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New Research Claims Employees Place More Emphasis on Work-related Automation Than Compensation

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byDmitry Matveev@dmitrymatveevtech

IT Tech Expert & Entrepreneur, CTO of Approveit

December 29th, 2024
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Dmitry Matveev@dmitrymatveevtech

IT Tech Expert & Entrepreneur, CTO of Approveit

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programming#hrtech#hr-management#founder-advice#ai-workflow-optimization#automation#workplace-automation#workplace-automation-trends#hackernoon-top-story

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