10-Day .Net Aspire Challenge: Day 1 - An Introduction to .Net Aspire

Step-by-step guide on how to use the .Net Aspire framework in Visual Studio.
.Net Aspire framework is used to develop cloud and production-ready distributed applications. It consists of components to handle cloud-native concerns such as Redis, Postgres, etc.
Open Visual Studio, and then select “.Net Aspire Starter App” as shown below.
Provide the project name and project directory.
The next step is to select the applicable frameworks, and check “Configure for https”.
Note: Select “Use Redis for caching” only if the docker container is up and running.
And finally, click the “Create” button at the bottom.
The solution consists of 4 different projects as follows [If a test project is selected then an additional test project will be available]
Set “DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost” as the startup project, and run the project as shown below.
Congratulations..!! You’ve created your first .Net Aspire project.
