer in the space.

This confusing exhibition provides a stellar and pretty comprehensive snapshot of China’s NFT landscape from a number of angles

The potential for NFTs to tap into the music industry is unparalleled. Digital art has all the benefits the old world of art does not. NFTs can counter scarcity

As the demand for NFTs increases, so does the need for investors to understand how these tokens work. These five stories demonstrate that fact about them.

What is NFT? Why everyone is mad about the non-fungible tokens? What's the point? Check this article for the answers

Ex-BAYC artist is launching the 2nd collection for Sneaky Vampire NFT Collection.

Colorectal cancer — not exactly the most hilarious topic. But sometimes, a little humor can make a serious issue more approachable. So, let’s talk about colorec

What is pixel art

A simplified breakdown of non-fungible tokens (NFT), using easy-to-understand analogies and non-technical terms.

The NFT industry is setting a new threshold for secure asset classes, property rights, and profitable careers for artists.

As more and more artists and collectors turn to NFTs - museums are starting to take notice.

Is the worst of the crypto shakeout that started last year behind us?

The markets are down and crypto has been falling — so it’s the perfect time for artists to get to work on their next creation.

In this article, will discuss on Top NFT Influencers in 2022, The Biggest NFT Influencers to follow in 2022 and Best Top NFT Influencers on Twitter and YouTube.

The genuine features of NFTs make them ideal for wait-and-HODL strategies but has the era of staking NFTs come to its end? Some don't think so.

What are the benefits of blockchain and NFTs for creative industries? How has their emergence and spread transformed the principles of communication there?

Andy Warhol physical piece goes on sale as an NFT

Since it is so easy to counterfeit papers and information on the internet, having a unique and secure certificate of authenticity is incredibly valuable

Colexion NFT Platform Raises $5 Million in Funding to expand operations in Asia.

Cannabis brands are especially able to benefit from the unique relationships NFTs create.

Taking a look at current trends, this piece looks into the future of the NFT market.

Working with people from other fields may help artists and thinkers contribute to the corporate world in useful ways that the current paradigm does not allow.

Dogecoin has been disrupting the cryptocurrency space for a long time. Now the NFT space has its own Dogecoin...

Lately the NFT space’s meta pendulum has swung decidedly back in the other direction of collections that are considered to be in the "Cute NFT" category.

While it's true that you can just right-click-save an image rather than buy the NFT, this overlooks a couple of important things: provenance and the market.

the current state of nfts in 2022

The art world is a highly lucrative industry, with a reputation for being both exclusive and enigmatic.

Many artists hesitate to create NFTs, here's why they should.

The contemporary art world is well known for pushing boundaries and getting people to ask, “What is Art?”.

Bitcoin and NFTs are the future! But how do you create them? This article will show you how to create your very own NFTs on the blockchain.

37x Dubai Raises $5 Million to Create NFT Art Gallery in Dubai.

We all know that the NFT is the next big thing and has many forward-looking potentials and utilities. As you find more NFTs trading in different marketplaces,

There have been poor outputs from much-hyped projects. Thankfully their day in the sun is over, making space for projects with tangible and intrinsic value.

Let's talk about challenges and opportunities to increase adoption of art NFTs.

This story will help you plan your music NFT purchase by going over the types of music NFTs, the goals of music NFTs, and how to determine the value.

NFTs have become a creative and commercial revolution. Here are the top 10 largest NFT sales of 2021 that broke all the records for NFT sales in the past.

It’s becoming apparent there’s a lot more to the NFT hype than simply art dealing. So what are the 5 things that you still don’t quite get about NFTs?

This interview talks about NFTs and why it democratises the art industry by bringing digital art to the masses.

This article explains how to launch a NFT collection for free. Learn how to promote and launch a NFT collection without having to spend any money.

The NFT community is growing stronger and more dynamic by the day. This article covers the top challenges and five best practices using artist data.

