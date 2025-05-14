BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In iGaming Ecosystem

Belize, Belize, May 14th, 2025/Chainwire/--
A Visual Identity Rooted in Crypto Culture
The new logo merges a lowercase “b” and “c,” signaling both the brand name and its strong ties to the crypto world. It represents BC.GAME’s expanding vision to grow a dynamic entertainment ecosystem centered around its native token,
With the new slogan “Stay Untamed,”
Deepening Integration of Crypto Technologies
Since its early days, BC.GAME has embraced crypto to enhance transparency, user autonomy, and global access. Today, it offers:
- $BC Token Utility: Launched at 2024,
$BCis BC.GAME’s native token designed to enhance players engagement through real-world use cases. It is currently used for daily task rewards, VIP progression, access to exclusive events, item redemptions, and entry into limited game rooms.$BC is also listed on dex, allowing users to freely trade the token and increasing its liquidity and market visibility. To date, BC.GAME has conducted several large-scale airdrops totaling hundreds of millions of $BC, targeting loyal players, active referrers, and high-level players—further strengthening community participation and retention.
- Provably Fair Gaming: Fairness is at the core of BC.GAME’s product philosophy. Through a "
Provably Fair" system powered by blockchain, players can verify the randomness and integrity of each game result in real time. Every round’s seed data and result are openly accessible, offering a level of auditability not found in traditional online gaming.
- Multi-Crypto Payment Support: With hundreds of supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Lightning, players enjoy fast and borderless transactions.
Broad Product Portfolio with Web3 Enhancements
BC.GAME delivers a well-rounded entertainment experience tailored to both casual players and crypto-native audiences:
- 8,000+ Slots: Featuring titles from top providers like Pragmatic Play, PG Soft, and NoLimit City, supported by exclusive tournaments and promo events.
- Sportsbook: Covering 30+ sports, including football, basketball, UFC, and esports—offering real-time crypto wagering, competitive odds, and community prize pools.
- BC Originals & Poker: In-house games like BC Crash and Limbo are built for fair, crypto-native gameplay. BC Poker adds a social layer with on-chain chip mechanics.
- Crypto Trading Modes: Games like High-Low Spread and Futures blend trading strategy with fast-paced gameplay.
Building Together With the Community
Driven by a community-first philosophy, BC.GAME continues to co-develop its platform alongside users.
“We believe a next-generation iGaming platform must be co-created with its players,” said Jack, CEO of BC.GAME. “With $BC at the center, we’re building a more transparent, inclusive, and rewarding ecosystem for all.”
About BC.GAME
Supporting hundreds of cryptocurrencies, the platform offers access to over 8,000 slot games, immersive sports betting, BC Originals titles, and more—secured by Provably Fair technology for guaranteed fairness.
With the launch of its native
