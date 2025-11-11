Threshold Network Simplifies Bitcoin Onchain Access With Direct and Gasless tBTC Minting

New York, United States, November 11th, 2025/Chainwire/--Threshold Network has rolled out protocol upgrades and a refreshed website to reinforce tBTC’s position in Bitcoin onchain markets. This enhances tBTC’s role as the trusted tokenized Bitcoin, bridging Bitcoin’s onchain capital concentration to decentralized financial markets. Threshold Network Threshold Network Recent analysis shows that 1M addresses hold over $100k; 157,000 hold over $1 million, and 19,142 addresses hold more than $10 million in Bitcoin. analysis analysis Together, these addresses represent an estimated $500 billion in value, a figure that has accelerated since U.S. spot ETF approvals in 2024. Although individuals control about 65.9% of the total Bitcoin supply, the majority are affluent investors rather than small retail holders. Since the approval of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, institutional participation has grown rapidly. Institutional holdings reached $414 billion in August 2025, driven by ETF inflows and corporate treasury strategies. Corporate reserves increased 40% in Q3 to $117 billion, while 172 listed companies now hold Bitcoin, collectively owning over 1 million BTC. MicroStrategy remains the largest corporate holder with 640,000 BTC, and as of October 2025, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs manage $169.48 billion in assets, representing 6.79% of Bitcoin’s market cap. Threshold sees this shift as an opportunity to shift to institutional positioning. Renewed Focus: Institutional Access with Bitcoin’s Integrity The redesigned Threshold Network website features a clean, minimal layout designed for clarity and accessibility. It represents Threshold’s transition from a single protocol to a comprehensive ecosystem that enables Bitcoin to move freely across financial markets. The accompanying tBTC app has been upgraded to simplify the Bitcoin-to-DeFi experience. Users can now mint tBTC directly to supported chains with a single BTC transaction, without secondary approvals or unnecessary steps. Redemptions back to Bitcoin mainnet are equally straightforward, mirroring Bitcoin’s simplicity while maintaining full decentralization. The upgrade also introduces several new features: Use tBTC: A new section built to help users discover where they can deploy tBTC or put their Bitcoin to work. It provides a comprehensive overview of tBTC integrations across multiple DeFi protocols. Use tBTC: A new section built to help users discover where they can deploy tBTC or put their Bitcoin to work. It provides a comprehensive overview of tBTC integrations across multiple DeFi protocols. Vaults: a new dashboard that consolidates integrated tBTC vault strategies into a single interface. It allows users to access curated, externally managed vault strategies built for ease of use. Vaults: a new dashboard that consolidates integrated tBTC vault strategies into a single interface. It allows users to access curated, externally managed vault strategies built for ease of use. My Activity: This section offers a unified record of all user actions across minting, redeeming, and vault participation. Every transaction is logged onchain, allowing users to easily track their history and monitor performance over time. My Activity: This section offers a unified record of all user actions across minting, redeeming, and vault participation. Every transaction is logged onchain, allowing users to easily track their history and monitor performance over time. The New tBTC App: Simplicity and Precision for Large Scale Adoption The new tBTC app introduces a simplified interface focused on efficiency, transparency, and security. It allows users to move between Bitcoin and DeFi markets seamlessly while maintaining complete self-custody of their assets. Streamlined Minting and Redemption Users can now move effortlessly between Bitcoin and a range of supported networks, including Ethereum, Layer 2s, and non-EVM chains, through a single, seamless process. This new functionality removes the friction traditionally involved in bringing Bitcoin into DeFi. Both institutions and individual users can mint and redeem tBTC quickly, securely, and without unnecessary costs or approvals. Direct minting to supported chains enables capital to flow efficiently into DeFi markets, allowing institutions to deploy Bitcoin liquidity across multiple ecosystems without relying on centralized intermediaries.\nDirect redemption to Bitcoin mainnet gives users confidence that they can always return to native Bitcoin, maintaining trust and liquidity across all use cases.\nNo Layer 2 signing required means that even complex transactions can be completed with a single Bitcoin transfer, reducing operational overhead for institutional treasuries and simplifying onboarding for individual users. Direct minting to supported chains enables capital to flow efficiently into DeFi markets, allowing institutions to deploy Bitcoin liquidity across multiple ecosystems without relying on centralized intermediaries. Direct redemption to Bitcoin mainnet gives users confidence that they can always return to native Bitcoin, maintaining trust and liquidity across all use cases. No Layer 2 signing required means that even complex transactions can be completed with a single Bitcoin transfer, reducing operational overhead for institutional treasuries and simplifying onboarding for individual users. Together, these upgrades make tBTC the most efficient and permissionless way for any participant, including asset managers, custodians, and individual investors, to move Bitcoin seamlessly across markets while retaining full ownership of their Bitcoin assets. Gasless Minting on Supported Networks Gasless minting is now possible on supported networks. Users only need to deposit Bitcoin; no wallet signatures or additional gas fees are required. They simply connect their wallet, send Bitcoin to a single-use address, and receive tBTC on their chosen chain. This feature allows both institutions and individuals to utilize Bitcoin capital efficiently without compromising custody or cost. “This is a major protocol upgrade that represents Threshold’s maturity as a network,” said Callan Sarre, Co-Founder and CPO of Threshold Labs.“We’ve rebuilt the app to give users a unified experience. Mint, redeem, and deploy Bitcoin faster, with confidence and transparency. The new interface delivers what users, both institutional and individual, have consistently asked for: clarity and control without compromise.” Building the Future of Bitcoin This release enables users to mint tBTC directly from the Bitcoin network into supported onchain ecosystems, removing the need for L1 bridging and significantly simplifying institutional onboarding. “The scale of institutional adoption since ETF approvals has been extraordinary,” said MacLane Wilkison, Co-Founder and CEO of Threshold Labs.“Our focus is on building the infrastructure that allows institutions, funds, and corporates to interact with Bitcoin onchain securely. As traditional finance integrates Bitcoin into its portfolios, tBTC stands as the bridge that ensures this participation remains decentralized and transparent.” “The scale of institutional adoption since ETF approvals has been extraordinary,” said MacLane Wilkison, Co-Founder and CEO of Threshold Labs.“Our focus is on building the infrastructure that allows institutions, funds, and corporates to interact with Bitcoin onchain securely. As traditional finance integrates Bitcoin into its portfolios, tBTC stands as the bridge that ensures this participation remains decentralized and transparent.” With tBTC available across major ecosystems, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, Sui, Starknet, BOB, and Optimism, Threshold continues to expand its integrations to increase liquidity and accessibility for institutional capital. Bitcoin remains the foundation. Threshold builds its future. Users can explore the new app and website at https://threshold.network About Threshold Network Threshold Network is the decentralized protocol behind tBTC, a permissionless 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset secured by a 51-of-100 threshold signer model. tBTC enables native BTC to move across chains like Ethereum, Base, Sui, Arbitrum, and Starknet without requiring custodians or compromising security. With over 5 years of proven security and about $4.8B in bridge volume, Threshold offers the most battle-tested, trust-minimized Bitcoin infrastructure onchain. Contact Head of Marketing RC Ramos Threshold Network contact@tnetworklabs.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program