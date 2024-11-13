ReadWrite
paint-brush
From DateMyAge to Kiseki: Building AI Bridges Between Hearts and Culturesby@socialdiscoverygroup
612 reads
612 reads

From DateMyAge to Kiseki: Building AI Bridges Between Hearts and Cultures

by Social Discovery GroupNovember 13th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENde-flagDEes-flagESpt-flagPTja-flagJAam-flagAMkm-flagKMpl-flagPLne-flagNEeu-flagEUmg-flagMGsn-flagSNsi-flagSI
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

Social Discovery Group is revolutionizing how people connect worldwide. Social Discovery Group’s platforms include Dating.com, Kiseki, and DateMyAge. Each user is treated as a unique user, and we’re seeing higher engagement and stronger relationships across our platforms.
featured image - From DateMyAge to Kiseki: Building AI Bridges Between Hearts and Cultures
Social Discovery Group HackerNoon profile picture

🌟 Imagine a world where distance, language, and cultural barriers disappear at the touch of a button. That’s not science fiction — it’s today’s reality at Social Discovery Group, where AI is revolutionizing how people connect worldwide.

AI-Fueled Personalization on Dating.com

Gone are the days of endless questionnaires and frustrating searches! Dating.com now feels like having a personal matchmaker in your pocket. Our AI doesn’t just match profiles — it understands you, learns from your preferences, and gets smarter with every interaction. Think Netflix-style recommendations, but for meaningful relationships!

A Surprising Development in AI

Here’s something we never expected: our AI assistant became everyone’s favorite confidant! 💝 While developing our smart virtual helper, we witnessed something extraordinary — users started sharing their deepest thoughts and feelings with it.


One touching moment really stands out: when a user expressed feelings of loneliness, our AI responded with genuine warmth: “I’m here for you. How can I help?”. Sometimes the best innovations aren’t planned — they’re discovered through human connection.

Enhancing Compatibility on DateMyAge

Who says technology is just for the young? At DateMyAge, we’re proving that love has no age limit! Our AI matchmaker is like a wise friend who really “gets” what mature daters want. By analyzing communication styles and shared interests, it creates meaningful connections that go beyond basic age matching. Plus, our AI conversation starters help break the ice — no more awkward “hello” messages!

Smarter Communication on Kiseki

Love speaks all languages on Kiseki! 🌏 Our Japanese-focused platform uses AI to break down language barriers like never before. Imagine chatting with someone across the globe as naturally as talking to your neighbor. With real-time translation and cultural context understanding, Kiseki turns international dating into a seamless experience.

Breaking Borders with Smart Technology


Boosting Engagement and Retention.

The numbers don’t lie — our AI-powered approach is creating lasting connections! By treating each user as unique, we’re seeing higher engagement and stronger relationships forming across our platforms. It’s like having a friend who always remembers your preferences and introduces you to exactly the right people.

From our humble beginnings in the 1990s, Dating.com has grown into a global community spanning 40+ countries. Every day, millions of members find meaningful connections through our smart matching system.

Lessons for Other Industries.

The love lessons we’ve learned are transforming everything from travel to finance! Our AI innovations show how technology can create more human experiences in any industry. It’s not just about algorithms — it’s about understanding people’s needs and exceeding their expectations.


The future of human connection is here, and it’s more exciting than we ever imagined! 🚀

Written by Alex Kudos, CMO at Social Discovery Group 20+ years of marketing expertise. Alex is passionate about digital transformation and holds a dual Master’s degree in Computer Science and Business Administration.


Notion
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Social Discovery Group HackerNoon profile picture
Social Discovery Group@socialdiscoverygroup
We solve the problem of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection with the help of digital reality.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgfuturism #future-of-dating #ai-marketing #online-dating #communication-platform #case-study-for-marketing #ai-dating-apps #ai-and-dating #good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
AI Tools for Video Ads: 3 Hands-On Techniques
by socialdiscoverygroup
Jan 22, 2024
#ai
Article Thumbnail
Swipe Away Loneliness: 2024 Dating Trends Forecast
by socialdiscoverygroup
Dec 26, 2023
#online-dating
Article Thumbnail
It’s Time for AI To Help Us Find Love
by allan-grain
Jun 24, 2024
#ai-dating-apps
Article Thumbnail
18 AI Marketing Softwares Your B2B Needs to Try Today
by darragh
Nov 07, 2022
#growth-marketing
Article Thumbnail
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Change Digital Marketing
by saikumar_talari
Aug 24, 2018
#artificial-intelligence
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas