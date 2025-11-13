EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’

Tortola, BVI, November 12th, 2025/Chainwire/**--**Funtico has opened the token presale for Earth Version 2 (EV2), the studio’s forthcoming multiplayer sci-fi MMO. The sale offers early access to $EV2 – the token that drives the game’s economy – with 40% of the fixed 2.88 billion supply allocated to presale buyers. $EV2 will function as the in-game currency for upgrades, item crafting, and marketplace activity. Purchases during the presale can be made using ETH, USDT, USDC, BTC, BNB, SOL, SUPER, or via credit card. This flexible payment structure is designed to make participation straightforward for players who may not be familiar with crypto, lowering the barriers typically associated with Web3 presales. Purchases of over $1K will be awarded an additional 10% bonus in the form of TICO tokens. Earth Version 2 is set on a newly discovered planet where human explorers uncover remnants of an advanced alien civilization. The game mixes shooter mechanics and progression-based play with class roles and customizable gear. By focusing on high-visual fidelity and intensive combat, Funtico aims to deliver a gaming experience aligned with mainstream titles rather than the typical browser-based Web3 model. The project arrives at a moment of meaningful growth for the Web3 gaming category. Major publishers and investors have increasingly turned their attention toward decentralized platforms, where digital asset ownership and player-driven economies become more relevant to how games monetize and retain communities. EV2 builds upon this shift by enabling players to own their in-game progress – but without requiring prior blockchain knowledge. A streamlined login process, traditional store listings, and multi-currency checkout support are intended to meet gamers where they already play, instead of pushing them into crypto-native flows. EV2 introduces five playable classes – Brute, Cloaker, Mag, Pathfinder, and Valkyrie – that offer distinct combat roles ranging from tanking to stealth, support, and tactical drone deployment. Battles take place across multiple modes. Oblivion centers on team-based combat within a shrinking map, while Fracture is a 25-player free-for-all where everyone is hunting for glowing cubes. Players must collect two of each color to reveal a secret relic, but dying resets their progress. The rollout of EV2 follows a detailed timeline, starting with gameplay testing and presale onboarding which is currently underway. Partnership activity and additional ecosystem development are planned for Q1 2026 and the full launch and token generation event will take place in Q2, followed by tournaments, seasonal content, and integration of limited-edition digital asset bundles available to presale participants. Following earlier titles released on Avalanche, the $EV2 token will be issued on Ethereum. The move positions EV2 within one of the most active trading ecosystems, maximizing liquidity and reach ahead of launch. The game is scheduled for release on PC through Funtico, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, with console support planned at a later stage. The EV2 presale is now live at https://ev2.funtico.com/ https://ev2.funtico.com/ https://ev2.funtico.com/ About EV2 Developed by Funtico, Earth Version 2 (EV2) is an MMORPG powered by the $EV2 token in which character actions and core features are recorded onchain. The Web3 game, which fuses blockchain features such as true player ownership with seamless onboarding, is set in a cosmic battlefield where alien invasion threatens humanity. Players must gather alien tech, build their personalized EV2 suit, and face the invaders head-on. Skill-based PvE modes and tournaments enable players to compete for collectibles while fighting to save humanity. Learn more: https://ev2.funtico.com/ https://ev2.funtico.com/ https://ev2.funtico.com/ Contact Funtico Team ev2@funtico.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program