Pick Your AI Voices for Story Reading on HackerNoon

Your stories now have a voice - actually, two voices. And you get to choose them. We've just rolled out a new feature that lets writers select which AI-generated voices read their published stories. Whether you want a warm, conversational tone or something more authoritative and professional, you're now in control of how your content sounds. Why Voice Matters Here's something most people don't think about: many HackerNoon readers consume content in audio format. They're listening while commuting, working out, cooking, or multitasking. For these readers, the voice isn't just a nice-to-have - it's their entire experience of your story. The wrong voice can make brilliant writing feel robotic or mismatched. The right voice? It enhances your message, keeps listeners engaged, and ensures your content resonates the way you intended. That's why we're giving you control. How It Works Setting up your voices takes less than two minutes: Go to Your Profile Settings: Head to the Voices tab in your profile settings.\nBrowse Available Voices: We've curated 230 of AI-generated voices, each with distinct characteristics.\nListen to Samples: Click any voice to hear it read a sample sentence - you can also change the playback speed, mute the sound or download the sample to your device.\nSelect Two Favorites: Choose two voices that best represent your content.\nSave & Done: Hit save (on the top right corner of your voices tab), and all your published stories will automatically use your selected voices going forward. Go to Your Profile Settings: Head to the Voices tab in your profile settings. Go to Your Profile Settings: Voices tab Browse Available Voices: We've curated 230 of AI-generated voices, each with distinct characteristics. Browse Available Voices: Listen to Samples: Click any voice to hear it read a sample sentence - you can also change the playback speed, mute the sound or download the sample to your device. Listen to Samples: Select Two Favorites: Choose two voices that best represent your content. Select Two Favorites: Save & Done: Hit save (on the top right corner of your voices tab), and all your published stories will automatically use your selected voices going forward. Save & Done: Don't want to pick? No problem. If you skip this step, we'll randomize the voices for you. Your stories will still sound great! Tips for Choosing the Right Voice Not sure which voices to pick? Here are some tips: Match Your Writing Style: If you write conversationally with personal anecdotes, choose warmer, more relatable voices. If your content is technical and data-driven, go for clarity and professionalism.\nConsider Your Audience: Who's listening? Developers might prefer straightforward, no-nonsense delivery. Entrepreneurs and marketers might connect better with energetic, persuasive tones.\nTest Before You Commit: Listen to sample sentences from your actual stories. What sounds good in a generic sample might feel different when it's reading your specific writing style.\nThink About Length: Longer stories (10+ minutes) benefit from voices that are easy to listen to over extended periods. Shorter pieces can handle more dynamic or distinctive voices. Match Your Writing Style: If you write conversationally with personal anecdotes, choose warmer, more relatable voices. If your content is technical and data-driven, go for clarity and professionalism. Match Your Writing Style Consider Your Audience: Who's listening? Developers might prefer straightforward, no-nonsense delivery. Entrepreneurs and marketers might connect better with energetic, persuasive tones. Consider Your Audience: Test Before You Commit: Listen to sample sentences from your actual stories. What sounds good in a generic sample might feel different when it's reading your specific writing style. Test Before You Commit: Think About Length: Longer stories (10+ minutes) benefit from voices that are easy to listen to over extended periods. Shorter pieces can handle more dynamic or distinctive voices. Think About Length: FAQs Can I change my voice selection later? Absolutely. Update your voices anytime in your profile settings. Changes apply to all your stories immediately.\nDo different stories get different voices? No, your two selected voices will show across all your published stories.\nWhat happens to stories I published before this feature? They'll automatically adopt your newly selected voices. If you don't choose, we'll assign them for you.\nCan readers choose their own preferred voices? Yes, readers can pick which voice they want to use to hear your story but only from your preselected list. Can I change my voice selection later? Absolutely. Update your voices anytime in your profile settings. Changes apply to all your stories immediately. Can I change my voice selection later? Do different stories get different voices? No, your two selected voices will show across all your published stories. Do different stories get different voices? What happens to stories I published before this feature? They'll automatically adopt your newly selected voices. If you don't choose, we'll assign them for you. What happens to stories I published before this feature? Can readers choose their own preferred voices? Yes, readers can pick which voice they want to use to hear your story but only from your preselected list. Can readers choose their own preferred voices? Ready to give your stories a voice? Go to Your Voices Tab! Go to Your Voices Tab! Go to Your Voices Tab! Go to Your Voices Tab!