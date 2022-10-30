Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Omori on Nintendo Switch SERIOUSLY Needs a Trigger Warningby@Limarc
    28,795 reads

    Omori on Nintendo Switch SERIOUSLY Needs a Trigger Warning

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    After having played the game in its entirety, I would argue that the game needs an obvious trigger warning on the front cover (on physical copies) and at the top of the game description on the Nintendo eShop. For the sake of preserving the beautiful Omori cover art, I’d at least argue for a mini-warning that prompts buyers to read a full warning on the back cover. Omori is a game that can trigger anxiety, I know that firsthand. The reason I think people need to be careful is actually the aspect that makes the game so good in the first place: subversion of expectations.
    featured image - Omori on Nintendo Switch SERIOUSLY Needs a Trigger Warning
    gaming#gaming#nintendo-switch#nintendo
    Limarc Ambalina HackerNoon profile picture

    @Limarc

    Limarc Ambalina

    Receive Stories from @Limarc

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Tatum Games-Gaming

    Write About Unity and Win Up to $3000!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Top 15 Chatbot Datasets for NLP Projects
    Published at Dec 02, 2020 by Limarc #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Marketing for Developers: An Unconvential Guide to Help You on Your Journey
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by inovak #marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    Launching a Web3 Project in 2023: My Go-To-Market Strategy (Part 2)
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by dariavolkova #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    How a Digital Ruble Could Impact the Global Economy
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by hughharsono #society
    Article Thumbnail
    Critical Thinking to AI: Are you a Friend or Foe?
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by meadhbhh #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    The Simple Guide to Crypto Culture for Nocoiners Pt. IV: A Look Into the Forks and Fugazis
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by abhijoysarkar #bitcoin
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa