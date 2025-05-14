BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In iGaming Ecosystem

May 14th, 2025
BC.GAME has introduced a refreshed brand identity featuring a new logo and the slogan “Stay Untamed.” The update reflects the platform’s ongoing evolution—bridging traditional gaming entertainment with innovations powered by blockchain and cryptocurrency. The new logo merges a lowercase “b” and “c,” signaling both the brand name and its strong ties to the crypto world.

Belize, Belize, May 14th, 2025/Chainwire/--BC.GAME, a global Web3 iGaming platform, has introduced a refreshed brand identity featuring a new logo and the slogan “Stay Untamed.” The update reflects the platform’s ongoing evolution—bridging traditional gaming entertainment with innovations powered by blockchain and cryptocurrency.

A Visual Identity Rooted in Crypto Culture

The new logo merges a lowercase “b” and “c,” signaling both the brand name and its strong ties to the crypto world. It represents BC.GAME’s expanding vision to grow a dynamic entertainment ecosystem centered around its native token, $BC. The signature green has also been refined to a deeper, more modern tone, strengthening visual recognition across Web3 environments.

With the new slogan “Stay Untamed,” BC.GAME affirms its commitment to freedom, innovation, and a community-driven spirit—values that align closely with the decentralized ethos of the crypto space.

Deepening Integration of Crypto Technologies

Since its early days, BC.GAME has embraced crypto to enhance transparency, user autonomy, and global access. Today, it offers:


  • $BC Token Utility: Launched at 2024, $BC is BC.GAME’s native token designed to enhance players engagement through real-world use cases. It is currently used for daily task rewards, VIP progression, access to exclusive events, item redemptions, and entry into limited game rooms.$BC is also listed on dex, allowing users to freely trade the token and increasing its liquidity and market visibility. To date, BC.GAME has conducted several large-scale airdrops totaling hundreds of millions of $BC, targeting loyal players, active referrers, and high-level players—further strengthening community participation and retention.


  • Provably Fair Gaming: Fairness is at the core of BC.GAME’s product philosophy. Through a "Provably Fair" system powered by blockchain, players can verify the randomness and integrity of each game result in real time. Every round’s seed data and result are openly accessible, offering a level of auditability not found in traditional online gaming.


  • Multi-Crypto Payment Support: With hundreds of supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Lightning, players enjoy fast and borderless transactions.

Broad Product Portfolio with Web3 Enhancements

BC.GAME delivers a well-rounded entertainment experience tailored to both casual players and crypto-native audiences:

  • 8,000+ Slots: Featuring titles from top providers like Pragmatic Play, PG Soft, and NoLimit City, supported by exclusive tournaments and promo events.
  • Sportsbook: Covering 30+ sports, including football, basketball, UFC, and esports—offering real-time crypto wagering, competitive odds, and community prize pools.
  • BC Originals & Poker: In-house games like BC Crash and Limbo are built for fair, crypto-native gameplay. BC Poker adds a social layer with on-chain chip mechanics.
  • Crypto Trading Modes: Games like High-Low Spread and Futures blend trading strategy with fast-paced gameplay.

Building Together With the Community

Driven by a community-first philosophy, BC.GAME continues to co-develop its platform alongside users.

“We believe a next-generation iGaming platform must be co-created with its players,” said Jack, CEO of BC.GAME. “With $BC at the center, we’re building a more transparent, inclusive, and rewarding ecosystem for all.”

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a leading Web3 entertainment platform that blends blockchain technology with immersive online gaming. Since its launch, BC.GAME has operated with a core focus on community-driven innovation and decentralization, delivering diverse and dynamic experiences to users around the globe.


Supporting hundreds of cryptocurrencies, the platform offers access to over 8,000 slot games, immersive sports betting, BC Originals titles, and more—secured by Provably Fair technology for guaranteed fairness.


With the launch of its native $BC token, BC.GAME is rapidly building a next-generation entertainment ecosystem rooted in transparency, openness, and creative collaboration.

Contact

Olivia Dixon

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


