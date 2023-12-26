Swipe Away Loneliness: 2024 Dating Trends Forecast

In 2023, 27 million people found their couples in Social Discovery Group apps, with over 1 million users maintaining long-term relationships online. The time users spend on our dating apps has increased by 35% since 2022. What are these impressive stats about? This year, SDG products have significantly influenced global loneliness statistics. How social discovery products can help to cure the loneliness epidemic and what are the trends for 2024 - continue reading. The loneliness epidemic is not a myth Loneliness is a significant societal concern in today’s world. According to a by The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory, only 39% of U.S. adults feel deeply connected to others emotionally. Surprisingly, fewer than 20% of those struggling with chronic loneliness recognize it as a significant issue. This decline in perceived connection is evident in the decrease in trust levels among Americans, which dropped from 45% in 1972 to around 30% in 2016. study “Technology was supposed to connect people, but, in fact, it has increased our loneliness. Screens, in some way, have separated us from each other because connection doesn't necessarily mean attention, empathy, or love,” said Dmitry Volkov, Ph.D, Founder and CEO of Social Discovery Group. “However, I would like to argue that technology can indeed be beneficial and make our social lives different and better.” Social Discovery Group believes that the future of intimacy is digital. The rise of AI, the development of niche apps, and digital identity solutions bring hope to the fight against the epidemic of loneliness. AI Algorithms in Dating Apps AI is transforming the field of dating apps by utilizing machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision to combat loneliness. Advanced algorithms in AI dating apps analyze user data, resulting in more personalized, secure, and successful matches. Furthermore, AI algorithms they enhance the user experience by suggesting conversation starters, removing inappropriate messages, and accurately recognizing and blurring intimate images, creating a safer and more enjoyable online dating environment. SDG implements AI-powered tools across its brand portfolio to meet user needs and create a safe space for singles all over the world. , the flagman SDG dating platform, utilizes patent-pending tools like "Let's Mingle" to boost member engagement. This tool automatically sends invites, connecting members effortlessly. The system employs advanced algorithms to determine message recipients, adding a fun and intriguing element to the user experience. To maintain a safe and respectful online environment, SDG combines AI and manual moderation tools to prevent hate speech, violence, disrespect, and illegal activities on Dating.com. Dating.com AI Chatbots Besides assisting with various routine tasks, AI also holds significant potential to fulfill our communication needs. AI chatbots can respond with empathy, offering suggestions and asking follow-up questions just like a human would. In a , 80% of people who used ChatGPT for mental health advice found it to be a good alternative to regular therapy. from JMIR Publishing also highlights the positive impact of AI companions, boosting users' moods with supportive messages and providing valuable information and advice. poll Research One notable product in SDG’s investment portfolio is the virtual partner . It serves not only for romantic interactions but also as a tool for creative collaboration and idea generation. EVA AI has shown promise in various use cases, including role-playing, gaming, and even collaborative writing. The platform creates a sense of friendly support, offering a safe space for users to discuss private topics without fear of judgment. The analysis of chats with EVA AI users uncovers an exciting finding: over time, many users begin conversing with the bot as if they were talking to an old friend – feeling confident, open, and completely uninhibited. It seems that EVA has a unique ability to bring out sociability in everyone, creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for meaningful interactions. EVA AI Niche Dating Apps In the dynamic landscape of dating apps, there is a visible trend toward catering to specific niche audiences, as opposed to targeting a wide range of users. This shift has touched the interest of startups, who are eager to venture into uncharted territory and bring together individuals based on their unique demographics and interests. For instance, SDG product is a leading online dating platform created to connect gay singles from all over the world. With a wide range of communication features, users can easily contact and start building meaningful relationships. GuysOnly One more notable example is the Lox Club, a dating app designed specifically for the Jewish community. Supported by influential figures like rapper Lil Yachty, artist Bhad Bhabie, and music manager Adam Kluger, the app embraces Jewish culture while also welcoming users from diverse backgrounds. To join this exclusive community, users must submit an application that undergoes careful review by a special committee. Digital Identity Digital identity might sound futuristic, but it's already a part of our daily lives. Think about your emails or social media handles – they are all part of your digital identity. Platforms like Instagram and Telegram have given users the ability to create their graphic avatars, allowing them to express themselves in a unique and personalized way. As technology continues to advance, the future of digital identity will require new expressive avatars that can mimic facial expressions and signal emotions, just as people do in real-life social interactions. These avatars serve as the gateway for digital intimacy within virtual worlds, allowing users to be exactly who they want to be and create their own identities in a virtual space. , a social discovery app from the SDG investment portfolio, allows users to generate a personal customizable cartoon avatar when they register, setting the stage for their virtual experience. On Magnet, users can discover others through communication in chat, complete challenges, and upgrade their digital identity through experience. And if you believe you have truly connected with someone who matches your personality, you have the opportunity to unlock each other's photos, taking the virtual connection to a new level. Magnet The feedback from 71% of singles on SDG apps underscores that virtual messaging alone has given them a sense of companionship and decreased feelings of loneliness. This highlights the positive role digital solutions play in addressing the challenge of loneliness. Looking ahead, it's evident that technology will continue to be a key driver in fostering connections and shaping a less lonely world.