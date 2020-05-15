10 Best Low-Code And No-Code Application Development Platforms in 2020
The use of mobile apps is increasing exponentially with every passing day. Whether it’s for personal use or business use, mobile apps are doing wonders in delivering exceptional services instantly without any hindrance. This is one of the reasons why mobile apps have become a core part of marketing strategy for every business, ranging from big multinational corporations to small medium sized businesses.
Traditionally, developing mobile apps was a big challenge with a lot of complexities surrounding it. However, with the evolution of low-code and no-code mobile application development platforms, the task of developing fully functional next-generation mobile apps has become simpler than ever. From SMBs to large enterprises, anyone can quickly design, build, customize, and deploy business apps today with little to no coding and that too, in just a few minutes. The features and customization capability of these platforms may slightly vary from one another, but the primary function of these tools is the same. You can leverage these low-code
and no-code mobile application development platforms and make great mobile apps without much technical expertise.
In this post, you will learn about the best low-code and no-code mobile app builders of 2020. However, before we list out the top platforms, let us first discuss in brief about low-code and no-code mobile app development platforms.
Low-Code Mobile App Development Platform
A low-code mobile app development platform allows users with minimal coding skills to develop great mobile apps for Android, iOS, Windows, and other platforms. Ideal for professional app developers, these platforms help save time by removing as much of the hand-coding as possible.
No-Code Mobile App Development Platform
No-code or codeless mobile app development platform, as the name implies, is a platform where users can make some great mobile apps for Android, iOS, Windows, etc., without any coding skills. Whether it is a beginner or a professional, anyone can build mobile apps using these platforms without writing even a single line of code.
Now that you know the main difference between low-code and no-code mobile application development platforms, let’s delve deeper and know more about the best low-code and no-code mobile app development platforms of 2020.
Here is the list of best 10 No-code application development platforms:
1. Appy Pie (No Code App Development Platform)
Appy Pie is the #1 no-code app builder software on this list due to the wide range of app features and competitive pricing plans it provides. You can build Android, iOS, and web apps without any coding in less than 10 minutes using this advanced mobile app builder and test them on real devices before publishing them on app stores. Listed here are some pros and cons of Appy Pie
Pros
- Easy to use drag and drop interface
- Real-time app updates
- No coding required for making Android, iOS and web apps
- App Analytics with Google Analytics
- 24/7 email, chat and call support
- App monetization with Ads so that you can earn money even when you sleep
- Publish your app to Google Play and Apple App Store with expert assistance
- Trusted by 3 million small businesses worldwide
Cons
- Limited push notifications (which can be bought as an add on)
- Many features with affordable, but paid subscription
- Limited design customization options
2. Appian (Low Code App Development Platform)
The second on this list is Appian, a low-code mobile app development platform that has automation functionality to create next generation apps quickly. Popular among many app developers worldwide, Appian helps improve user experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk and compliance. Listed here are some notable pros and cons of this low-code mobile app maker
Pros
- Built-in team collaboration, social intranet, and task management
- Drag and drop interface
- Decision engine for modeling complex logic
- No coding needed for creating basic mobile applications
- Faster with fewer resources
Cons
- No case management designer
- Authoring tool is slow
- Linear and does not cater to real life problems
3. AppSheet (No Code App Development Platform)
AppSheet is the third low-code and no-code mobile app development platform on the list. A no-code app creator software, AppSheet’s mission is to make it easy for everyone to build mobile apps without any coding and as per their needs using data sources like Google Drive, DropBox, Office 365, and other cloud-based spreadsheet and database platforms. Some of the pros and cons of AppSheet includes
Pros
- No coding necessary
- Easy and quick app deployment
- Audit trails
- Data changes tracking
- Responsive design
Cons
- SQL connectivity for PRO version only
- Difficult to make nice looking dashboards
- Limited customization options
4. Bizness Apps (No Code App Development Platform)
Bizness Apps comes third on this list of popular low-code and no-code app development platforms. A highly advanced no-code app builder, Bizness Apps focuses on quality and ease of use, letting users create, edit, and manage mobile apps and mobile websites online without any programming knowledge. Some of the pros and cons of Bizness Apps are listed below
