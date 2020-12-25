10 Computer Vision Startups on Product Hunt with the Most Upvotes

From self-driving cars and facial recognition to AI surveillance and GANs, computer vision tech has been the poster child of the AI industry in recent years. With such a collaborative global data science community, the advancements have come both from research teams, big tech, and computer vision startups alike.

For all startups, Product Hunt has been a great platform to help get the word out there about your projects and get feedback from the online community. In this article, we’ll cover some of the most-upvoted startups on Product Hunt that have created computer vision software.

Most-Upvoted Computer Vision Startups on Product Hunt

We looked at the computer vision pages on Product Hunt and have compiled a list of the products that have historically received the most upvotes. Many of these products have been featured on large publications and some of these apps have received upwards of 50,000 downloads.

You can check out the list of the following companies Product hunt pages here.

1. Vay

Vay is a fitness coach app that uses human motion analysis to track overall physical performance. With the app, users can receive real-time feedback on their exercises, as if they had their own personal trainer. Vay uses computer vision algorithms to track and digitize human movements, transforming movement patterns into data that can be analyzed in a variety of ways.

The product has received 80 upvotes on Product Hunt and you can read more about it on Vay’s website.

2. Origin

From Shaper Tools, Origin is a computer-vision-powered woodworking tool that was named one of the top tools in 2020 by Popular Woodworking Magazine.

Origin gives craftsmen AI-powered automatic cut correction and precise depth control with the help of a specialized ShaperTape that you apply to your workstation.

Image via shapertools.com

The ShaperTape is used to help the computer vision model detect your workstation and track your movement around it.

Origin has received 130 upvotes on Product Hunt.

3. Camma.ai

Camma.ai is a computer vision startup that has created an augmented reality note-taking software that allows you to place notes on real objects through your iPhone’s camera.

Users take a photo of an object and type a note in their iPhone. When the Camma app sees the object, your note will pop up. Unfortunately for Android users, this app is only available on iOS.

Camma.ai has received 143 upvotes and can be downloaded via the App Store.

4. Roboflow Organize

Roboflow is a machine learning platform that aims to streamline data preprocessing and the training of computer vision models. With a multitude of annotation formats and file types, it can take an exorbitant amount of time to get images ready for training.

Roboflow aims to be the essential architecture between the annotation and training phases that computer vision startups desperately need to improve the data annotation process and lessen the time spent writing boilerplate code.

Roboflow has received 215 upvotes and is available for a free trial.

5. Logo Crunch

From brandmark.io, Logo Crunch is a computer vision tool that optimizes logos to make them clear and legible at lower resolutions. The tool is suitable for those with no graphic design experience and is completely free to use.

Logo Crunch has received 283 upvotes on Product Hunt. You can try it for free here.

6. Nanit

For parents everywhere, Nanit has become an essential part of their daily lives. Nanit is a computer vision startup that produces advanced baby monitor cameras which you can view via a mobile app.

Nanit’s AI camera can track your baby’s sleeping patterns and records them via the app. The app can give you live alerts telling you when your baby has woken up and if they were able to go back to sleep on their own.

Nanit has received 362 upvotes on Product Hunt.

7. MDacne

MDacne is a godsend for those prone to acne. With the help of professional dermatologists, MD acne created a computer vision model to scan images of the user’s face to provide a full analysis of their acne and skin condition within just a few seconds. This step is completely free of charge. The computer vision model powering the app has been trained on around 1 million photos and analyzes skin color around the affected area, as well as the size and number of pimples.

Next, if users wish, they can order an acne treatment kit from the same company, which is customized to suit their skin condition determined by the app.

MDacne is FDA approved and has received 428 upvotes on Product Hunt.

8. Automatic GIF Creator – gifs.com

From gifs.com, Automatic GIF Creator is a GIF generator that uses AI to help users make memes. The company also used computer vision models to programmatically generate over 1 million GIFs. You can use the tool completely for free.

Automatic GIF Creator has received 490 upvotes on Product Hunt.

9. Supersense

Supersense has been developed by alumni from the Media Lab at MIT. It is a mobile scanner app made for the blind or the visually-impaired. It is powered by AI technology that can scan your surroundings, text, and documents. Using object detection and recognition algorithms, Supersense uses the mobile phone’s camera to identify what the user is pointing at and dictates what it is. In the video review below, you can see how the app works on textbooks, US currency, food products, and even objects in the user’s immediate surroundings.

The app works as the user’s personal dictation assistant, saying aloud everything the user points the camera at.

Supersense has received 768 upvotes on Product Hunt and is available on Android and iOS devices.

10. Facebook Computer Vision Tags

While this isn’t exactly a computer vision startup, we wanted to include it in this list because it is one of Product Hunt’s most-upvoted computer vision software of all time. It won the badge for #1 Product of the Day when it was first posted in 2017.

Facebook Computer Vision Tags is an open-source Google Chrome plugin that shows how Facebook’s AI models have annotated your images. Many people aren’t aware that Facebook uses computer vision models to automatically add labels to images uploaded on their platform. By using this plugin, can see the specific tags added to your photos. See an example of this below:

Image via Github

The original creator said their goal for this project was to make people more aware of the information that is constantly being extracted from the images we post on Facebook every day.

Facebook Computer Vision Tags has received 805 upvotes.

This list gives us a glimpse into the world of possibilities for computer vision startups. We hope that one of these products inspires you, maybe even to start building a new product yourself.

Also published on: https://lionbridge.ai/articles/10-most-upvoted-computer-vision-startups-on-producthunt/

Tags