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100 Days of AI, Day 19: Klarna’s AI Chatbot and The Rise of Generative AI in Startups

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byNataraj Sindam@sindamnataraj

Senior Product Manager @Microsoft Azure

April 8th, 2024
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Nataraj Sindam@sindamnataraj

Senior Product Manager @Microsoft Azure

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machine-learning#100-days-of-ai#klarna#growth-startups#customer-support-chatbots#ai-for-profits#openai#ai-applications#hackernoon-top-story

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