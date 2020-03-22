C# 8.0 Indices and Ranges

Discover, triage, and prioritize C# errors in real-time
Miguel is passionate about teaching, developers' communities and everything related to .Net.
, which specifies that an index is relative to the end of the sequence; and
^
, which specifies the start and end of a range.
..
index is the same as
^0
.
sequence[sequence.Length]
does throw an
sequence[^0]
, just as
IndexOutOfRangeException
does.
sequence[sequence.Length]
is the same as
^n
.
sequence.Length - n
represents the entire sequence, just as
[0..0^]
or
[0..sequence.Length]
.
[..]
-> give me everything from the start of the array to index 3.
[..3]
-> give me everything from index 2 until the end of the array.
[2..]
-> give me everything
[..]
private string[] words = new string[]
{
// index from start index from end
"The", // 0 ^9
"quick", // 1 ^8
"brown", // 2 ^7
"fox", // 3 ^6
"jumped", // 4 ^5
"over", // 5 ^4
"the", // 6 ^3
"lazy", // 7 ^2
"dog" // 8 ^1
};
As you can see hereis equal to
words[^0], which is out of range
words[9]
var allWords = words[..]; // contains "The" through "dog".
var firstPhrase = words[..4]; // contains "The" through "fox".
var lastPhrase = words[6..]; // contains "the, "lazy" and "dog".
var lazyDog = words[^2..^0]; // contains "lazy" and "dog".
and
Index
are also .NET types, which means you can create variables of those types, name them for code clarity, and reuse them over and over.
Range
Index the = ^3;
words[the];
Range phrase = 1..4;
words[phrase];