Crash Bandicoot 4 Set for Next-Gen Console Release

Fans waited for more than 10 years for a new installment in the Crash Bandicoot franchise, which arrived last year with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Now, the manic marsupial will be getting an upgrade to next-gen consoles later next month.

Crash publisher Activision announced this week that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be hitting PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 12. Additionally, the game will receive a PC release through Battle.net later in 2021. 2021 also marks the 25th anniversary for when the game franchise first debuted on the PlayStation in 1996.

In addition to the next-gen console launch, Activision is also promising a variety of activities to engage the Crash community throughout the year. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Crash Bandicoot 4 are set to run in 4K with 60 FPS. The next-gen versions will also feature faster load times and 3D audio.

Players who already own the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive next-gen upgrades for the game at no additional cost, except if they live in Japan, for the same console family. More good news is that players will be able to transfer their saved data if they have the new consoles within the same console family.

The PS5 will also have some extra, unique features. An additional feature for the PS5 version is the DualSense wireless controllers allowing for adaptive triggers. For example, players will experience the force of Neo Cortex firing his blaster, or Tawna using her Hookshot. The PS5 Activity will showcase a breakdown of player progress throughout all of the various game dimensions, offer guidance on objectives, and more.

Crash Bandicoot 4 Next-Gen Pricing

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is priced at $59.99 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Nintendo Switch version is priced at $39.99 and is available to pre-order in select territories at the Nintendo e-shop. Players also have the option to pre-order the game on PC via Battle.net for $39.99. More details on the PC version, along with its release date, will be revealed later on.

Players can check out a trailer for the new console release for Crash Bandicoot 4 below:

