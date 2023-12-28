Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Unveiling the Web 2.5 Documentary: Navigating the Future of the Internetby@normbond
    743 reads

    Unveiling the Web 2.5 Documentary: Navigating the Future of the Internet

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Web 2.5 is a new documentary by HackerNoon that explores the evolution of the internet, discussing the pros and cons of the journey so far and whether Web 3.0 will truly revolutionize the digital landscape. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the HackerNoon team as they debate the issues in an entertaining and educational manner. The documentary discusses the path from Web 1.0 to the present day, and the possible future of the internet under Web 3.0, suggesting that the internet has become a mirror of society and that we need to fix society, not the mirror. Web 1.0 was the first iteration of the internet, known as the static web, followed by Web 2.0 - the social web - which saw users begin to actively participate in content creation. The current phase is known as Web 3.0, or the trustless web, which operates on distributed networks and incorporates blockchain technology, with a focus on peer-to-peer payments and content creation. The documentary suggests that there are problems with the current model, with content creators needing to pay more to reach their established audience unless they pay for advertising or boost their content. It questions whether Web 3.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Unveiling the Web 2.5 Documentary: Navigating the Future of the Internet
    tech-stories #web2.5-documentary #web3 #web2.5
    Norm Bond HackerNoon profile picture

    @normbond

    Norm Bond

    Digital Marketer | Consultant | Strategist | AI & ChatGPT, Business, Web3, Crypto, DeFi, Blockchain

    Receive Stories from @normbond

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Crypto Dilemma Explored: Gamble or Golden Path to Success?
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by normbond #crypto-trading
    Article Thumbnail
    The First Step To Build A Solid Financial Independence
    Published at Jan 08, 2019 by rafaelbelchior #money
    Article Thumbnail
    How to send thousands of personalized emails like a pro and not a creep
    Published at Aug 09, 2021 by linh #send-personalized-emails
    Article Thumbnail
    Gemini - A Family of Highly Capable Multimodal Models: Abstract and Introduction
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by textmodels #gemini
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!