Pros
- Revenue generating features
- Friendly email and chat support
- Multiple integrations including 3rd party services
- Multi-platform support
- Develop apps with zero coding
Cons
- A little expensive
- Limited customization options
- Sluggish app editor
5. BuildFire (No Code App Development Platform)
The fifth on this list is BuildFire because of its user-friendly interface, and multiple customization options. BuildFire is one of the reliable no-code app builders on the market that lets users build and publish mobile apps within a couple of days, without any hassle. Listed here are some of the pros and cons of this no-code mobile app development platform
Pros
- No coding needed for creating mobile apps
- Easy deployment
- Intuitive dashboard and rapid prototyping
- App monetization
- Analytics such as open rate and CTR for push notifications
Cons
- Prototyping not available hence no validation of app idea
- Slower performance due to restrictions in tech stack
- Lack of customer support
6. Appery.io (No Code App Development Platform)
Appery.io is the sixth platform on this list. A low-code app development platform, Appery.io allows small businesses to create hybrid mobile apps, web apps and PWAs easily in just a matter of minutes. A cloud based app builder, Appery.io is easy to master even for total beginners. Listed hereunder are a few pros and cons of Appery.io
Pros
- No prior programming experience is required to create mobile apps
- Collaborate with team members in real time
- Drag-and-drop editor
- App tester for mobile apps
- Multi-platform support
Cons
- Product Pricing Fluctuations
- No Refund Policy
- Limited controls/permissions
7. Microsoft PowerApps (Low Code App Development Platform)
Microsoft PowerApps secures the seventh position on this list of low-code and no-code mobile app development platforms as it allows users to build apps that are fast and have a point-and-click approach to app design. Microsoft PowerApps also lets app developers extend the app capabilities using Azure Functions cloud services. Here are some pros and cons of this low code app maker
Pros
- Easily integrates with Office 365, Power BI and Dynamics 365
- Connects to Salesforce and other third-party apps
- Powerful visual app designer
- No coding required for developing basic apps
- Advanced workflow automation built-in with Microsoft Flow
Cons
- Limitations when it comes to leveraging SQL Server
- Apps are only accessible with Microsoft account
- No desktop development environment
8. AppInstitute (No code App Development Platform)
The eighth on the list is AppInstitute because of its quality apps and easy to use interface. A no-code app development platform, AppInstitute lets small businesses create mobile apps in 4 easy steps without any coding. Listed hereunder are some of the pros and cons of this amazing white label mobile app building platform
Pros
- No coding skills required with simple drag and drop modules
- Online chat support
- Flexible and user friendly interface
- Users get a complete brand control over the app
- White label feature
Cons
- Lack of custom integration options
- Cluttered backend
- Limited payment gateway options
9. Zoho Creator (Low Code App Development Platform)
The second last on this list of low-code and no-code app development platforms is Zoho Creator. The main reason behind the popularity of this platform is that it empowers you to build enterprise-class applications that work flawlessly across different devices, without any issues. Listed below are some of the pros and cons of low code app development platform Zoho Creator
Pros
- User-friendly interface
- Integrates with other Zoho apps
- Custom workflows
- Pre-built Salesforce and QuickBooks integrations
- Built-in auto-translation
Cons
- Slow customer support
- Confusing documentation and help videos
- Usability issues
10. GoodBarber (No Code App Development Platform)
Last, but not the least, on this list of best low-code and no-code mobile application development platforms is GoodBarber. A DIY app builder, GoodBarber lets users make iOS, Android and progressive web apps without any coding. Here are some of the pros and cons of this popular native apps and progressive web app builder for eCommerce and content management
Pros
- Multiplatform progressive web apps development
- Native Android and iOS development
- Powerful and optimized apps for all devices and screen sizes
- No programming knowledge required for building apps
- IP protection
Cons
- No push notifications on safari for iOS devices
- Super slow customer support
- Confusing design interface
With this list of the ten-best low-code and no-code app development platforms, you can get a bit of assistance in finalizing the perfect one for yourself. However, there are hundreds of other low-code and no-code mobile app development platforms in the market providing you with the same features and capabilities. So, you need to do your own detailed research before creating a mobile app with any of the app creator software.
The best you can do is try out a couple of platforms and get started with the one that best meets your needs!
