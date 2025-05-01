Meet Dealscard, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Ghaziabad/Deal Aggregator

The special Startups of The Year 2024 Winners Interview series is a celebration of all this year’s Tech Champions. You’ve earned it! The HackerNoon community can’t wait to learn more about your journey!





Share the link to your Winning City Award/Winning Industry Award here [https://hackernoon.com/startups/asia/asia-ghaziabad-up-india]

Tell us about you.

Dealscard simplifies online shopping by curating top deals, helping shoppers effortlessly find the best value for their money.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

Dealscard can deliver value by focusing on: Curated, High-Quality Deals: Ensure users find the best offers without sifting through endless options. By delivering below, Dealscard simplifies the shopping experience and helps users save time and money efficiently.

1. Trustworthy Recommendations: Verify deals to build user confidence and reliability.

2. Easy Navigation: Provide a user-friendly interface that makes finding deals quick and simple.

3. Personalized Experience: Offer tailored suggestions based on user preferences and browsing history.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Given the increasing consumer reliance on deal aggregators for informed purchasing decisions, platforms like Dealscard is well-positioned to capture a share of this expanding market. By offering unique features such as category-based deal curation, Dealscard can differentiate itself from competitors and attract a dedicated user base.





We publish research-driven, powerful, unbiased product recommendations with huge discounts or deals running on them and we also consider the quality of the products before displaying on our website. Dealscard team of experts curates the top-pick deals. We also provide recommendations of time-sensitive deals and coupons. Custom made business rules for old and expired deals

What does it mean for you to win this title?

It means everything to be honest. It means the validation that we are on the right path and keep going to make our product better for our users. We’re absolutely thrilled to win the title in this category and can’t wait to share it with our audience on social media.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

As a founder of Dealscard, I am grateful for my team to believe in me and the idea and they are absolutely brilliant people who have contributed so much in the development of Dealscard and forever grateful.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Consistency in developing the website according to the users convenience and developing a platform like Dealscard which is just focused on saving time and effort for the online shoppers that they have to put in searching for a wonderful deal. A lot of turning points are yet to come and we will embrace them with all the positivity in our hearts.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Year 2024 was all about developing the website to the best of our abilities keeping users convenience in our minds and now in 2025, we are looking to find and curate best of the best deals to make our users happy whenever they go to shop online.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

India’s e-commerce market is booming, driven by increasing internet penetration, smartphone usage, and a growing middle class. The Indian e-commerce market was valued at around USD 46.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 111.4 billion by 2025. Indian consumers are highly price-sensitive, making them prime targets for deal aggregation platforms. With a large young population, the demand for deals, discounts, and offers is robust.

With more consumers depending on deal aggregators to make smart buying choices, platforms like Dealscard are in a strong position to tap into this growing market. By providing standout features like category-specific deal curation, Dealscard can set itself apart from the competition and build a loyal user community.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

We would first become vocal about our title win and share this great news with the world on social media and it feels great to get this kind of recognition from a platform like Hackernoon, it’s just amazing and beyond words. It’s a great validation of our efforts and work and we continue to make it better as we understand the responsibility towards our users who have shown faith in us.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

We are looking to get more organic traffic from search engines like Google so more and more users could take benefit and don’t miss out on important deals from marketplaces like Amazon.in or Flipkart or Myntra and more.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

We have seen many ups and downs during 2024 in terms of Google search rankings impact to our website but we continued working to make it better regardless how Google sees our website. We only want to help users find great deals without having to go through hundreds and thousands of products listings on marketplaces. We only pick the best in terms of quality, popularity and deal price and curate them to our users, saving their time and efforts. We want to be the number 1 platform in deal aggregator space in India. And we are the first category wise deals curation platform. So if the user is looking to get the best deal on laptop, he/she can directly go to Tech > Computers > Laptops and find all the current deals from the brand they are searching for.





We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

Amazing, Just amazing. We feel proud to have been selected as one of the winners of the title and we’re just elated at the moment. The kind of email that we get from Hackernoon is very informative and helpful to stay updated on the industry and we never miss to check your emails. Thank you again.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Many thanks once again for recognizing us, feels like it has paid off.



