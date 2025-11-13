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EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’

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byChainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

November 13th, 2025
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web3#web3#ev2-token#chainwire#press-release#ev2-token-announcement#blockchain-development#crypto-exchange#good-company

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