Plutus Launches PLUS More On Base: A New Era Of Tokenised Loyalty Rewards

**London, United Kingdom, May 13th, 2025/Chainwire/-**Plutus became a pioneer in on-chain integrated finance as the first to tokenise real-world assets (RWA) through on-chain loyalty rewards with Pluton (PLU) in 2015 . Since its introduction during the early era of blockchain, PLU has continued to provide on-chain utility and has rewarded over $58M in in-app savings over the past decade.





Today, Plutus announces the go-live of PLUS More—a new, timeless addition for PLU stackers seeking to maximise savings on their spending with the Plutus Card. Built on Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 incubated by Coinbase, PLUS More marks a new chapter in the evolution of traditional rewards, bringing them into the open, permissionless world of decentralised finance. It redefines how loyalty value is earned, owned, and used—all on-chain.

PLUS More is More Than a Rewards System — It’s a Movement.

One that shifts control from corporations to consumers, from closed ecosystems to open infrastructure, and replaces forgettable points with tokens designed for practical use.

Every year, billions in loyalty rewards, from airline miles to cashback, go unclaimed. Traditional loyalty systems are fragmented, hard to track, and nearly impossible to transfer — they’re broken. PLUS More redefines loyalty by transforming these legacy models into interoperable, self-custodied tokens, usable across the Plutus app and beyond.





To start, Plutus Card customers in the UK & EU will be able to tokenise their rewards in-app and request payouts on the Base network, pending the approval of relevant licensing, which is currently in progress. Once licensing under MiCA and the UK FCA is in place, PLUS token holders will also be able to access a growing marketplace of partner perks, travel discounts, and digital gift cards, all powered by smart contracts on Base.





This ecosystem will be supported by FUEL, a new on-chain network fee (similar to GAS on Ethereum), launching alongside the PLUS token. FUEL is designed to keep the system sustainable over time by recycling rewards back to customers instead of minting new tokens.

To see full details: PLUS More





From launching the first tokenised loyalty rewards a decade ago to building a scalable rewards infrastructure across the UK and EU, Plutus is the most experienced player to innovate and lead the next wave of real-world on-chain utility. With a sustainable loyalty system for everyday use, FUEL, and Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS), Plutus is now primed for expansion—making a future US launch possible.





Through RaaS, businesses can connect to the PLUS More network and launch their own branded loyalty programs, driving growth while giving their customers greater control and real-world utility from rewards.

All of this is built on Base.





What’s Next

The PLUS More network is now live on Base. Currently, rewards are issued as in-app points and are not available on-chain, with tokens being non-transferable. Distribution to eligible Plutus Cardholders will begin once licensing approval is granted. Additional features, including expanded RaaS capabilities for brand partners, are under development and will be launched once licensing is secured: Full Details .

About Plutus

Plutus pioneered the tokenisation of real-world assets (RWA) in 2015 with the launch of Pluton (PLU), the world’s first on-chain loyalty rewards token. Since then, it has reshaped everyday spending—delivering over $58M in savings and real crypto rewards to customers.





Today, Plutus unveils its biggest leap forward: PLUS More, a next-generation on-chain rewards system offering a minimum of 3% back on card spend with the Plutus Card, empowering customers and PLU stackers with real savings, true ownership, and on-chain utility.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or ecosystem integrations, users may contact:

Plutus Social

