    This Nifty Productivity App Called Aide is My Own Personal Mac Assistant

    by Jon Stojan MediaAugust 16th, 2024
    The discreet AI Copilot App can help with anything you do on your Mac including note-taking, transcribing in any language, and organizing meetings. Costs $19.99 a month, but saves over $1,000 worth of time and energy. AideAI keeps track of everything you need by recording your screen, mic, and computer audio — and indexing every word that pops up.
    If you are searching for the key to productivity and workflow throughout the day to streamline your notes and documents, AIDE AI is a smart personal assistant powered by AI designed for your Mac.


    The discreet AI Copilot App can help with anything you do on your Mac, including note-taking, transcribing in any language, and organizing meetings; it costs $19.99 a month but saves over $1,000 worth of time and energy. (Costs $9.99/mo if paid yearly).


    As a teaser to the Apple Intelligence that’s the next big thing for Mac, AideAI keeps track of everything you need by recording your screen, mic, and computer audio — and indexing every word that pops up. Whether you are panicking to locate a Zoom slide, a section of a virtual seminar, or a webpage you have lost — AideAI can find it, just like a time machine.



    Founded by brainchild and serial entrepreneur Alexey Skutin, Ph.D. and IT Expert specializing in enterprise, security, and SaaS/PaaS software, he has scaled and distributed teams, creating complex high-load systems, shipping innovative products, and generating millions of dollars in revenue. His new project, AideAI, brings the power of Apple Intelligence to your Mac, offering innovative features and seamless integration.


    Here are three main things that distinguish this app from its competitors:


    1. Recall function - search and recall everything you've seen or done on your PC, like a personal historian. For Mac, only Rewind has a similar function, but Rewind is no longer developing its product, and AIDE AI is now the only project for MacOS. On the Windows platform, there is MS Copilot with the Recall function, and on MacOS, there is AideAI.


    2. Working with the current screen - AIDE AI sees what you are doing on the screen at the moment and gives prompts, and is immersed in the current context responses. The main competitor is OpenAI for Mac, but AIDE AI has gone far ahead in terms of convenience and functionality.


    3. Meeting assistant in "incognito" mode - many great AI meeting assistants have appeared over the past year, but almost all of them require connecting to the meeting as an AI bot. AIDE AI is one of the few assistants that listen to your microphone and speaker without direct integration with meeting applications. Moreover, this function supports 100+ languages ​​and is completely free.



    Whether you need it as a marketing expert to improve your sales pitch emails, a fitness trainer to develop effective workout plans, or even a student to record and edit lecture materials, AIDE AI has you covered.


    Get done in less time, optimizing efficiency and 10xing your productivity.


    For more information, please visit www.aideai.app

    Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author.


    Jon Stojan Media@jonstojanmedia
    Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin committed to delivering diverse and exceptional contentt.
