Trust Wallet Introduces World Of Dypians (WOD) On Trust Wallet Launchpool

DUBAI, UAE, November 27th, 2024/Chainwire/--Trust Wallet, a leading self-custody Web3 wallet trusted by over 140 million users, has announced the third project under Trust Wallet Launchpool, featuring the reward token
$WOD is the native token of
The dynamic ecosystem merges DeFi, NFTs, Gaming, and AI into a single immersive experience. For this launchpool campaign, World of Dypians will allocate 1% of the total $WOD supply to Trust Wallet Launchpool participants.
Trust Wallet Launchpool allows TWT holders, and other token holders who are Trust Wallet users, the opportunity to get rewards by discovering and engaging with promising projects in a secure and user-friendly way.
By locking tokens like TWT or any partner tokens designated for each campaign, users may acquire new tokens or rewards from both pre-launch and launched token projects, diversifying their portfolios and supporting innovative ventures with reduced risk.
Available in the app’s “Earn” section, Trust Wallet Launchpool is powered by secure, on-chain smart contracts and open-source protocols, setting it apart from centralized alternatives while offering a user-friendly experience to explore early-stage crypto opportunities.
Launchpool 3: Featuring $WOD
The Trust Wallet Launchpool campaign details are as follows:
$WOD fuels the World of Dypians ecosystem, a leading BNB Chain gaming platform available on Epic Games. It is part of the BNB Chain Alliance Program and a DAU Incentive Winner, boasting:
$WOD is set to be listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges, including KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC, and PancakeSwap, on November 27th at 11:00 AM UTC.
Key Features of Trust Wallet Launchpool
Trust Wallet Launchpool creates a collaborative ecosystem that supports both users and projects.
For Users: A decentralized way to potentially earn project tokens while exploring the Web3 landscape and diversifying portfolios.
For Projects: A unique platform to increase visibility and build community, by connecting with Trust Wallet’s extensive user base, desiged to drive growth in a competitive market.
Trust Wallet’s third Launchpool featuring $WOD is live now. Users can
By integrating blockchain technology with immersive gameplay, World of Dypians empowers players with true ownership of in-game assets through NFTs, decentralized economies, and a vibrant community-driven ecosystem.
As a leading gaming ecosystem on every network it operates, World of Dypians continues to set new benchmarks for user engagement and innovation, offering players seamless access to interconnected virtual worlds.
With stunning graphics, an intuitive user journey, and a focus on accessibility, the platform brings together the best of Web2 familiarity and Web3 innovation, creating an inclusive space for gamers worldwide.
Since its inception, World of Dypians has been dedicated to redefining the gaming landscape by merging Gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and AI into one seamless platform, creating a groundbreaking experience for players.
For business collaborations, users may contact:
Head of Communications
Dami Odufuwa
Trust Wallet
