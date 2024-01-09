Too Long; Didn't Read

I recount a recent struggle with a malfunctioning smart home relay that disrupted their sleep and daily routines. The digital monster, residing in the electrical box, caused water supply issues, flickering lights, and unsettling noises. Exhausted and frustrated, I attempted various solutions without success until resorting to a manual, primal approach. By locking the digital switch for electricity and navigating through online manuals, I eventually defeated the smart home beast. The experience prompts reflection on the importance of having an "off" switch on every device, raising concerns about potential future scenarios where advanced technology dominates our lives.