Art is the flight of a soul, it addresses issues, unleashes the inner world of a person and aims to convey an either subtle, or heavily metaphorical sense.

Crazy headlines saying that the total sales volumes of NFTs have plunged more than 90 percent. The next thing I remember, I had to launch my book immediately.

An image or a video eliciting humor while portraying the thoughts and feelings of a specific audience is a meme.

As NFT influencers go, Beaniemaxi has never been far from controversy. Is there finally enough proof to nail him as a scammer?

Aye aye Captain! The Piracy Punks are a group of 10,000 ERC-1155 tokens on the blockchain launching October 4th

Why NFT is a real revolution not only in the field of art but also in our digital identity.

DOGAMI is an NFT play-to-earn AR mobile game that is bringing Petaverse, a place where users adopt and raise 3D dogs and earn tokens in the Petaverse.

How NFTs are the changing the game for owning a piece for true art.

How do you increase engagement in your NFT Discord server? Find out how you can get people to interact with your project on discord.

Sebastian Clej on NFT Art And Blockchain Technology

NFTs are the digitized form of any artwork, and the people interested in these artworks can buy them from NFT marketplaces.

Let's explore the great utilities that NFTs bring to users. Read now!

A review on the pros and cons of the best nft wallets: MetaMask, Coinbase, and Trust Wallet.

SundayMonday is a renowned pixel artist who has made a name for himself by selling his art as NFTs on the blockchain.

Meow! The Lucky Maneki NFT is prowling around the blockchain spreading good luck and fortune to all who collect them!

Alireza Karimi Moghaddam partnered with blockchain’s Yacooba startup to create an astonishing and exclusive 12 NFT collection.

Looking to become an NFT artist? Here is how you can become an NFT artist and fulfil your dreams to live a good life!

One of the most confusing things about NFTs is intellectual property rights. When you buy an NFT, do you really get all the rights to an item or not?

SEC is interested in one of the most popular NFT collections Bored Ape Yacht Club. Will it be a high-profile precedent for the entire art market of NFT.

In this article you will find best Best NFT Marketplaces and Top NFT Marketplaces in 2022 and Top NFT Platforms to Buy and Sell NFTs.

A deep dive into Bored Ape Yacht Club's story, and it's coming Otherside metaverse.

A 12-year-old coder from north London has made headlines around the world selling nearly $400,000 worth of programmable NFT artwork. The success of Benyamin Ahmed has now won positive press from major outlets including The New York Times, Business Insider, CNBC, The Telegraph, BBC, ITV News, Mirror, NY Post, Bitcoin.com and Decrypt.

An interview with Pierre Bourque, NFT artist and founded of Blockchain Radio.

London-based Bran Symondson uses AK47s as his medium, turning arguably the most dangerous weapon in the world into art.

OCEARCH and Rogue Sharks Announce New Strategic Partnership to Protect Our Oceans

Let's have a quick look at the overview of what NFT is.

Artist and provocateur Brad Troemel recently stated in an Instagram slideshow post that the present state of NFT art is best defined as "visual dogshit."

Learn what an NFT is and why anyone would want to buy anything from this blockchain technology niche.

NFTs are the newest hype. Millions of dollars in transactions and to tell you the truth, I love how they disrupted the art gallery space.

Can the success of NFTs in the fine art, blockchain gaming, and venture capital space expand to the rest of the digital economy?

This article talks about celebrities NFTs and how celebrities are increasing the adoption of NFTs by leveraging their fanbase.

Creators with zero to little coding experience can leverage any of these platforms to build an NFT collection, unlike many other currently available solutions.

The Da Vinci code for the NFT art generation is called steganography. Artists must use new techniques for hiding their secrets inside their artworks.

Are you a photographer? Consider attaching an NFT to your photographs. You don't want to miss out on the new blockchain platforms and cashing in on royalties.

I met an NFT artist on a flight to the US. Here's what he taught me about NFTs.

