10 AI and ML Apps, Games, and Tools for Android Phones

If you’re looking for basic knowledge about AI concepts, AI tutorials, or want to check out some interesting AI-powered games and tools, we’ve compiled a list of the best free Android apps for AI and machine learning. We’ve divided the list into the following four categories: chatbots, educational, games, and tools & services. From NLP to object recognition, numerous apps on this list apply a variety of machine learning processes.

All of the apps on this list are free to download and we’ve listed the current Google Play Store review rating and amount of downloads for each app.



Educational Machine Learning Apps for Android

1. Analytics Vidhya – Machine Learning & Data Science

Housing one of the largest app-based data science communities in the world, Analytics Vidhya is a place to keep up to date with the latest machine learning news. Users can browse articles by topic, search for specific topics and save articles to their profile to read later. Users can also share articles with other users. The app includes information from the very basics of AI to advanced and expert levels for data science professionals.

Analytics Vidhya – Machine Learning & Data Science is available on Android.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 50,000+

2. Data Science 101 – Machine Learning Tutorials

With over 100,000 downloads in the Google Play Store, Data Science 101 is a great app for beginners who want to learn basic AI concepts and terminology. Furthermore, the app includes numerous tutorials for how to download, install, and start coding with different machine learning software. While some of the reviews have criticized the app for having limited content and too many intrusive advertisements, the large majority of the reviews are positive and the app retains an average rating of 4.3 / 5 based on over 600 user reviews.

Data Science 101 is available on Android.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 100,000+

Chatbot Android Apps

3. Replika

By far the most interesting app on this list, Replika is a chatbot which evolves into a reflection of yourself. There are a lot of chatbots out there that can listen to you, but there are few that can grow with you. With Replika, you are not just merely talking to an AI algorithm, you are building an entity and a likeness through your conversations. As you talk to your Replika, it will learn things about you and remember them. With time and training, it’ll take your ideas, likes, dislikes, and personality traits for its own. Replika is more than just a chatbot, it is a way for people to understand themselves and talk freely with an entity knowing their secrets are safe and they aren’t being judged.

Replika is available on Android and iOS.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 1,000,000+

4. Wysa

“Wysa is…your 4 am friend…your AI life coach…your reflective space” – Wysa.io

Wysa is an intuitive chatbot app that seeks to improve the user’s mental health and emotional resilience. While that may sound ambitious, it’s important to note Wysa is not designed to treat or cure any mental health conditions or medical emergencies. The app is merely a tool for users to organize their thoughts and reflect on their own emotions and impulses. By simply talking to Wysa through text or answering multiple choice questions, the app tracks your daily mood and the things in your life that affected your mood each week.

The app can also be used as a daily planner and will message you to help you stay on track throughout the day. As well, there are numerous options within the app to practice mindfulness, meditation, and controlling your anger or frustration. You can ask Wysa questions or talk about problems you’re having. If nothing else, Wysa is a great listener and can help distract you from your problems. If you’re tired of chatting with an AI, you can also subscribe to get connected with a licensed psychologist who will coach you and message you through the app anonymously.

Wysa is available on both Android and iOS.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 500,000+

AI- Powered Android Games

5. AI PokerAlfie

A great tool for poker enthusiasts, AI PokerAlfie was built using a unique algorithm and only requires a short learning phase. The app pits you in a 6-handed poker match against AI opponents. The playing style of the AI can be adjusted from tight, aggressive, and optimal play. You can also adjust the speed of the bots, but they tend to perform better at regular speed which gives them longer time to think. One downside to the app is that the bots do take quite a long time to think depending on how many people are in the hand.

While it is not clear whether the AI has a strong ability to detect bluffs, the app is still a fun game to kill time or to practice your poker skills against a decent AI. The program was tested by professional poker player Srdjan Pavlovic Nislija, and supposedly played better than him over 5000 hands.

AI Poker Alfie is available on Android.

