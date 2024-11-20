Unveiling Path Signatures: A Key to Geometric Insights in Data

Authors: (1) Guillaume Staerman, INRIA, CEA, Univ. Paris-Saclay, France; (2) Marta Campi, CERIAH, Institut de l’Audition, Institut Pasteur, France; (3) Gareth W. Peters, Department of Statistics & Applied Probability, University of California Santa Barbara, USA.

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Background & Preliminaries

2.1. Functional Isolation Forest

2.2. The Signature Method

3. Signature Isolation Forest Method

4. Numerical Experiments

4.1. Parameters Sensitivity Analysis

4.2. Advantages of (K-)SIF over FIF

4.3. Real-data Anomaly Detection Benchmark

5. Discussion & Conclusion, Impact Statements, and References





Appendix

A. Additional Information About the Signature

B. K-SIF and SIF Algorithms

C. Additional Numerical Experiments

2.2. The Signature Method

The signature of a path is a sequence of iterated integrals that captures important information about the path’s geometric and topological features (Lyons et al., 2007; Fermanian, 2021).









Furthermore, the signature of X is defined as the infinite collection of coordinate signature

















One may refer to Lee and Oberhauser (2023) for an account of the untruncated kernel signature. See also Section A in the Appendix for further details about the signature and its properties.





