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Why the Internet is Giving up On Cookies and How We Can Live Without Them (Spoiler: Wonderfully)

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byAlexander Granovskiy@agranovskiy

deputy CTO @ Yandex.Ads

May 24th, 2023
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Alexander Granovskiy@agranovskiy

deputy CTO @ Yandex.Ads

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tech-stories#digital-advertising#third-party-cookies#advertising#cookies#fix-the-internet#internet#web2.5#web3

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