NFT tokens are the blockchain trend in 2021, first of all, are related to the very industry’s most vibrant progress.

The year was 2000, and most people were worried about computer Y2K deficiencies disrupting their business, meanwhile on the radio, "NSync" was blaring worldwide. NSync's album, "No Strings Attached" sold 2.4 million copies in it's first week of release and almost 10 milion units by the end of the year. It's also the year compact discs (CDs) were starting to get phased out for Napster-styled streaming downloads.

The following four steps will demystify the NFT buying process for you so that you approach purchasing your first NFT with confidence and excitement.

In this article you will gain some insights about NFT Marketplaces on different chains.

NFTs are certificates of ownership on digital collectibles, including but not limited to digital artwork.

An NFT proves that a digital asset is the original asset and not a copy.

Why Curators will have a role to play in fostering art NFTs just as they do in the real-world's art galleries and art industry by helping both collectors.

What are hottest NFT trends and what to expect in the field of digital art?

NFT ownership has increased throughout the globe, with Southeast Asian nations such as the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia leading the pack.

NFTs are the hottest thing in art right now. This book is your guide to understanding the technology and business behind these exciting new collectibles.

Unfortunately, even though NFTs are relatively new, there’s already been an issue of hackers stealing non-fungible tokens. Here's a closer look.

This article talks about how projects can market and sell NFTs, building community and decentralized finance.

The Ultimate Guide to Create and Sell an NFT Art: Blockchain, NFT, Bitcoin, Crypto and more. Discover your inner artist and learn how to create, market and sell

A pack of 10,000 Canines—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, what will this shifty cartel get up to?

Naked Metas NFT Collection - A non binary species of metamorphs unique with their own metastones that live to explore in the Ethereum Blockchain.

Over the last 30 days, AnRKey X’s NFT sales volume was in the top-10 in the entire world on Rarible.com

You know, if there’s one thing I do like about the internet, it’s the potential. Nearly everything is possible when the web is involved. We’ve seen some strange things come out of the internet that have already proven to be successful. Immediate ideas that come to mind are things like crypto currencies and NFT’s. The NFT is a groovy way to own art but not have to worry about whether it fits on the wall at home. When you consider just how popular digital art is, it’s not hard to connect the dots and figure out the power of an NFT.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market has grown significantly over the years. Today, NFTs have become a hot-ticket item for different individuals and companies. Everyone's trying to get their hands on these tokens!

The common advice on how much it costs to create an NFT collection is BS. I pulled pricing from several pros to get the real cost of an NFT collection.

Pudgy Penguin has skyrocketed in the last couple of weeks. Where has this come from? Is it here to stay? My personal experience with Pudgy and more.

ArtMeta is a metaverse designed to serve as a meeting place for artists and connoisseurs of fine art from all around the world.

It’s been just 2 weeks since I started my fall down the NFT rabbit hole… and it does feel like at least 6 months, to be honest.

Stickers platform has become a very popular NFT platform when it comes to digital art. Stickers NFTs Sold on Secondary Markets for as High as 50,000 USDT.

It is important to study the NFT space as a whole when considering investing in or creating new projects.

The hype around the bear market in cryptocurrencies is progressively fading, and in recent weeks, the cost to join the exclusive club for gamers has been rapidly falling.

TiptoePunks NFTs add an interlocking feature to address the role of luck in scarcity.

Twitter introduced NFT profiles to reality with the help of QuickNode making the future of NFTs mainstream.

NFTGuru.io tries to solve the fragmentation and the market flooding in the NFT space, offering a powerful non-fungible-tokens metasearch.

NFT Creator ART101 puts community over profits, refunding entire community and making collection free-to-mint.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens open up new possibilities and opportunities for artists to get discovered and commissions. Learn how artists can benefit from NFTs.

NFTs on Bitcoin, powered by Stacks blockchain, Clarity smart contract.

