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This Monetization Approach Is Becoming More Prominent in Software Sales

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byPaul Bland@pbland

Senior Director of Product Management @ Revenera

December 13th, 2024
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Paul Bland
    byPaul Bland@pbland

    Senior Director of Product Management @ Revenera

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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Paul Bland@pbland

Senior Director of Product Management @ Revenera

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product-management#product-management#software-monetization#product-development#monetization#usage-based-model#subscription#recurring-revenue#hackernoon-top-story

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