    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 6: String built-in Methods
    110 reads

    The 30-Day .NET Challenge Day 6: String built-in Methods

    by Sukhpinder Singh March 25th, 2024
    Introduction

    The module demonstrates string-helper methods to pinpoint and extract the desired information.

    Learning Objectives

    • Locate the position of a character or substring within another string
    • Retrieve segments of strings

    Prerequisites for Developers

    • Basic familiarity with string helper methods
    • Basic understanding of while iteration statements
    • Proficiency in using Visual Studio or Visual Studio Code for C# code development, building, and execution

    Getting Started

    IndexOf method

    Utilize the IndexOf() method to find the position of a single or multiple characters/strings within a larger string.

    To begin, create a static class file called “StringMethods.cs” within the console application. Insert the provided code snippet into this file.

    public static class StringMethods { /// <summary> /// Outputs /// 13 /// 36 /// </summary> public static void IndexOfExample() { string message = "Find what is (inside the parentheses)";

        int openingPosition = message.IndexOf('(');
    int closingPosition = message.IndexOf(')');

    Console.WriteLine(openingPosition);
    Console.WriteLine(closingPosition);
}

    }

    Execute the code from the main method as follows

    #region Day 6 - String built-in methods

    StringMethods.IndexOfExample();

    #endregion

    Console Output

    13 36

    Substring method

    Use the Substring() method to extract the part of the main string that comes after the specified character positions.

    To do that, add another method into the same static class as shown below

    /// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// (inside the parentheses
/// </summary>
public static void SubstringExample()
{
string message = "Find what is (inside the parentheses)";



    int openingPosition = message.IndexOf('(');
int closingPosition = message.IndexOf(')');

int length = closingPosition - openingPosition;
Console.WriteLine(message.Substring(openingPosition, length));


    Execute the code from the main method as follows

    #region Day 6 - String built-in methods

StringMethods.SubstringExample();

#endregion


    Console Output

    (inside the parentheses

    Skip the first character “(”

    Simply update the starting index position using openingPosition += 1; To do that, add another method into the same static class as shown below

    /// <summary>
/// Outputs
/// inside the parentheses
/// </summary>
public static void SubstringExample2()
{
    string message = "Find what is (inside the parentheses)";

    int openingPosition = message.IndexOf('(');
    int closingPosition = message.IndexOf(')');

    openingPosition += 1;

    int length = closingPosition - openingPosition;
    Console.WriteLine(message.Substring(openingPosition, length));
}

    Execute the code from the main method as follows

    #region Day 6 - String built-in methods

StringMethods.SubstringExample2();

#endregion

    Console Output

    inside the parentheses

    Complete Code on GitHub

    GitHub — ssukhpinder/30DayChallenge.Net

    C# Programming🚀