NFTs are finding new applications in various of industries, from fashion to real estate. Which sectors will profit the most in the coming year?

How are museums using NFTs, and perhaps just as intriguing, why are they using NFTs?

Fractional NFTs or F-NFTs, in simple terms, are NFTs that have been divided into a number of fractions and sold in pieces using tokens.

5 NFT News Publications You Should Follow to Keep Up With the Industry

This article gives an overview of the past and present NFT space. It also gives thought into the future of the Metaverse and specifically Wilder World.

This article talks about NFT based digital art and how artists can succeed in the world of crypto art by selling their artwork to users.

Generative art intersects the art and computer science worlds. However, is it true art, is it here to stay, and which projects should you follow?

This article talks about how NFT based art should be valued. The article is a guide for NFT art investors on navigating the world of NFT based art.

A breakdown on how and why Doodles are one of the biggest brands in the NFT space and why they will help bridge the gap from web2 to web3

NFTs are digitizing everything, whether physical or digital, making Web 3.0 the future of social integration.

Litho, the CENNZnet’s NFT aggregator and marketplace is ready and open for business. Mint, search, buy and sell your NFTs fast and with super-low gas fees!

In this article, let’s find out what values NFTs bring to the sports world and how they contribute to the development of the sports industry.

The story introduces different perspectives, acknowledges the state of the growing NFT ecosystem and the way artists see it and the challenges they face.

NFT initiatives aim to help Ukraine survive in the fight against the Russian aggressors. Check out to see how digital art helps people in need.

This article talks about NFTs and how to market and build communities around NFT projects.

I made Hornicons a community-driven project, so everyone has an equal voice, with the guidance from my expertise...

Distributed ledger technology, including blockchain, is an emerging technology that can compete with traditional business models. Their models rely on slow and costly third parties to build trust between two parties who do not believe each other. However, to make the process easy, instant, and cheap, distributed ledger technologies have led to the concept of cryptocurrency that will eradicate the need for intermediaries.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been popularized through selling art. However, what's beyond NFT art? Let's take a look at other industries NFT can transform.

Text-to-Image: how AI illustrates the war in Ukraine and what you need to know to generate your own

I interviewed kertburger, a 2D and 3D digital artist on finding one's creative expression and how he got started with NFTs as a digital artist.

NFT art isn't about art, but that's okay. Just because I can't wrap my head around spending hard-earned money on virtual bits doesn't mean anyone else can't.

Non-fungible tokens are unique representations of digital assets. NFTs allow for better monetization and introduce a way to tokenize services and experiences.

The hype for NFTs has slowly fallen off in 2022 but the use cases for them still remain exciting. Find out about the NFT use cases that will survive the hype.

LizArt, at 13, is selling out her art collections on Sparkles - and giving the profits to charity

Tech investor, Visa Kannan, reflects on becoming a new NFT-owner. What the upside scenarios look like, the value NFTs bring and also if she would buy another.

I discuss the nature of NFT art with artist and supermodel, Sasha Pivovarova, and world-renowned artists Emmanuel Flipo, Igor Vishnyakov, and Artem Mirolevich.

The Ordinals protocol recently implemented the ability to add NFTs to Bitcoin transactions without requiring a separate sidechain or token.

NFTs (and their derivatives) are the future of art, and museums are the perfect place to start. Explore the latest trends in NFTs and how they're changing

In this article, I share 5 typical mistakes NFT founders make so you can learn from them and launch your NFT project successfully.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a popular collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain that has taken the crypto world by storm.

Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, and Amy Tom debate the future of NFTs. This Week On Planet Internet - are NFTs here to stay? Will the hype die down?

How companies can protect their branded content and take their brand marketing to the next level by tapping into the NFT space.

An NFT or non-fungible token is a unique digital asset that stores image data, audio files, video, or the digital equivalent of a physical asset.

