10-Day .Net Aspire Challenge: Day 1 - An Introduction to .Net Aspire

Step-by-step guide on how to use the .Net Aspire framework in Visual Studio.

Introduction

.Net Aspire framework is used to develop cloud and production-ready distributed applications. It consists of components to handle cloud-native concerns such as Redis, Postgres, etc.

Prerequisites

Install .Net 8

Install Visual Studio 2022 version 17 or higher

.Net Aspire Workload

Container runtime such as Docker Desktop

Objectives

Learn how to create a starter project using .Net Aspire templates.

Getting Started

Step 1: Open Visual Studio

Open Visual Studio, and then select “.Net Aspire Starter App” as shown below.









Step 2: Provide the Project Name

Provide the project name and project directory.









Step 3: Select Frameworks

The next step is to select the applicable frameworks, and check “Configure for https”.





Note: Select “Use Redis for caching” only if the docker container is up and running.









And finally, click the “Create” button at the bottom.

Step 4: Understand the Solution Structure

The solution consists of 4 different projects as follows [If a test project is selected then an additional test project will be available]

DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService: An ASP.Net Web API project is used to provide data for the web application.

An ASP.Net Web API project is used to provide data for the web application. DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost: An orchestrator project to connect and configure multiple projects and services.

An orchestrator project to connect and configure multiple projects and services. DotnetAspireChallenge.ServiceDefaults: A shared configuration manager for all of your projects and services.

A shared configuration manager for all of your projects and services. DotnetAspireChallenge.Web: A blazer web application that connects with “DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService” to fetch data.









Step 5: Run the Project

Set “DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost” as the startup project, and run the project as shown below.









Congratulations..!! You’ve created your first .Net Aspire project.

Github Project

