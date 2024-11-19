Startups of The Year: Meet the Business Industry

The Startups of The Year 2024 showcases exceptional companies across 100 industries. Nominations are based on regional and industrial excellence, not just location. This series will detail our key industries and demonstrate how HackerNoon can help you explore them further.

I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man! ― Jay-Z





You've probably heard that businesses are the lifeblood of an economy. From employing people to competing to become the next big thing, businesses play a very important role in several areas you might not traditionally associate with entrepreneurship, such as politics. Businesses also encapsulate the spirit of innovation, and some of the most creative or amazing products you use day-to-day have a much more humble beginning than you might imagine.





In 2024, businesses have had to deal with a range of challenges, including a high interest rate, the dying down of demand post-COVID-19, and political uncertainty. Yet, despite these obstacles, new businesses continue to mushroom across the world, with tech-savvy entrepreneurs looking to capture user demand through a range of new products and services.





Platforms like Google, TikTok, and Instagram continue to breathe life into businesses both small and large by helping them connect with their target audience and the engines of the economy continue running thanks to the grit, inventiveness, and perseverance of entrepreneurs from all over the world.

Startups of The Year 2024 & Business

HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is celebrating the business industry by shedding light on tech's rising stars across several industries, including:





A WORD FROM OUR SPONSORS: As the #1 Customer Platform for Scaling Businesses, HubSpot is proud to sponsor the Startups of The Year 2024 Awards by HackerNoon. As a company that is committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow better, we are proud to support and empower the next generation of startups who are ready to drive the tech industry forward.” Nancy Harnett

- Head of Affiliate Marketing at HubSpot





Nominate and vote for your favorite Business companies here! If you're a nominee, share more by completing the Business Startup Interview Template.





After years of operating as a fully functional business in our own right, HackerNoon gathered deep insights into value propositions, balance sheets, bottom lines, projects, and all other essential elements for creating value in any industry.





Speaking of projects, our capacity to drive impactful initiatives has grown with us. A prime example is Startups of the Year 2024—the third edition of our flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. This year, we’re off to a great start with over 150,000+ startups across 4,200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries participating in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year.





We’re also proudly responsible for the Noonies—the tech industry’s greenest awards, recognizing the industry’s most important bloggers, coders, leaders, and creators. By 2022, after four editions, the Noonies had amassed over 11k nominees and 500k+ votes, proving its value-add to the global tech ecosystem.









By now, it's no secret that we're big on community—whether it’s a space for technologists to read and write, startups to grow, contributors to gain recognition, or businesses to connect with a tech-savvy audience through our Business Blogging Program.





And we’re constantly evolving, adapting to industry shifts and the needs of our readers. But we’re not an island of knowledge which is one of the reasons why we curate the Business Tech Category on HackerNoon, where professionals from around the world share valuable insights into the world of business!









Read every story published on HackerNoon about Business Growth, Sales, Economics, Advertising, and more. Plus, get access to our top Business writers, a weekly ranking of our most prolific tech category writers!





Start Writing About Business Today! Click here or use this writing template!





Meet Our Current Top Business Writers





Business Stories to Kickstart Your Journey

Why SEO is Not Dying Sooner and How to Stay Ahead of The Curve by Victor Oluponmile Godwin SEO is under increased scrutiny due to Google's "Helpful Content Update" Many sites that have ranked well on Google’s SERPs are now truly gone. Before publishing your next or first article, your content strategy and funnels should have a roadmap or a content calendar. Only publish posts that demonstrate an understanding of potential readers.

A whopping 55% of SaaS vendors hide their pricing. This lack of transparency frustrates customers and ultimately hurts businesses. Price transparency refers to how easily potential customers can find pricing information. In this article, we'll look at price transparency, its benefits, challenges, and strategies companies can use.

Social media has become an essential marketing initiative for businesses looking to enhance their online presence and drive sales. One of the most effective strategies that comes out of this trend is social commerce, which integrates shopping experiences directly into social media platforms.

That’s all for today!





PS: Remember to nominate and vote for your favorite Business companies - do it here!

About HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year

Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon’s flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries will participate in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year! Millions of votes have been cast over the past few years, and many stories have been written about these daring and rising startups.





The winners will get a free interview on HackerNoon and an Evergreen Tech Company News page.





Visit our FAQ page to learn more.





Download our design assets here.





Check out the Startups of the Year Merch Shop here.





HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges.





Wellfound: Join the #1 global, startup-focused community. At Wellfound, we're not just a job board—we're the place where top startup talent and the world's most exciting companies connect to build the future.





Notion: Notion is trusted and loved by thousands of startups as their connected workspace—from building product roadmaps to tracking fundraising. Try Notion with unlimited AI, FREE for up to 6 months, to build and scale your company with one powerful tool. Get your offer now!



Hubspot: If you’re looking for a smart CRM platform that meets the needs of small businesses, look no further than HubSpot. Seamlessly connect your data, teams and customers in one easy-to-use scalable platform that grows with your business.



Bright Data: Startups that leverage public web data can make faster, data-driven decisions, giving them a competitive edge. With Bright Data’s scalable web data collection, businesses can grow from a small operation to an enterprise by harnessing insights at every stage.