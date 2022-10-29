The Noonification: Earth, the Marauder (10/29/2022)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here The 10 Rarest PS2 Games and Why They’re So Hard to Find By [ 10 Min read ]\nSome of the rarest PS2 games right now have fascinating stories behind why theyre so hard to find and expensive in 2022, so lets dive into them. @adrianmorales Read More. Earth, the Marauder By [ 7 Min read ]\nDespite the fact that for centuries the Secret of Life had been the possession of children of men, the Earth was dying. @astoundingstories Read More. The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced! By [ 2 Min read ]\nGrowth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest is now LIVE! 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @hackernooncontests Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME