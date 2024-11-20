ReadWrite
paint-brush
How Functional Isolation Forest Detects Anomaliesby@computational

How Functional Isolation Forest Detects Anomalies

by Computational Technology for AllNovember 20th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Functional Isolation Forest (FIF) uses random splits in functional Hilbert space and projections onto a dictionary to isolate anomalies. Its performance heavily relies on dictionary selection, influencing its scoring and adaptability.
featured image - How Functional Isolation Forest Detects Anomalies
Computational Technology for All HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Guillaume Staerman, INRIA, CEA, Univ. Paris-Saclay, France;

(2) Marta Campi, CERIAH, Institut de l’Audition, Institut Pasteur, France;

(3) Gareth W. Peters, Department of Statistics & Applied Probability, University of California Santa Barbara, USA.

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Background & Preliminaries

2.1. Functional Isolation Forest

2.2. The Signature Method

3. Signature Isolation Forest Method

4. Numerical Experiments

4.1. Parameters Sensitivity Analysis

4.2. Advantages of (K-)SIF over FIF

4.3. Real-data Anomaly Detection Benchmark

5. Discussion & Conclusion, Impact Statements, and References


Appendix

A. Additional Information About the Signature

B. K-SIF and SIF Algorithms

C. Additional Numerical Experiments

2. Background & Preliminaries



2.1. Functional Isolation Forest

Consider H the functional Hilbert space equipped with a inner product ⟨., .⟩H such that any x ∈ H is a real function defined on [0, 1]. A Functional Isolation Forest is created through an assembly of functional isolation trees (F-itrees). Each F-itree is constructed via a series of random splits from a subsample (of size m) of Xn. The abnormality score for an observation x is then determined as a monotonically decreasing transformation of x’s average depth across the trees. The core concept lies in the randomness of the splits, where an observation markedly different from others is more likely to be isolated from Xn, appearing at shallower levels in the F-itrees. The F-itrees are built based on a predetermined dictionary D ⊂ H, encompassing both deterministic and/or stochastic functions capturing pertinent data properties, which may also be a subset of Xn. Before each random univariate split, all node observations are projected onto a line defined by a randomly selected element from the dictionary D. The selection of a suitable dictionary plays a pivotal role in shaping the FIF score construction. The projection criterion at each node of each F-itree is defined as:



This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Computational Technology for All HackerNoon profile picture
Computational Technology for All@computational
Computational: We take random inputs, follow complex steps, and hope the output makes sense. And then blog about it.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories #non-linear-data-analysis #signature-isolation-forest #anomaly-detection #functional-data-analysis #advanced-ad-algorithms #rough-path-theory #functional-isolation-forest #k-sif-parameters

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Lifelong Intelligence Beyond the Edge using Hyperdimensional Computing: Abstract and Introduction
by computational
Jul 24, 2024
#edge-computing
Article Thumbnail
What is the Signature Isolation Forest?
by computational
Nov 19, 2024
#non-linear-data-analysis
Article Thumbnail
Unveiling Path Signatures: A Key to Geometric Insights in Data
by computational
Nov 20, 2024
#non-linear-data-analysis
Article Thumbnail
Redefining Anomaly Detection with Signature Isolation Forests
by computational
Nov 20, 2024
#non-linear-data-analysis
Article Thumbnail
Decoding Split Window Sensitivity in Signature Isolation Forests
by computational
Nov 20, 2024
#non-linear-data-analysis
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas