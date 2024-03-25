The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 6: String built-in Methods

Introduction

The module demonstrates string-helper methods to pinpoint and extract the desired information.

Learning Objectives

Locate the position of a character or substring within another string

Retrieve segments of strings

Prerequisites for Developers

Basic familiarity with string helper methods

Basic understanding of while iteration statements

Proficiency in using Visual Studio or Visual Studio Code for C# code development, building, and execution

Getting Started

IndexOf method

Utilize the IndexOf() method to find the position of a single or multiple characters/strings within a larger string.

To begin, create a static class file called “StringMethods.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.

public static class StringMethods { /// <summary> /// Outputs /// 13 /// 36 /// </summary> public static void IndexOfExample() { string message = "Find what is (inside the parentheses)";

int openingPosition = message.IndexOf('('); int closingPosition = message.IndexOf(')'); Console.WriteLine(openingPosition); Console.WriteLine(closingPosition); }

}

Execute the code from the main method as follows

Day 6 - String built-in methods

StringMethods.IndexOfExample();

#endregion

Console Output

13 36

Substring method

Use the Substring() method to extract the part of the main string that comes after the specified character positions.

To do that, add another method into the same static class as shown below

/// <summary> /// Outputs /// (inside the parentheses /// </summary> public static void SubstringExample() { string message = "Find what is (inside the parentheses)";





int openingPosition = message.IndexOf('('); int closingPosition = message.IndexOf(')'); int length = closingPosition - openingPosition; Console.WriteLine(message.Substring(openingPosition, length));





Execute the code from the main method as follows

StringMethods.SubstringExample();





Console Output

(inside the parentheses

Skip the first character “(”

Simply update the starting index position using openingPosition += 1; To do that, add another method into the same static class as shown below

/// <summary> /// Outputs /// inside the parentheses /// </summary> public static void SubstringExample2() { string message = "Find what is (inside the parentheses)"; int openingPosition = message.IndexOf('('); int closingPosition = message.IndexOf(')'); openingPosition += 1; int length = closingPosition - openingPosition; Console.WriteLine(message.Substring(openingPosition, length)); }

Execute the code from the main method as follows

StringMethods.SubstringExample2();

Console Output

inside the parentheses

Complete Code on GitHub

C# Programming🚀

