How to Improve Mobile App Conversion Rates

Businesses are missing a bulk of customers if they have not yet represented themselves online, particularly in a country like India — where e-commerce businesses are expected to achieve world’s highest retail e-commerce CAGR between 2019 and 2023, according to worldwide e-commerce statistics & facts published by Statista.com in March 2019.

But this is just the one side of the coin. Another side is that many businesses, which already own a mobile app , do not also receive the desired number of customers. Their apps do not even deliver them enough regular users or generate good revenues to keep going. In fact, many are rolled back even before their first anniversary. The only issue spotted with these apps is that they are not engaging for conversion.

Still, there is no late and, apps not delivering good conversion in terms of revenue can be saved from failure. Here are the best of tips to improve mobile app conversion. Business owners and mobile app developers can apply these tips to attain a good conversion rate.

1. Do test your app thoroughly

Everything begins with a good app and, a good app is one which delivers smooth experiencing to customers, from on-boarding to exploring various products to navigation to applying custom searches to filtering to checking out.

Here the testing helps developers to find issues that can affect an app’s user experience and, of course, the rate of conversion. No doubt it can be expensive and pretty challenging, but if you do not do this, your customers will have the only reaction — bouncing and never coming back.

Also, the app should be quickly and successfully download to devices. The final product should be tested with every targeted device / operating system.

One best way to save time and money while testing an app is to use a device emulator. Another way is to use the real device cloud, which helps you test an app even without an actual device. Also, whenever there is a scope, automate the testing and save big time!

2. Use social media to the fullest

The most powerful traffic driver — social media has been contributing a lot in increasing sales of products for the last couple of years. Today, almost everyone using a smartphone do also use social apps to have the latest feeds from their friends, companies, and brands.

When used smartly and with the powerful content, social media apps do not only let you reach your audience so deeply but also keep them routinely tied to your business and brand. Constantly pushing updates improves engagement and the rate of conversion.

Social media cannot only be used to for selling but also for triggering users downloading your app or sharing their purchases via the app on their social media accounts. This lets others know about your brands and drive them to buy from you.

3. First Impression and design

No matter what your app does, what matters the most is its design. And to every user onboarding the app for the first time, the design should be impressive in the first glimpse. Even the tiny icon needs to be the attention grabber because when a user finds your app, an icon is the first thing to visually appeal him or her. A good icon has the power to put your app out of the crowd and give it a distinctive identity.

So, including icon, an app needs to be unique at every design prospect. This will increase the retention rate. When it comes to creating the best design, it automatically comes with the best user interface.

The design of an app increases engagement and makes it successful because users know and interact with an app just by its design, which is made of the icon, color scheme, and, UI & UX. They do not know and, they need not to know anything about the sort of coding behind an app.

4. Don’t forget to inform users

App stores have turned oceans in which a single app is just like a drop of water. Your app will get lost if you just simply publish it and wait for being downloaded. No user would download the app because no user would be able to discover it. And it may happen even after you have perfectly optimized your app page, put impressive keywords-enabled content, and written catchy titles.

You have to get the forced attention and, it will happen only when you try informing users that your app too exists in the market. The mediums that you can use to grab the attention of users can be ads, special offers, news, press release, blogs, etc. The more frequently you inform, the better your app would have the conversion rate.

5. Be a strict trend follower

People love you when you speak like them. When you understand people, they show their trust in you. When you push the trend that people love to accept, they love you and show their credibility in your brand. Be like this and keep serving people with what they like by following the ongoing trends. This is another mantra of improving the conversion rate for your mobile app

6. Target the right audience

One of the key reasons why you are not getting enough conversions is that you may have been targeting a wrong audience group all the time. Many businesses fail to discover who their audience is and thus receive cool or no repose to their app.

Do proper research about who you have to target or hire professionals to do this if you do not have ways to do such research. There are many agencies out there, which can professionally collect the data for every given condition, like the audience’s age groups or their geographical locations.

The data you acquire will help you target the right audience for your app.

7. Let users personalize your app

Users feel happy when they are able to use your app the way they want to use it. If you add personalization capabilities to your app, users would be able to make changes in it to make its look & feel suit them.

Offering personalization also helps app owners tracking user-behavior and engagement and then making personalized recommendations. Personalization can be extended to discovering locations of users and then providing them geographically optimized content.

Push notifications help the audience stay informed with personalized messages. They can also use the audience’s search history and, based on that data, personalized notifications can be delivered to increase the conversion rate.

8. Use a simple registration process

Many apps want user registration before allowing for taking any action. Games and e-commerce apps compulsory require users to register themselves. But in most of the cases, users want to avoid the registrations or sign-ups because they are boring and want users to type a lot of information in forms.

Long registration forms can also negatively affect the conversion rate. Many users abandon an app because it wants them to go through a long registration process or ask for too much information.

9. Don’t put too many advertisements

E-commerce apps should not show up ads. Though, there is no issue in showing up internal ads directing users on other pages or products in the same app. In case of other sorts of apps, ads help them generate revenue, which is necessary for their survival. But don’t be too greedy and put a lot of ads affecting the whole user experience. Too many ads halt the conversion and may even trigger users to uninstall the apps.

