10 Best Low-Code And No-Code Application Development Platforms in 2020

The use of mobile apps is increasing exponentially with every passing day. Whether it’s for personal use or business use, mobile apps are doing wonders in delivering exceptional services instantly without any hindrance. This is one of the reasons why mobile apps have become a core part of marketing strategy for every business, ranging from big multinational corporations to small medium sized businesses.

Traditionally, developing mobile apps was a big challenge with a lot of complexities surrounding it. However, with the evolution of low-code and no-code mobile application development platforms, the task of developing fully functional next-generation mobile apps has become simpler than ever. From SMBs to large enterprises, anyone can quickly design, build, customize, and deploy business apps today with little to no coding and that too, in just a few minutes. The features and customization capability of these platforms may slightly vary from one another, but the primary function of these tools is the same. You can leverage these low-code

and no-code mobile application development platforms and make great mobile apps without much technical expertise.

In this post, you will learn about the best low-code and no-code mobile app builders of 2020. However, before we list out the top platforms, let us first discuss in brief about low-code and no-code mobile app development platforms.

Low-Code Mobile App Development Platform

A low-code mobile app development platform allows users with minimal coding skills to develop great mobile apps for Android, iOS, Windows, and other platforms. Ideal for professional app developers, these platforms help save time by removing as much of the hand-coding as possible.

No-Code Mobile App Development Platform

No-code or codeless mobile app development platform, as the name implies, is a platform where users can make some great mobile apps for Android, iOS, Windows, etc., without any coding skills. Whether it is a beginner or a professional, anyone can build mobile apps using these platforms without writing even a single line of code.

Now that you know the main difference between low-code and no-code mobile application development platforms, let’s delve deeper and know more about the best low-code and no-code mobile app development platforms of 2020.

Here is the list of best 10 No-code application development platforms:

1. Appy Pie (No Code App Development Platform)

Appy Pie is the #1 no-code app builder software on this list due to the wide range of app features and competitive pricing plans it provides. You can build Android, iOS, and web apps without any coding in less than 10 minutes using this advanced mobile app builder and test them on real devices before publishing them on app stores. Listed here are some pros and cons of Appy Pie

Pros

Easy to use drag and drop interface

Real-time app updates

No coding required for making Android, iOS and web apps

App Analytics with Google Analytics

24/7 email, chat and call support

App monetization with Ads so that you can earn money even when you sleep

Publish your app to Google Play and Apple App Store with expert assistance

Trusted by 3 million small businesses worldwide

Cons

Limited push notifications (which can be bought as an add on)

Many features with affordable, but paid subscription

Limited design customization options

2. Appian (Low Code App Development Platform)

The second on this list is Appian, a low-code mobile app development platform that has automation functionality to create next generation apps quickly. Popular among many app developers worldwide, Appian helps improve user experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk and compliance. Listed here are some notable pros and cons of this low-code mobile app maker

Pros

Built-in team collaboration, social intranet, and task management

Drag and drop interface

Decision engine for modeling complex logic

No coding needed for creating basic mobile applications

Faster with fewer resources

Cons

No case management designer

Authoring tool is slow

Linear and does not cater to real life problems

3. AppSheet (No Code App Development Platform)

AppSheet is the third low-code and no-code mobile app development platform on the list. A no-code app creator software, AppSheet’s mission is to make it easy for everyone to build mobile apps without any coding and as per their needs using data sources like Google Drive, DropBox, Office 365, and other cloud-based spreadsheet and database platforms. Some of the pros and cons of AppSheet includes

Pros

No coding necessary

Easy and quick app deployment

Audit trails

Data changes tracking

Responsive design

Cons

SQL connectivity for PRO version only

Difficult to make nice looking dashboards

Limited customization options

4. Bizness Apps (No Code App Development Platform)

Bizness Apps comes third on this list of popular low-code and no-code app development platforms. A highly advanced no-code app builder, Bizness Apps focuses on quality and ease of use, letting users create, edit, and manage mobile apps and mobile websites online without any programming knowledge. Some of the pros and cons of Bizness Apps are listed below

