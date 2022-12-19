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The Story of Microsoft Buyouts: Why the FTC Won’t Let Them Acquire Activision

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byChinecherem Nduka@chinechnduka

AI | New Media | Web3 | Growth | Marketing | Entrepreneurship.

December 19th, 2022
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Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Chinecherem Nduka, Tech Journalist, New Media Strategist.

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Chinecherem Nduka@chinechnduka

AI | New Media | Web3 | Growth | Marketing | Entrepreneurship.

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tech-companies#tech-news#microsoft#hackernoon-tech-news#technology-trends#technology-stories#activision#gaming#hackernoon-top-story

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