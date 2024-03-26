Taking the Azure Open AI Challenge - Day 1

The Microsoft team has recently launched an Open AI challenge, in which a developer can learn how to build Azure AI solutions and apps.
Search for Azure Open AI, and fill out the following details.
For this exercise, tag names are not required. But in a production environment, it should be added as it's a best practice.
On the left side open Models > Select “gpt-35-turbo” > Deploy as highlighted below.
The below model list will be populated based on the access provided by the Microsoft team.
GPT-4 models: Latest generation for natural language and code completions from prompts.
GPT 3.5 models: Generate language and code completions, with turbo versions for chat interactions.
Embedding models: Convert text to numeric vectors, useful for language analytics.
DALL-E models (preview): Generate images from natural language prompts, automatically available without explicit deployment in Azure OpenAI Studio.
Input the following prompt in the chat to see if the service is working or not. It may take 5–10 minutes, please be patient.
hi can you tell me about viral kohli
Please find below the response to the above prompt.
The whole setup can also be done via the CLI using the following command
az cognitiveservices account deployment create \
-g OAIResourceGroup \
-n MyOpenAIResource \
--deployment-name MyModel \
--model-name gpt-35-turbo \
--model-version "0301" \
--model-format OpenAI \
--sku-name "Standard" \
--sku-capacity 1
I haven’t tried the CLI approach but just wanted to mention the other alternative.
Play with playground parameters to change the performance of the model.