Pros

Revenue generating features

Friendly email and chat support

Multiple integrations including 3rd party services

Multi-platform support

Develop apps with zero coding

Cons

A little expensive

Limited customization options

Sluggish app editor

5. BuildFire (No Code App Development Platform)

The fifth on this list is BuildFire because of its user-friendly interface, and multiple customization options. BuildFire is one of the reliable no-code app builders on the market that lets users build and publish mobile apps within a couple of days, without any hassle. Listed here are some of the pros and cons of this no-code mobile app development platform

Pros

No coding needed for creating mobile apps

Easy deployment

Intuitive dashboard and rapid prototyping

App monetization

Analytics such as open rate and CTR for push notifications

Cons

Prototyping not available hence no validation of app idea

Slower performance due to restrictions in tech stack

Lack of customer support

6. Appery.io (No Code App Development Platform)

Appery.io is the sixth platform on this list. A low-code app development platform, Appery.io allows small businesses to create hybrid mobile apps, web apps and PWAs easily in just a matter of minutes. A cloud based app builder, Appery.io is easy to master even for total beginners. Listed hereunder are a few pros and cons of Appery.io

Pros

No prior programming experience is required to create mobile apps

Collaborate with team members in real time

Drag-and-drop editor

App tester for mobile apps

Multi-platform support

Cons

Product Pricing Fluctuations

No Refund Policy

Limited controls/permissions

7. Microsoft PowerApps (Low Code App Development Platform)

Microsoft PowerApps secures the seventh position on this list of low-code and no-code mobile app development platforms as it allows users to build apps that are fast and have a point-and-click approach to app design. Microsoft PowerApps also lets app developers extend the app capabilities using Azure Functions cloud services. Here are some pros and cons of this low code app maker

Pros

Easily integrates with Office 365, Power BI and Dynamics 365

Connects to Salesforce and other third-party apps

Powerful visual app designer

No coding required for developing basic apps

Advanced workflow automation built-in with Microsoft Flow

Cons

Limitations when it comes to leveraging SQL Server

Apps are only accessible with Microsoft account

No desktop development environment

8. AppInstitute (No code App Development Platform)

The eighth on the list is AppInstitute because of its quality apps and easy to use interface. A no-code app development platform, AppInstitute lets small businesses create mobile apps in 4 easy steps without any coding. Listed hereunder are some of the pros and cons of this amazing white label mobile app building platform

Pros

No coding skills required with simple drag and drop modules

Online chat support

Flexible and user friendly interface

Users get a complete brand control over the app

White label feature

Cons

Lack of custom integration options

Cluttered backend

Limited payment gateway options

9. Zoho Creator (Low Code App Development Platform)

The second last on this list of low-code and no-code app development platforms is Zoho Creator. The main reason behind the popularity of this platform is that it empowers you to build enterprise-class applications that work flawlessly across different devices, without any issues. Listed below are some of the pros and cons of low code app development platform Zoho Creator

Pros

User-friendly interface

Integrates with other Zoho apps

Custom workflows

Pre-built Salesforce and QuickBooks integrations

Built-in auto-translation

Cons

Slow customer support

Confusing documentation and help videos

Usability issues

10. GoodBarber (No Code App Development Platform)

Last, but not the least, on this list of best low-code and no-code mobile application development platforms is GoodBarber. A DIY app builder, GoodBarber lets users make iOS, Android and progressive web apps without any coding. Here are some of the pros and cons of this popular native apps and progressive web app builder for eCommerce and content management

Pros

Multiplatform progressive web apps development

Native Android and iOS development

Powerful and optimized apps for all devices and screen sizes

No programming knowledge required for building apps

IP protection

Cons

No push notifications on safari for iOS devices

Super slow customer support

Confusing design interface

With this list of the ten-best low-code and no-code app development platforms, you can get a bit of assistance in finalizing the perfect one for yourself. However, there are hundreds of other low-code and no-code mobile app development platforms in the market providing you with the same features and capabilities. So, you need to do your own detailed research before creating a mobile app with any of the app creator software.

The best you can do is try out a couple of platforms and get started with the one that best meets your needs!

