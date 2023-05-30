5,239 reads

Does the Advertising Industry Give Any Value Back to the People?

by
byAlexander Granovskiy@agranovskiy

deputy CTO @ Yandex.Ads

May 30th, 2023
featured image - Does the Advertising Industry Give Any Value Back to the People?
    Speed
    Voice
Alexander Granovskiy
← Previous

Why the Internet is Giving up On Cookies and How We Can Live Without Them (Spoiler: Wonderfully)

About Author

Alexander Granovskiy HackerNoon profile picture
Alexander Granovskiy@agranovskiy

deputy CTO @ Yandex.Ads

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#programmatic-digital-ads#ads#programmatic-ads#advertising#advertisement-platforms#business#digital-advertising#digital-marketing

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Kradl

Related Stories