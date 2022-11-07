How to Play Darth Maul Mod in Beat Saber (The Simple Way)

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

While there hasn’t been any official crossover between the VR Beat Saber game and the Star Wars franchise, the inspirations behind the game are clear. Beat Saber makes you feel like a bada$$ jedi, and tricks you into thinking you have real dance skills. Some of us are just trying our best to clear levels on expert mode. However, some more advanced VR gamers have been looking for ways to make Beat Saber more exciting and challenging. If you’re in this camp, and think you have the Beat Saber skills to handle a bigger challenge, look no further than the Darth Maul Mode, also called Maul Saber. In this article, we’ll teach you the quickest way to start playing Beat Saber with a Darth-Maul-Style dual-blade saber (no software mods needed).