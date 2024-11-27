Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory For Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27th, 2024/Chainwire/--Innovative platform enables businesses to deploy tailored, scalable and integrated blockchain networks with ease and efficiency in as little as two weeks.





Aventus , a leader in enterprise blockchain technology and parachain on Polkadot, today announces the launch of its Blockchain Factory: a platform designed to help businesses deploy bespoke blockchain networks with advanced features and seamless integration into existing systems.





The Blockchain Factory aims to make blockchain adoption more accessible, offering a streamlined, flexible solution for organisations exploring the potential of Web3 technologies including blockchain and tokenisation.





Designed to meet the diverse needs of medium to large enterprises, the Blockchain Factory offers a range of advanced capabilities:





Streamlined deployment: Custom blockchain networks can be set up within two weeks using automated processes alongside custom configurations for specific requirements.





Scalability and reliability: Networks support up to 20 operational nodes and 50,000 light nodes, providing enhanced decentralisation and security.





Enhanced network integrity: A dynamic consensus mechanism ensures all nodes contribute to the network’s decentralisation and utility.





Custom tokenisation and rewards: Capabilities for each network to issue its own token, and reward systems to encourage network participation.





Interoperability: Enable bridging of tokens to Ethereum with a user-friendly front-end.





User accessibility: Developer-friendly features, including a Gateway API and blockchain explorer, ensure seamless integration and usability.





The Blockchain Factory ensures networks are not only easy to deploy but also practical to maintain, providing businesses with the necessary user-friendly tools, including a white-label wallet, an intuitive API, and a blockchain explorer, all designed to make blockchain accessible to both developers and end-users.





Aventus Services – the commercial arm of the Aventus ecosystem – will also offer advisory services for scoping, as well as dedicated support for integration, testing, and post-deployment optimisation for the blockchain networks, which will be deployed as layer 3 (L3) appchains on the Aventus Network.





For not only the Aventus Network but for the broader Polkadot ecosystem, Aventus L3 appchains contribute significantly to driving network utility and increasing transaction volumes.





Additionally, each appchain will pay ongoing token reward fees into the Aventus Network community treasury, further enhancing its sustainability.





Alan Vey, Founder of Aventus Network and CEO of Aventus Services, highlights the importance of lowering barriers to blockchain adoption:





“The Blockchain Factory represents a significant step forward in making blockchain technology practical and achievable for businesses. By offering a fast, tailored, and scalable approach, we empower organisations to focus on their goals while benefiting from the security and flexibility of blockchain. At Aventus, our mission is to remove the complexity from blockchain adoption, ensuring businesses of all sizes can unlock its full potential with confidence and ease.”

About Aventus

Aventus is an enterprise blockchain solution provider dedicated to delivering secure, scalable, and user-friendly blockchain technology.





With a focus on operational excellence and a commitment to adding value, Aventus empowers businesses to leverage blockchain for long-term growth and value creation.





Founded in 2020, Aventus offers production-ready, end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service software that is modular, scalable, and interoperable, enabling clients to respond to rapidly evolving market opportunities.

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here



