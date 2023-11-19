No Smart Street Poles, No Smart Cities
Too Long; Didn't ReadYou heard it here first: as cities around the world embrace new technologies and become more efficient, sustainable, and livable, street poles will emerge as a crucial infrastructure element. Obviously, smart street poles are less appealing to the masses than flying cars and holographic adverts. The pragmatics among us will nevertheless realise how ubiquitous they are today, and how important they will soon come to be — in a boring, predictable, yet futuristic / SciFi way.