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What the October 2025 Flash Crash Taught Us About Liquidations — And Why DeFi Needs Better Fail-Safe

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byMichael Egorov@michaelegorov

Founder of Curve Finance and Yield Basis.

December 10th, 2025
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Michael Egorov@michaelegorov

Founder of Curve Finance and Yield Basis.

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web3#defi#cefi#risk-management#ethereum#crypto-volatility#october-2025-flash-crash#defi-needs-better-fail-safe#hackernoon-top-story

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