Omori on Nintendo Switch SERIOUSLY Needs a Trigger Warning
Too Long; Didn't ReadAfter having played the game in its entirety, I would argue that the game needs an obvious trigger warning on the front cover (on physical copies) and at the top of the game description on the Nintendo eShop.
For the sake of preserving the beautiful Omori cover art, I’d at least argue for a mini-warning that prompts buyers to read a full warning on the back cover.
Omori is a game that can trigger anxiety, I know that firsthand.
The reason I think people need to be careful is actually the aspect that makes the game so good in the first place: subversion of expectations.