Unveiling the Web 2.5 Documentary: Navigating the Future of the Internet

Too Long; Didn't Read

Web 2.5 is a new documentary by HackerNoon that explores the evolution of the internet, discussing the pros and cons of the journey so far and whether Web 3.0 will truly revolutionize the digital landscape. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the HackerNoon team as they debate the issues in an entertaining and educational manner. The documentary discusses the path from Web 1.0 to the present day, and the possible future of the internet under Web 3.0, suggesting that the internet has become a mirror of society and that we need to fix society, not the mirror. Web 1.0 was the first iteration of the internet, known as the static web, followed by Web 2.0 - the social web - which saw users begin to actively participate in content creation. The current phase is known as Web 3.0, or the trustless web, which operates on distributed networks and incorporates blockchain technology, with a focus on peer-to-peer payments and content creation. The documentary suggests that there are problems with the current model, with content creators needing to pay more to reach their established audience unless they pay for advertising or boost their content. It questions whether Web 3.