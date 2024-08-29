Search icon
    10-Day .Net Aspire Challenge: Day 1 - An Introduction to .Net Aspire

    by Sukhpinder Singh August 29th, 2024
    Step-by-step guide on how to use the .Net Aspire framework in Visual Studio. The framework is used to develop cloud and production-ready distributed applications. It consists of components to handle cloud-native concerns such as Redis, Postgres etc.
    Step-by-step guide on how to use the .Net Aspire framework in Visual Studio.

    Introduction

    .Net Aspire framework is used to develop cloud and production-ready distributed applications. It consists of components to handle cloud-native concerns such as Redis, Postgres, etc.

    Prerequisites

    Objectives

    • Learn how to create a starter project using .Net Aspire templates.

    Getting Started

    Step 1: Open Visual Studio

    Open Visual Studio, and then select “.Net Aspire Starter App” as shown below.



    Step 2: Provide the Project Name

    Provide the project name and project directory.



    Step 3: Select Frameworks

    The next step is to select the applicable frameworks, and check “Configure for https”.


    Note: Select “Use Redis for caching” only if the docker container is up and running.



    And finally, click the “Create” button at the bottom.

    Step 4: Understand the Solution Structure

    The solution consists of 4 different projects as follows [If a test project is selected then an additional test project will be available]

    • DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService: An ASP.Net Web API project is used to provide data for the web application.
    • DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost: An orchestrator project to connect and configure multiple projects and services.
    • DotnetAspireChallenge.ServiceDefaults: A shared configuration manager for all of your projects and services.
    • DotnetAspireChallenge.Web: A blazer web application that connects with “DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService” to fetch data.



    Step 5: Run the Project

    Set “DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost” as the startup project, and run the project as shown below.



    Congratulations..!! You’ve created your first .Net Aspire project.

    Github Project

    GitHub - ssukhpinder/DotnetAspireChallenge: 10 Day .Net Aspire Challenge

