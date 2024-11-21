Meet Torram Labs, BookForSport & Dealscard: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

Welcome to another feature of HackerNoon Startups of the Week series!





In this feature, we’re pleased to announce Torram Labs, BookForSport & Dealscard as Startups of The Week.





Meet Startups of the Week





Torram is a rising star in DeFi - building the critical infrastructure needed to enable institutional-grade DeFi and real-world asset tokenization natively on Bitcoin.





Torram has recently announced a strategic investment from Draper Associates, the venture firm led by crypto investor Tim Draper, and Boost VC, a deep tech investor led by Adam Draper.





Located in Toronto, Canada, Torram is nominated as one of the top tech startups in the city, competing in the Decentralization, DeFi, and Developer Tools industries.





BookForSport is an online sports venue booking platform for hassle-free sports turf reservations! Users can discover and reserve box cricket, badminton court, pickleball, and more. This company has been nominated as one of the best Startups of The Year in Rajkot, India.





Dealscard simplifies online shopping by curating top deals and helping shoppers effortlessly find the best value for their money. Dealscard is dedicated to assisting savvy shoppers score deals on the products they love.





Based in UP, India, Megasight was nominated as one the best startups in its location, as well as nominations across multiple industries: E-commerce, and Consumer Goods.





Featured Interview of The Week

All Startups of the Year nominees get a chance to publish their free interview where they get a chance to share their journey with millions of tech enthusiasts.





Follow the example of the Torram Labs and create your business page on HackerNoon. Having a business profile will allow you to create your very own Evergreen Tech Company News Page and participate in our Tech Companies ranking, as well as weekly and data-driven insights that delve into which tech companies are gaining and losing traction in public awareness.





This time, we’re going to look further into the Commerce Interview . This template is designed to highlight how your company stands out in today’s fast-changing business landscape.









Here’s how Dealscard shares their excitement to be nominated in a published interview:





To get nominated in HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year means a sense of validation of our work that we are on the right track. Since its a new business, it means everything to us that you recognize us. Not sure about winning, but getting nominated is such an achievement that made us elated, extremely happy. We just need a little recognition and validation of what we are doing is right and on the great path of making our users happy. We can not thank you enough already for this selection. We hope to win.





Want to be featured on HackerNoon’s Startups of the Week? Share your startup's story - use this interview template .





About HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year

Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon’s flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries will participate in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year! Millions of votes have been cast over the past few years, and many storieshave been written about these daring and rising startups.



The winners will get a free interview on HackerNoon and an Evergreen Tech Company Newspage.



