    What's Up With AI Regulations?by@horosin

    What's Up With AI Regulations?

    Sharing my insights at Jagiellonian University's National Diplomacy Week, I found diplomats keenly interested in AI regulations. We discussed topics like public diplomacy, cybersecurity, and AI's impact on business. Reflecting on the evolution of AI, regulatory models in the U.S., China, and the EU, along with my experiences running a startup, it's clear that navigating the potential of AI requires smart strategies. In Poland, there's a somewhat passive stance on AI rules, but opportunities exist. To maximize the benefits of AI, securing funding, staying informed, and finding the right balance between personalization and automation are crucial. To sum up, making informed decisions about AI is key to a balanced and promising future.
    tech-stories #global-ai-regulations
    @horosin

    Karol Horosin

    by Karol Horosin @horosin.