NFT is an emerging technology with the potential of revolutionizing the gaming sector. It has already started changing how people used to earn from games.

Famous 3D Artist Gal Yoseh Launches 3D NFT Collection as the NFT’s Become Mainstream.

This summer I run my first own conference using NFTs as tickets and it was epic. This is how I did it (and how you can do your own!)

This artist created the largest NFT collection of leaders (20,000 avatars) for a project that grants users access to its governance system over its presidents.

[175. Guiding to the NFT Marketplace -

A Unique Business Module](https://hackernoon.com/navigate-any-nft-marketplace-quick-tips) A complete guide in developing an NFT marketplace. Create your own NFT Marketplace easily.

Niftables is introducing a while-label NFT solution for brands and creators that allows for the development of NFT platforms without any struggle.

The success of the Bored Ape Yacht Club has proven that big NFT successes can exist. These projects have the potential to match the BAYC's success in the future

Today, there is nostalgia for pixel art. The creativity of the 90s is returning to the modern world as a fashion item to stand out and offer a unique product.

NFT is one of the hottest topics of the year. Meet sixteen notable and influential women in the NFT world!

Have you ever held onto an event ticket from a memorable night?

Let's take a look at 5 NFT trends that are positioned to transform the gaming industry, how we manage our identities and even how healthcare will work.

The ticketing industry is ripe for disruption. Tickets will eventually be sold as NFTs through the event directly instead of ticket marketplaces.

Jay Rosen has a visible footprint in the worlds of art and technology.

For decades, artists and musicians have gotten the short end of the stick, struggling against outdated gatekeeping models and unfair compensation.

The NFTs phenomenon is explored in several aspects: main features and standards, use cases, ecosystem landscape and market overview, benefits and challenges.

From underpinning decentralized credit scores to prediction markets, NFTs will play an increasingly pivotal role in reenvisioning Defi's full potential.

The thought that NFT is dead to me is a misconception. Let's walk you through 10 misconceptions that I see often.

The UK Treasury's move to create an official NFT is certainly a positive step forward in terms of governmental policy support of NFT and blockchain.

Your NFTs Are Yours, For Now: The problem with NFTs.

Let’s dive into what we can expect from this NFT toolkit and also touch on the rise of web3’s native social media ecosystem

Understanding NFTs, knowing what they are, what they are used for and how to buy or sell them

NFTs are transforming the world and building the virtual economy. Here, we look at the industry where NFTs could bring about the next revolution, photography.

Creators generate an enormous volume of content. Here, I discuss the detrimental effects of centralization and how an NFT-enabled creator economy can help.

Calling all aspiring DApp devs and aspiring NFT creators. Join us at CENNZnet for our 3-week hackathon in partnership with Gitcoin.

Why do I have to invest and buy some NFTs? Let's explore some objective reasons to get an NFT!

Don't miss out this NFT collection. The art is stunning and holders have access to fruitful benefits while empower women who fight against cancer & raise awaren

This is how WEB 3.0 will empower artists and content creators beyond the power of present-day gatekeepers like Facebook and Spotify through the blockchain.

The ArtCollecting.info team is pleased to announce the launch of a new NFT platform.

NFTs have blown up in the past year. Are people using NFTs the wrong way? Also, should NFTs have a use case?

In 2021, Collins Dictionary ranked NFT as the word of the year. Today, it has remained a focal point in web 3 — thanks to its army of critics.

CNTNM, short for The Continuum, offers an alternative and a solution to these immutable, monotonous NFT collections.

Benjamin Leff shares his story in collecting over 4,200 NFTS and how the blockchain and NFT space has changed in the past 8 years.

Today, content marketing is integral to any brand effort. It helps achieve a wide range of goals, from tailoring brand perception and raising awareness to attracting traffic and increasing conversions, smoothly paving your company’s way towards becoming a market leader.

How the NFT ecosystem can demonstrate a commitment to a pristine ecology