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 10,000+

6. Happy Draw

A fun little AI-powered drawing game which can be played with friends or alone with the AI computer. In this app, you draw pictures and other players must guess what it is within the time limit. If you play alone, the AI will guess what you draw with incredible speed and accuracy. HappyDraw is a fun little app to help pass the time in waiting rooms or during your commute. However, while the app is free, there are a multitude of advertisements that play between drawing sessions and when navigating through the app. Often these are video ads that run for 30 seconds and can’t be closed.

Happy Draw is available on Android.

Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 100,000+ installs

7. Vs. Tensorflow

A flappy-bird-like game, Vs. Tensorflow pits you against an AI opponent trained in Tensorflow using Unity and ML-Agents. The game is a simple running game where the only action is jump. Players must jump over obstacles, avoid slow-down traps and catch speed bonus items to try to get ahead of the AI.

Vs. Tensorflow is available on Android.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 1000+

AI-Powered Tools and Services Apps

8. IntelliAV

IntelliAV is a malware detector antivirus app for Android devices. Available for free on the Google Play store, IntelliAV is a simple app with a friendly UI easy for anyone to use. The app is one of the first on-device anti-malware solutions based completely on machine learning techniques. The most appealing thing about the app is it’s scanning speed and ability to test apps on the fly when downloading or installing new apps.

IntelliAV is available on Android.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 5000+

9. Diet Diary

By far one of the most intuitive apps on this list, Diet Diary is a must-try app for people looking for diet or meal planning solutions. As well, if you’re simply interested in seeing what computer vision can do, Diet Diary is really fun to play around with. By taking pictures of food or drinks in or out of their packages, the app can guess what the food or drink is and tell you how many calories are in it within a matter of seconds.

Most of the time, the app works better when taking pictures of food without packages or wrappers. After removing erroneous food labels, and choosing the amount of each food, the app will log the photo, foods, and the amount of calories in your diet diary for each day. The basic version of the app is free, but the premium version is decently affordable at $5.99 USD per year.

Diet Dairy is available on Android.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 10,000+ installs

10. Leia: Website Builder

Leia: Website builder is a great example of how artificial intelligence can be used to improve aspects of everyday life and provide better solutions to individuals and companies. Perfect for people with no design or coding experience, Leia is an app powered with machine learning concepts that can build websites in a matter of seconds.

Simply speak to Leia on your mobile device or type out a description of the type of website you want and for what purpose. Leia will ask you a few questions and the more questions you answer, the more detailed your site will be. Once submitted, Leia will create a website from scratch in a matter of seconds and guarantees that no two websites are ever the same. If you are unhappy with the layout, you are free to make changes and access Leia’s inventory of stock photos. Website designs are given for free, but there is a monthly cost to host the site.

Leia: Website Builder is available on Android and iOS.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 100,000+ installs





Machine Learning Apps Honorable Mentions:

Learning Machine Learning

This is another app for getting a thorough introduction to various machine learning concepts. Learning Machine Learning comes with various tutorials such as Scikit-Learn, KNN classifiers, logistic regression, and more. The app is meant for those who are already fluent in the python coding language and understand some of the basics of machine learning. Each section has three to seven lessons complete with a text introduction and an accompanying Youtube video tutorial created by the maker of the app.

Learning Machine Learning is available on Android.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 5,000+

Rock Paper Scissors Vs. AI

Test your rock, paper, scissors skills against an AI that gets better the more you play. The app works by using the mobile device’s camera to detect hand gestures. It should be noted that the ability to detect hand gestures can be hampered by backgrounds of similar color to the player’s hand. It is best to play the game with a white background or plain background in view. As well, your hand must be positioned far away enough from the camera so that your entire hand is in view when forming paper or scissors.

This was listed only as an honorable mention because the technology isn’t quite there yet. The app often guessed the wrong hand sign throughout our testing process. However, this a very fun concept for a game that uses machine learning techniques.

Rock Paper Scissors Vs. AI is available on Android.

Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars

Downloads: 1,000+ installs

Are you building your own AI-powered android app? With 20 years of experience and a multilingual expert crowd, Lionbridge is a trusted provider of AI training data for a variety of use cases.



