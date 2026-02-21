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The Long Shadow of a Miserly Father

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byAstounding Stories@astoundingstories

Dare to dream. Dare to go where no other has gone before.

February 21st, 2026
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Astounding Stories@astoundingstories

Dare to dream. Dare to go where no other has gone before.

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futurism#science-fiction#hackernoon-books#ebooks#project-gutenberg#astounding-stories#astounding-stories-feb-2026#public-domain-sci-fi#top-sci-fi-books

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