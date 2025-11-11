379 reads

RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX On Base, to Accelerate Development of The First Integrated Orderbooks

by
byChainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

November 11th, 2025
featured image - RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX On Base, to Accelerate Development of The First Integrated Orderbooks
    Speed
    Voice
Chainwire
    byChainwire@chainwire

    The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

    Story's Credibility
    Press Release
← Previous

Threshold Network Simplifies Bitcoin Onchain Access With Direct and Gasless tBTC Minting

Up Next →

EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

Read my storiesAbout @chainwire

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#web3#rise#chainwire#press-release#blockchain-development#crypto-exchange#crypto-adoption#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories