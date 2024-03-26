The 30-Day .NET Challenge, Day 7: String Built-in Methods Part 2

Introduction

The article demonstrates the IndexOfAny() method to locate the initial occurrence of any string from a chosen array. Additionally, you utilize LastIndexOf() to pinpoint the last occurrence of a string within another string.

Learning Objectives

Learn to use LastIndexOf() method

Learn to use IndexOfAny() method

Prerequisites for Developers

Basic familiarity with string helper methods

Basic understanding of while iteration statements

Proficiency in using Visual Studio or Visual Studio Code for C# code development, building, and execution

Getting Started

LastIndexOf Method

To enhance the complexity of the “message” variable by incorporating numerous sets of parentheses, followed by coding to extract the content enclosed within the last set of parentheses.

To begin, create a static class file called “StringMethodsPart2.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.

public static class StringMethodsPart2 { /// <summary> /// Outputs /// Searching THIS message: Help (find) the {opening symbols} /// Found WITHOUT using startPosition: (find) the { opening symbols } /// </summary> public static void IndexOfAnyMethod() { string message = "Help (find) the {opening symbols}"; Console.WriteLine($"Searching THIS Message: {message}"); char[] openSymbols = ['[', '{', '(']; int openingPosition = message.IndexOfAny(openSymbols); Console.WriteLine($"Found WITHOUT using startPosition: {message.Substring(openingPosition)}"); } }

Execute the code from the main method as follows

#region Day 7 - String built-in methods Part 2 StringMethodsPart2.IndexOfAnyMethod(); #endregion

Console Output

set of parentheses

IndexOfAny Method

Utilize .IndexOfAny() to retrieve the index of the initial symbol from the openSymbols array that is present in the message string.

To do that, add another method into the same static class as shown below

/// <summary> /// Outputs /// set of parentheses /// </summary> public static void LastIndexOfMethod() { string message = "(What if) I am (only interested) in the last (set of parentheses)?"; int openingPosition = message.LastIndexOf('('); openingPosition += 1; int closingPosition = message.LastIndexOf(')'); int length = closingPosition - openingPosition; Console.WriteLine(message.Substring(openingPosition, length)); }

Execute the code from the main method as follows

#region Day 7 - String built-in methods Part 2 StringMethodsPart2.LastIndexOfMethod(); #endregion

Console Output

Searching THIS message: Help (find) the {opening symbols} Found WITHOUT using startPosition: (find) the {opening symbols}

Complete Code on GitHub

GitHub — ssukhpinder/30DayChallenge.Net

C# Programming🚀

Thank you for being a part of the C# community! Before you leave:

If you’ve made it this far, please show your appreciation with a clap and follow the author! 👏️️

Follow us: X | LinkedIn | Dev.to | Hashnode | Newsletter | Tumblr

Visit our other platforms: GitHub | Instagram | Tiktok | Quora | Daily.dev

More content at C# Programming

Also published here.