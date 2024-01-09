Search icon
    Conquering the Smart Home Beast: A Quest for Better Sleep by Karol Horosin

    Conquering the Smart Home Beast: A Quest for Better Sleep

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    I recount a recent struggle with a malfunctioning smart home relay that disrupted their sleep and daily routines. The digital monster, residing in the electrical box, caused water supply issues, flickering lights, and unsettling noises. Exhausted and frustrated, I attempted various solutions without success until resorting to a manual, primal approach. By locking the digital switch for electricity and navigating through online manuals, I eventually defeated the smart home beast. The experience prompts reflection on the importance of having an "off" switch on every device, raising concerns about potential future scenarios where advanced technology dominates our lives.

    tech-stories #smart-homes #smarthome #technology
    @horosin

    Karol Horosin

    Full stack engineer and manager. I write about startups, dev and cloud. Join free newsletter: horosin.com/newsletter

    Credibility

    by Karol Horosin. Full stack engineer and manager. I write about startups, dev and cloud.
